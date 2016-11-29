Tuesday's highlights: Cornjerkers win double-OT thriller

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: Central vs. Urbana » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Champaign Central's Bailey Dee(1) and Urbana's Calogeno Dawson(3) go after a loose ball during a prep basketball game at Urbana High School on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2016.

In boys’ basketball



■ Hoopeston Area 67, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 64. Four quarters and one overtime period weren’t enough to settle the battle between the Cornjerkers and the Panthers. After playing to a 53-53 deadlock in regulation, Trey Layden had seven of his team-leading 18 points in the two overtime periods to give the Cornjerkers the victory. Logan Walder was 5 of 7 from the line and finished with 15 points for Hoopeston Area. Panthers forward Andrew Zenner finished with 29 points. Panthers guard Cole Eshleman added 16 points.



■ La Salette 60, Arthur Okaw Christian 43. Junior Joel Adese hit seven field goals, went 11 of 11 from the charity stripe and finished with 26 points for La Salette. James Roth scored 15 points for the Lions. Benny Lee hit four three-pointers and had 17 points for the Conquering Riders. Oliver Binion added 11 points for AOC.



■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 55, Martinsville 34. Forward Will Cohan scored 19 points and had four steals, center Colton Romine had 18 points and five rebounds and forward Shandon Herschberger had four steals to propel the Knights at Arthur.



■ Watseka 71, Donovan 36. Senior guard Nathan Schroeder netted nine field goals and was 5 for 5 from the line, scoring 23 points for the victorious Warriors. Forward Brendan Fletcher contributed 11 points for Watseka.



■ Villa Grove/Heritage 74, Urbana Uni 71. Villa Grove jumped to a 17-point halftime lead and hung on for a three-point victory at Kenney Gym. The Hawks were led by Jared Stevens with 23 points. The Illinek’s Noah Blue led all scorers with 28 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

■ Danville Baptist 57, Terre Haute (Ind.) Wabash Valley 38. Kyle Cummins scored 22 points and Kris Dixon added 11 points to pace the Knights.



■ Tremont 55, Fisher 54. Zach Griffith and Jaden Jones-Watkins each scored 14 points and Ryan Meents had 12 points for the Bunnies.



■ St. Thomas More 72, Decatur St. Teresa 56. Albion Francis poured in 22 points and Tanner Klein made five three-pointers en route to 18 points for the visiting Sabers.



■ Bismarck-Henning 49, Cissna Park 34. Forwards Connor Watson and Colton Story each scored 12 points to pace the Blue Devils. The Blue Devils’ defense held Cissna Park to six points in the second quarter. Center Christian Stadeli hit five field goals and scored 11 points for the Timberwolves.



■ Argenta-Oreana 79, LeRoy 71. Bradford Pierce led the way with 20 points, Brody Ulrey had 16 points and Boston JaColby put in 15 to pace the Bombers. Nick Perry led LeRoy with 18 points and Brett Egan finished with 14 points for the Panthers.



■ St. Anne 83, Iroquois West 53. Corey Schunke paced the Raiders with 22 points.



■ Westville 50, Tri-County 29. Brady Crain led the way with 15 points, Ladavion Severado added 12 and Kendall Jefferson chipped in 10 to help the Tigers top the Titans. T.J. Bishop had 13 points for the Titans.



In girls’ basketball



■ Villa Grove/Heritage 38, Salt Fork 29. Forwards Alana Campbell and Maddie Shunk each sank five field goals and scored 11 points to lead the Blue Devils.



■ Judah Christian 37, Normal Calvary 33. Diana Kannan scored 10 points and had nine rebounds, Meghan Olthoff had seven assists and Regan Bollant had eight blocks to pace the Tribe.



■ Terre Haute Wabash Valley 32, Danville First Baptist 31. Wabash Valley outscored the Knights 10-3 in the fourth quarter to earn the victory. Junior Mattie Bumpus scored 21 of the Knights’ 31 points.



■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 45, Tri-Valley 27. Liberty Jamison led the way with 14 points and eight steals, Madison Grohler delivered nine points and Mackenzie Bruns finished with six steals to pace the Panthers.



■ Heyworth 50, Clinton 38. Madison Filkin and Alyssa Saulsbery each scored 10 points for the Maroons.



■ Tri-County 54, Uni High 19. Shayne Smith made 10 field goals as part of a 24-point performance to lead the Titans to the win. Aja Trask had five points for the Illineks.



In wrestling



■ At Bismarck. Mason McBride, Trynton Wood and Dominick Koontz all earned pins to help Westville top Bismarck-Henning 40-32. Seth Robinson, Jacob Akins and Cody Miller all earned pins for the Blue Devils.



■ At Rantoul. Profirio Perez, Cruz Perez and Khamarion Smith each pinned his opponent for Danville to help the Vikings top Rantoul 44-32. Anthony Nash, Nolan Roseman, Kameron Goodell and Kevin Angel had pins for the Eagles.



■ At Morton. Dalton Hall defeated his opponent 13-3 for the Maroons in their 55-22 loss to Morton.

