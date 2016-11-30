Balance carries Maroons

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: Central vs. Urbana » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Champaign Central's Bailey Dee(1) and Urbana's Calogeno Dawson(3) go after a loose ball during a prep basketball game at Urbana High School on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2016.

URBANA — With its explosive offense pumping in 12 three-pointers, four alley-oops and dozens of points in transition, the Champaign Central boys’ basketball team flashed its potential against Urbana. In that respect, the Maroons were a far cry from a team that was simply building a new culture with a new coaching staff a year ago during Tuesday’s 96-65 victory against Urbana.



But at times, they showed they have a long way to go, coach Jeff Finke said, particularly when Urbana made runs throughout the second half to tighten a widening lead.



“We’re definitely further than we were a year ago,” Finke said. “We’re not as far along as we want to be with as much experience as we have coming back. Wins and losses are not what it’s all about; we’re getting better each game, and we showed some signs (Tuesday night) of getting better than (Saturday’s overtime loss to Springfield) Lanphier. We had some lax times (Tuesday).”



The Maroons, though, were good enough by a wide margin on Tuesday.



After Urbana took an early 11-4 lead, the first quarter ended tied, 15-15. But in the second, Champaign Central’s offense exploded. Behind a balanced attack, the Maroons outscored the Tigers 33-15 in the second quarter.



“We knew they would come out hot, that they would be really fired up for the game and everything, so we just had to stick together and get past that first punch that they threw,” Central junior Tim Finke said. “We shared the ball very well (Tuesday night). That was one of the biggest keys (Tuesday).”



Finke led the way with 21 points, but he was far from the Maroons’ only focal point offensively. Returning starter Bailey Dee scored 18 points, and two players new to Champaign Central’s rotation, St. Thomas More transfer Doug Wallen and junior A’Kieon Gill, scored 20 and 18 points, respectively.



For Wallen, a three-time All-Area first-team selection for the Sabers, the transition to Central has been seamless.



“It felt pretty good to get out here and get in a big-time game, my first Central game playing in front of some Champaign guys. It was a good team win,” Wallen said. “They’ve been great so far, just helping me through everything. The staff’s been amazing, just helping me learn. I think I’m learning something new every day, which is great.”



Jasia Fayne scored 22 points for Urbana, including five three-pointers, and Mystikal Suggs scored 13. In Jeff Finke’s second year, the Maroons are beginning to see a system and a culture develop. That’s why they’re further along than a year ago, even if they still have some distance to go.



“Everybody knows what the culture is,” Tim Finke said. “There’s no going against it. If you do, you know the consequences. We’re playing more as a team, and relationships are big, knowing each other off the court is big. I think we’ve got a good chemistry going now.”



Note. Urbana first-year coach Verdell Jones was taken from the postgame locker room in an ambulance, but Urbana athletic director Steve Waller said Jones was responsive as he left and his issue was likely dehydration.