Home games rare early on for Bulldogs

MAHOMET — All Chad Benedict has ever known in his 11 seasons coaching at Mahomet-Seymour is the Corn Belt.



The Bulldogs’ ties to the long-standing league will cease to exist, however, after this school year when M-S moves to the Apollo Conference.



That means no more annual Dairy Queen chicken-strip meals on their way home from Pontiac and no more hearing the distinctive voice of public address announcer Chuck Gerdes introducing starting lineups at Eureka.



M-S (4-1) tips off its final boys’ basketball season in the Corn Belt at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Illinois Valley Central, the home opener for the Bulldogs and the lone home game in 2016 for M-S.



“It is bittersweet,” Benedict said. “In the past 10 years, there have been a lot of great memories. There are some first-class coaches in the Corn Belt that our program was able to learn from. I am looking forward to the Apollo and what new memories we’ll create, but will certainly cherish my time in the Corn Belt.”



The Bulldogs are fresh off a championship at Lincoln’s Eaton Thanksgiving Tournament. Getting wins against Class 4A teams like Danville and Centennial should benefit M-S when it comes time for 3A postseason seeding.



But more work and more wins need to transpire between now and February if M-S wants to put itself in a solid position to win the program’s third consecutive regional title.



“Certainly I am excited that there is a buzz about the program and people are interested, but we have to remember what got us to this point and not forget the hard work that it takes to be successful,” Benedict said. “The thing that we’re excited to see is how the kids have changed the expectations of the program. The players that have come through the program have each left their mark and help add to the foundation. We love that this group has started off by applying what they have learned from our alumni.”



Guard Cory Noe returns for M-S after averaging 11 points last season, and the 6-foot-2 junior is off to a solid start, averaging 18.6 points to go along with 7.2 rebounds.



“His work ethic is tremendous,” Benedict said. “We have talked about how he is the No. 1 thing talked about in scouting reports and how he will draw the other team’s best defender. We certainly saw that happen at Lincoln. While he does put up some big numbers and we do give him freedom on the offensive end, he cares about the team doing well and that is his first priority.”



Noah Benedict, a 6-3 junior guard and Chad Benedict’s son, is averaging 12 points. Bradley Hamilton, a 6-1 senior guard, also has topped double figures so far this season, averaging 10.4 points.



That trio is leading M-S offensively early on, but by the time the Bulldogs play again at home, it may look different. M-S will play seven of its first eight regular-season games away from home, and in addition, will head to the State Farm Holiday Classic from Dec. 27-30 in Bloomington-Normal. So Friday’s game against the Grey Ghosts is the only chance for the Bulldogs to play in their own gym until Jan. 6, when Galesburg visits.



“It is tough,” Benedict said. “There is really nothing we can do about it except embrace it and use it as chance to realize how good you have to be while playing on the road. We believe that we will be a better team because of it.”