Long wait finally over for SJ-O

ST. JOSEPH — The defending Class 2A state champion didn’t start its season with a tournament the week of Thanksgiving. In fact, Brian Brooks, about to begin his 14th season on the sidelines in charge of St. Joseph-Ogden, likely never will enter the Spartans in such a tournament.



“I don’t see us getting into one while I’m still coaching,” Brooks said. “We have a great football program that we feel is going to continue to make deep playoff runs in the future.”



The football season for SJ-O ended on Oct. 29 when the Spartans lost to eventual 3A state champion IC Catholic, the first time SJ-O lost in the first round since 2011. So the full SJ-O boys’ basketball team has had almost an entire month to get ready for its season opener at 7 p.m. Friday against Yorkville Christian, a game that will take place at Olivet Nazarene University.



“We promote our guys to play multiple sports, so we don’t want our players that play both football and basketball feeling like they are getting ‘cheated’ in basketball by not being able to play in four or five games Thanksgiving week due to being successful in football,” Brooks said. “And if they get beat in the second round or quarterfinals of the football playoffs, we like to be able to still give our football guys a few days off to just go home after school and get away from everything to recharge their batteries for the basketball season.



“Basketball is a four- to four-and-a-half-month season, so there is plenty of time to make up those games you may not be playing during Thanksgiving week.”



The Spartans will do just that, with five games in the next eight days before play in the annual Leader Classic — where SJ-O will get another four games in a weeklong span — commences on Dec. 14.



“We need to play a game,” Brooks said. “Even though as coaches we never feel our teams are ready, our guys need to play some games and gauge where we are at. This is our fourth week of just practicing, so they are tired of drills and going against the same guys, but these four weeks will help us tremendously during the second half of our season.”



SJ-O only returns one starter from last season’s state title team, but that player is senior Brandon Trimble. The 6-foot-2 guard and 2016 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year led the area in scoring last season, averaging 27.1 points.



He’ll likely need to lead the Spartans offensively again, even while dealing with constant defensive attention throughout the season from opponents, if the Spartans — who also return junior guard Jordan Brooks, senior guard Kolten Taylor, senior forward Brandon Dable, senior guard Drayke Lannert and junior forward Ryan Ferriman from last season’s team — want to win their sixth consecutive regional title.



“You have some growing pains at times when you graduate a large class, but we tried to set up a basketball program 14 years ago with a particular system that would allow us to not just rely on having good years when talented classes come through,” Brian Brooks said. “We make adjustments from year to year, but the core of what we do doesn’t change much. Our freshmen and sophomores are going through basically the same practices in terms of teaching what our varsity players go through so that when they move up, the biggest difference for them is the speed of practices. Our feeder programs do some similar things as well, which is extremely helpful.”

