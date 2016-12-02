Despite changes, M-S remains on roll

Image Gallery: HS Boy's Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs IVC » more Photo by: Holly Hart Mahomet-Seymour Boys Basketball vs IVC, Friday, December 2, 2016 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. Image Gallery

MAHOMET — Late last season, the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball team showed it was an opponent to be feared, particularly during a Class 3A regional championship run in which tenacious defense constantly set the tone for the Bulldogs.



This season, the Bulldogs have shown early on they’re a team to be reckoned with after taking home the Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament title, although coach Chad Benedict tempered any outsized early-season expectations.



“Now that we did so well at Lincoln, there’s this expectation that we’re really good,” Benedict said. “We’re a long ways away from being really, really good. But, you know, we’re learning to make plays, and we do guard. Our defense is fairly consistent, and we’ll figure the offense thing out and learn some flow and some pace as the season goes on.”



In a 64-35 win against Illinois Valley Central on Friday in Corn Belt Conference action, the Bulldogs (5-1) showed that they can once again lock down the opposition, even if their team doesn’t have quite the same makeup as last season, when All-Area seniors Tom Kenney and Malcolm Taylor led an undersized squad that didn’t play like it.



M-S held the Grey Ghosts scoreless for more than six minutes Friday, jumping to a 13-0 lead to pull away for good. While there were lapses, particularly a second quarter in which the Bulldogs were outscored 14-12, that lead was never in danger.



While the team lost talent from last season, M-S brought back plenty more. After earning All-Area honors as sophomores, juniors Cory Noe and Noah Benedict are back in increased roles.



“Noah’s role has probably changed the most, whereas last year he was a third and fourth option within the offense, and Malcolm Taylor and Tom Kenney drew a a lot of attention, and Cory did at the end of the year,” Chad Benedict said. “Noah is probably higher up on people’s scouting reports than he was last year. ... Cory is No. 1 on everybody’s scouting report. I’m pretty sure about that.”



Noe, the team’s primary offensive option, scored 17 points, and his four steals show the increased attention he’s paid to the defensive side of his game.



“Last year, I was kind of put on the worst guy,” Noe said. “This year, I’ve tried to challenge way better guys defensively.”



Noah Benedict, a versatile, 6-foot-3 forward who can play all over the court, tallied 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals against IVC.



“This year, I think I have a little more freedom offensively to go after what I want to do,” Noah Benedict said. “I guard anywhere from point guard to center, and I play anywhere from point guard to center.”



M-S also starts three seniors who have a chance to prove themselves as valuable contributors. After winning the Lincoln Tournament and starting the conference season in solid form, this group of Bulldogs has shown it is ready to leave a legacy.



“I think the biggest thing for us is that it instilled some confidence, as far as we can be pretty good,” Chad Benedict said. “There’s a level expectation for Noah and Cory since they both started as sophomores and we had a nice run at the end of the year last year. Then some of these other kids, I think they’re wanting to leave their mark on the program. We had some other kids step up every night, and it’s been exciting to see.”

N-G Boys’ Basketball Top 10 Fared

RK., TEAM REC. FRIDAY RESULT

1. Champaign Central 3-2 Lost 50-48 vs. Normal Community

2. St. Joseph-Ogden 1-0 Won 104-49 vs. Yorkville Christian

3. Mahomet-Seymour 5-1 Won 64-35 vs. Illinois Valley Central

4. Danville 4-1 Did not play. Next: Tuesday, vs. Champ. Central

5. Rantoul 4-2 Did not play. Next: Saturday, vs. Mattoon

6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5-0 Won 63-49 vs. Flanagan-Cornell

7. Ridgeview 5-0 Won 91-59 at LeRoy

8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1-1 Won 77-52 at Dwight

9. Monticello 2-0 Won 46-45 vs. Bismarck-Henning

10. Villa Grove/Heritage 4-2 Lost 60-51 at Schlarman