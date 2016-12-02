Finke updates his recruitment

The Champaign Central boys' basketball team is off to a solid start.

Ranked No. 1 in our latest News-Gazette boys' basketball poll, the Maroons (3-1) will try to keep their early success going when they host Normal Community at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at Combes Gym in Champaign.

Junior wing Tim Finke is the Maroons' standout player. The Class of 2018 recruiting target by Illinois, one of his 15 Division I offers at this point,

"I'm personally not in a rush to make any decision," Finke said. "I have no idea where I want to go right now. If I did, I'd obviously be committed."

Friday night's game is the only home game for coach Jeff Finke's program this month as Central won't play again at its historic home venue until Jan. 6 when Unit 4 rival Centennial visits.

It's also the first time Central senior forward Doug Wallen, one of the Maroons' starters, will play at Combes Gym after transferring prior to the school year from St. Thomas More, where he earned First Team All-Area honors in his first three seasons.

"I've been waiting for it for a while," Wallen said. "I'm just ready for it. There's a lot of great people that have played at Combes Gym. Hopefully our team can add to it."