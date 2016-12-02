Friday's highlights: Lindenmeyer lifts Arcola

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: Monticello vs. Bismarck-Henning » more Monticello's Johnny Dawson(23) goes to reject a shot by Bismarck-Henning's Wyatt Edwards(3) in a prep basketball game at Monticello High School on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Image Gallery

In boys’ basketball



■ Arcola 58, Tri-County 48. The visiting Purple Riders received a game-high 23 points from Blake Lindenmeyer, 13 points from Kaleb Byard and 11 points from Myles Roberts to give Arcola (1-1) its first win of the season. T.J. Bishop (11 points) and Brock Lewis (10 points) carried the Titans (2-4).



■ Chrisman 57, Unity 52. Brian Porter dropped in a game-high 20 points, Kyle Webster contributed 17 points and Ben Brinkley chipped in 13 points for the visiting Cardinals (4-2) in a nonconference win. JT Wheeler led Unity (0-1) with 16 points, and Jon Decker finished with 14 points.



■ Clinton 75, Maroa-Forsyth 57. The Maroons (4-2) won on the road as Kaleb Murphy-Leach (15 points), Austin Rauch (13 points), Peyton McCubbin (13 points) and Seth Westfall (12 points) all finished in double figures during the nonconference victory.



■ Fisher 60, El Paso-Gridley 53. Balanced scoring carried the Bunnies (3-2) to a Heart of Illinois Conference home win. Kade Thomas, Zach Griffith and Jaden Jones-Watkins all supplied 14 points for Fisher, with Griffith adding 10 rebounds. Cale Zook (12 points, 11 rebounds) contributed a double-double for the Bunnies.



■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 60, Arthur Okaw Christian 49. Conor Steinbaugh finished with a game-high 19 points and Alec Winland complemented Steinbaugh with 14 points on the strength of four three-pointers to lift the host Buffaloes (3-2) to a nonconference win. Benny Lee drained three three-pointers and ended up with a team-high 11 points for AOC (2-5).



■ Judah Christian 59, Armstrong-Potomac 48. Cade Chitty scored 18 points, while teammates Sam Harris and Daniel Alston chipped in 13 points apiece to give the host Tribe (1-1) its first win of the season.



■ La Salette 71, Victory Christian (Ind.) 38. The Lions (3-1) rolled to a win at the historic Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Ind., behind 15 points from James Roth and 13 points from Joel Adese.

■ Monticello 46, Bismarck-Henning 45. The Sages made their home debut a memorable one at Miller Gym with Johnny Dawson hitting a layup at the buzzer to give Monticello the nonconference win. Dawson went 6 of 8 from the field and finished with a team-high 14 points for the Sages (2-0). Luke Stokowski added 10 points for Monticello, which shot 59 percent. Colton Story sparked B-H (3-2) with 18 points.



■ Mt. Pulaski 41, Cerro Gordo/Bement 32. Paolo Kinsella accounted for nearly half of the Broncos’ offense with 14 points in a home loss. Will Wittmer wound up with eight points for CG/B (2-4).



■ Normal Community 50, Champaign Central 48. The host Maroons fell behind 32-18 at halftime and, despite a second-half rally, couldn’t post a Big 12 win in their home opener at Combes Gym. Bailey Dee tossed in a game-high 18 points, Doug Wallen scored 15 points and Tim Finke added nine points for Central (3-2).



■ Normal West 52, Centennial 45. Peyton Sheen scored a team-high 13 points for the host Chargers, who trailed after every quarter in their home and Big 12 opener. Dante Hemsouvanh and Kam Reaves each compiled 11 points for Centennial (1-5).



■ Oakwood 47, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 44. Chase Vinson tallied a game-high 14 points and Skylar Bolton pitched in nine points to help the host Comets (2-0) hold on for a nonconference win. Kobe Wells had a team-high 11 points for ALAH (2-1).



■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 77, Dwight 52. Cole Eshleman led visiting PBL (1-1) with 19 points and Luke Fitton wasn’t far behind with 18 points in the Sangamon Valley Conference win for the Panthers.



■ Ridgeview 91, LeRoy 59. The visiting Mustangs (5-0) relied on 25 points from Tyler McCormick, 23 points from Noah Young and 17 points from Jacob Donaldson in the HOIC opener for both teams. Nick Perry led LeRoy (2-4) with 20 points, and Will Dooley added 12 points.



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 104, Yorkville Christian 49. The Spartans opened their season with a convincing nonconference win at Olivet Nazarene despite Brandon Trimble, the 2016 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year, not playing because of an injury. Trimble sprained his ankle in practice on Tuesday and is expected to miss at least two weeks. Jordan Brooks led SJ-O (1-0) with 17 points and five assists. Kolten Taylor (15 points), Drayke Lannert (14 points) and Bryce Haake (12 points, seven rebounds) all finished in double figures.



■ Schlarman 60, Villa Grove/Heritage 51. The Hilltoppers (3-1) stymied the visiting Hawks (4-2) in nonconference action. Chris Stanley led Schlarman with 16 points, while Johnny Carnahan (15 points) and Gavin Gard (14 points) each contributed. Connor Wienke had a team-high 15 points for VG/H.



■ Tremont 72, Blue Ridge 29. The host Knights fell behind 17-5 at the end of the first quarter and never caught up in HOIC play. Sam Duggins paced Blue Ridge (1-4) with seven points.



■ Watseka 62, Clifton Central 29. Nate Schroeder scored all of his game-high 15 points in the first quarter as the host Warriors (2-0) cruised to an SVC win.



In girls’ basketball



Cerro Gordo/Bement

Mike Walsh Tournament

■ Judah Christian 55, Shelbyville 38. Regan Bollant compiled a triple-double with 23 points, 12 rebounds and 18 blocks to help the Tribe (3-6) win its second consecutive game. Bollant made all four three-pointers for Judah Christian, and teammate Michelle Miller added 12 points and seven rebounds.



■ Cerro Gordo/Bement 37, Martinsville 24. The host Broncos (3-2) snapped a two-game losing skid as Hannah Foran led all scorers with 11 points.



Nontournament

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18. The visiting Conquering Riders won their sixth consecutive game behind 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists from Amanda Franklin. Lillian Messmore added 16 points for AOC (6-1). Cheyanne Hasselbring and Haylee Watson each had six points for G-RF.

