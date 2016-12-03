Saturday's highlights: Ridgeview girls' hoops earns seventh win

Image Gallery: HS Girls' Basketball: CH Central vs. Normal Comm » more Photo by: Heather Coit Champaign Central's Valencia McCoy (15) looks for an opening as Normal Community's Summer Stoewer (21) and Kendall Sosa (12) pressure in the first half at Central High School in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Normal won 66-31.

In boys’ basketball



■ Rantoul 68, Mattoon 54. Duck Gibson led the way with 18 points and Erick Johnson scored 15 as Rantoul (5-2) outscored Mattoon 46-23 in the second and third quarters to pull away.



■ Salt Fork 39, Cissna Park 31. Salt Fork trailed 28-27 after three quarters, but Brady McMasters knocked down all four of his fourth-quarter free throws and scored 15 in the game to lead the Storm (2-4) to the win. Tristen Kissack scored 13 points for Cissna Park (0-2).



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 67, Westville 60. Kolten Taylor played the role of leading scorer, pouring in 23 points and four treys, with Brandon Trimble sidelined by an ankle injury. Austin Cain added 12 points for SJ-O (2-0). Westville’s Ladavion Severado scored 28 points, including 10 in the second quarter and eight in the fourth for the Tigers (1-1).



■ Jerseyville 52, Sullivan 28. Bryce Farris scored 13 points for Sullivan (1-2), which couldn’t overcome a three-point second quarter.



■ La Salette 100, Dugger Union (Ind.) 37. Powered by 21 points and three three-pointers from Egan Quain, La Salette (4-1) scored 33 points in the first quarter and hung triple digits on an out-of-state foe.



■ Danville First Baptist 57, Westfair Christian 50. Kyle Cummins dropped four three-pointers on his way to 31 points, and the Knights pulled ahead 28-14 at the half en route to a victory.



■ Urbana 71, St. Thomas More 65. Davonnis Shaw scored 14 of his team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter as Urbana pulled away after leading 48-47 after the third. Albion Francis scored 27 for the Sabers (2-4).



■ Watseka 57, Milford 30. Ben Lyznicki knocked down three three-pointers and scored 16 points, while Nathan Schroeder added 13 points and five assists for Watseka (3-0). Jacob Thompson scored nine points for Milford (0-4).



■ Momence 61, Iroquois West 46. Corey Schunke scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Iroquois West (0-6), and Ty Brenner tallied nine and five.



In girls’ basketball



Cerro Gordo/Bement

Mike Walsh Tournament



■ Judah Christian 54, Cerro Gordo-Bement 53. Michaela Miller tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds and Regan Bollant led the way with 15 points for Judah Christian in a game that was tight throughout. Megan Hart (15 points) and Karly Jones (14) led the way for CG/B.



■ Judah Christian 40, Martinsville 28. Bollant, who was named tournament MVP, scored 10 points and piled up six blocks, while Miller gobbled up 15 rebounds for the Tribe (5-6).



■ Shelbyville 46, Cerro Gordo/Bement 42. The Broncos (3-4) ended a tough day with an overtime loss after overcoming a 36-29 fourth-quarter deficit. Calysta McKee scored 15 points to lead the way.



Nontournament



■ Armstrong-Potomac 59, Donovan 27. Riley Williams scored 16 points on the strength of four three-pointers and Kayla Roe added 15 points, including seven from the free-throw line, as the Trojans (4-4) held Donovan to two fourth-quarter points.



■ Normal West 66, Centennial 30. Faith Ayodele scored 13 points for Centennial (2-5), which hung tough early, trailing 17-14 after the first quarter.



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Westville 28. Sophomore Maclayne Taylor led the way with 11 points and freshman Bailey Dowling scored nine as the Spartans (5-2) led 20-4 after one quarter. Emily Jordan scored 11 points for Westville (3-6).



■ Peoria 83, Urbana 60. The Tigers led 35-27 at the half and trailed by five with three minutes left but couldn’t hit another field goal. Arieal Scott netted 27 points and Lauryn Cross had 20 for Urbana (5-1).



■ Rantoul 40, Fisher 38. Bresly Espinoza powered the Eagles (4-3) with 14 points, scoring in every quarter of a tight game. Brittney Enos scored 11 points and Alivia Spenard had nine points and 11 rebounds for Fisher (3-4), which mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter but came up short.



■ Blue Ridge 57, Midland 32. Josie Grammer poured in 27 points and hit three three-pointers, and Alex Specht scored 16 points as the Knights (5-3) coasted to the win.



■ Ridgeview 40, Cissna Park 27. Jordan Talley scored 15 points as the only double-digit scorer for either team. Ridgeview (7-0) rebounded after being shut out in the first quarter, eventually scoring 19 points in the third. Olivia Stoller led Cissna Park (4-2) with 11 points.



In wrestling



■ At Covington (Ind). Bismarck-Henning beat Turkey Run and tied Rockville but lost three other matches. Junior Cody Miller went undefeated on the day, pinning three opponents at 220 and 285 pounds. Seth Robison won two of his four matches at 132.



■ At Urbana. LeRoy/Tri-Valley topped St. Joseph-Ogden and Urbana, lost by criteria to Danville and fell to Olympia. Trevor Bulington (152) and Dylan Woolridge (170) each won all three of their contested bouts. SJ-O beat Urbana after falling to LeRoy/Tri-Valley, Olympia and Danville. Griffin Meeker (182) won four times by technical fall. Luke Luffman (220) won all three of his contested bouts for Urbana, which lost all four of its matches.



■ At Fairbury. Monticello beat Hoopeston Area and Dwight while falling to Prairie Central and Wilmington. Henry Dawson (170) won three matches, including two by fall. Ruslan Turner (132) and Brison Sadowski (145) won bouts for Argenta-Oreana, which lost its three matches.



■ At Springfield. Unity fell to Springfield Lanphier and topped Peoria Manual in a triangular. Travonte Hardimon (145), Cooper Reed (152) and Jake Frost (195) all won twice for the Rockets.



■ At Bethalto. Dalton Hall led the nine-man Champaign Central contingent at the Civic Memorial Invite with an individual championship. Natris Morris (third), Jackson Skube (third), Aaron Banks (fifth), Dylan Gunn (fifth) and Quinzel Smith (sixth) also placed.



■ At Chatham. Justin Cardani (106) and Jeremiah Risinger (170) led the way for the Chargers with individual championships as Centennial took fifth in the 14-team Chatham-Glenwood Invite. Andre Gordon took second at 160, and Gavin Goddard finished third at 182.



■ At Litchfield. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley won all five of its matches at the Litchfield Duals. Jacob Horsch (145) won all five of his bouts, and Hayden Workman (195) went undefeated in three contested bouts.



In boys’ swimming



■ At Urbana. Ethan Chow (100-yard butterfly and 100 breaststroke), Nathan Hedrick (200 and 400 freestyle) and Max Zhang (200 IM and 100 backstroke) won two individual events apiece as Urbana (122 points) topped Danville (16) and St. Thomas More (4). Danville’s Andrew Ritchie won the 50 and 100 freestyle events.



