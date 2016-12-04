Prep preview, week of Dec. 5

Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar:

1. TUESDAY: Champaign Central at Danville, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

The Vikings, who are on a four-game win streak, may have lost guard Nico Johnson, but they have plenty of talent led by point guard Kendle Moore. Tim Finke and the Maroons (3-2) will try to rebound from a two-point loss Friday against Normal Community.

2. WEDNESDAY: Danville at Urbana, wrestling, 6:30 p.m.

Mattoon will make this a triangular event. Porfirio Perez, Anthony Turner and Danville will try to continue a strong start to the season, but the featured bout may come if state qualifiers Luke Luffman (Urbana) and Garrette Branson (Mattoon) square off at 195.

3. THURSDAY: Urbana at Danville, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Duke commit Arieal Scott and the Tigers (5-1) will attempt to nab their first Big 12 Conference road win after dominating during the nonconference season, while the Vikings (2-3) hope to generate the beginning of a winning streak after three straight losses.

4. THURSDAY: Champaign Central at Centennial, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Pancho Moore and Jeff Carleton are in the process of defining the Maroons (2-4) and Chargers (2-5), respectively, in their second seasons on the job, and a valuable Big 12 win will be on the line. Fess Hawkins and Faith Ayodele should make for a fun battle inside.

5. FRIDAY: Teutopolis at St. Joseph-Ogden, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

The Spartans (2-0) will be tested when the Wooden Shoes come to town. Without defending Player of the Year Brandon Trimble, who is out with an ankle injury, SJ-O is forced to rely on a variety of scoring options, such as Kolten Taylor (23 points Saturday).