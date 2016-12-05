Monday's highlights: Iroquois West, Ridgeview girls stay perfect

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball: STM vs. Rantoul » more Photo by: Robin Scholz St. Thomas More's Kaia Brown(14),left, gets hit by Rantoul's Myejoi Williams(25) while bringing down a rebound during a prep basketball game at STM in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 5 , 2016.

In boys’ basketball

Macon County Tournament

■ Central A&M 52, Cerro Gordo/Bement 41. Will Wittmer scored 10 points for the Broncos (2-5), who were thrust into the consolation bracket with a quarterfinal loss to the host school at Moweaqua.



In girls’ basketball

■ Urbana 85, Champaign Central 67. Duke recruit Arieal Scott hit 5 of 11 three-point shots and poured in 43 points as the Tigers (6-1) won at home. Scott also had 14 rebounds. Alarea Jackson had 13 points, and Lauryn Cross totaled 10 points for Urbana. Fess Hawkins had 24 points, and Kayla Wilson 15 points for the Maroons (2-5).



■ Danville 59, Centennial 35. Mikala Hall scored 18 of her game-high 22 points in the first half as the Vikings (3-3) won at home. Megan Burton had 13 points and Jillean Cooper-Watson 10 for Danville. Burton and Cooper-Watson each grabbed 10 rebounds. Faith Ayodele led Centennial (2-6) with 11 points.



■ Schlarman 73, Armstrong-Potomac 25. Janiah Newell had 24 points, and Capria Brown added 23 as the Hilltoppers (4-3) earned a Vermilion Valley Conference win on the road. Anaya Peoples had 12 points for Schlarman, which allowed six second-half points. Angela Sieberns scored six points for A-P (4-5).



■ Bismarck-Henning 42, Hoopeston Area 38. Annie Nelson scored 17 points, and Emily Meidel notched 14 as the Blue Devils (6-2) were triumphant in Hoopeston. Olivia Huls scored a game-high 24 points for the Cornjerkers (2-5) and hauled down eight rebounds.



■ Milford 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20. Emily Duis poured in 22 points and corralled 13 rebounds as the Bearcats (3-3) reached the .500 mark with a conference win at home. Teammate Olivia Henning contributed seven points against the Buffaloes (0-10).



■ Chrisman 49, Salt Fork 36. Karrington Krabel tallied 19 points, and Hannah Eddy had 17 as the Cardinals (7-3) won in Catlin. Madison Kirby drained four three-pointers and led Salt Fork (1-6) with a game-high 20 points.



■ Oakwood 51, Westville 18. Rylee Dowers registered a game-high 19 points as the Comets (9-1) won on the road. Kylie Neuman had 14 points, and Katelyn Young added 12. Westville (3-7) was led by Tiffanie Elliott with seven points and Aiyana Austin with seven rebounds.



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 62, Unity 44. Bailey Dowling and Bree Trimble (16 points apiece) were among four double-figure scorers for SJ-O (6-2), which won at home. Peyton Crowe had 11 points, and Maclayne Taylor had 10. Dowling, a freshman, cleared a game-high 11 rebounds. Unity (5-2) was led by Harlie Duncan with 13 points and Katie Kaiser with nine rebounds.



■ St. Thomas More 47, Rantoul 34. Nakaya Hughes hit 11 points, and Eliza Kramer had 10 for the Sabers (2-5), who trailed 15-10 after one quarter. Breezy Espinoza and Kanosha Williams each scored nine points for the visiting Eagles (4-4).



■ Iroquois West 50, Cissna Park 44. Grace Schroeder registered 16 points and six rebounds as the Raiders (7-0) stayed unbeaten by dispatching the visiting Timberwolves. Meara Tilstra had 14 points for IW. Gabby Wessels had 12 points for Cissna Park (4-3).



■ Okaw Valley 30, Arthur Okaw Christian 29. Paige Robinson’s three-pointer with 20 seconds to play lifted Okaw Valley past the visiting Conquering Riders (6-2).



■ Tuscola 61, Arcola 20. Emma Henderson hit a game-high 15 point for the Warriors (5-1), who won at home. Natalie Bates and Cassie Russo each added 10 points. Teammate Lexie Russo grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Tuscola led 52-9 after three quarters. Morgan Hobgood led Arcola (0-6) with eight points.



■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 64, Sullivan 52. Payton Wellbaum (16 points), Megan Fifer (14 points) and Liz Shipman (10 points) teamed up for 40 points as ALAH (5-1) won at home. Sullivan (1-4) was led by Esther Miller (18 points), Addison Darush (14 points) and Chloe Riley (10 points). Darush drained four three-pointers.



■ Fisher 47, LeRoy 43. Brittney Enos collected 13 points, and Becca Clanton chipped in with 11 as the Bunnies (4-4) won at LeRoy (3-4). The Panthers were led by Danielle Hanshew (15 points) and Skielyr Trenkle (11 points).



■ Ridgeview 55, Flanagan-Cornell 44. Stacia Landry scored 13 points, and Grace Ward had 11 as unbeaten Ridgeview (8-0) posted a double-digit win at home.



■ Heyworth 51, Blue Ridge 30. Alex Specht hit a team-high 14 points for Blue Ridge (5-4), which lost at Heyworth.