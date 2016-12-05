N-G Top 10: Boys' basketball (Dec. 6)

Video: N-G Top 10: Boys' Basketball Week 2 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette St. Joseph-Ogden is 2-0 despite playing without its leading scorer and reigning N-G All-Area Player of the Year Brandon Trimble. The defending state champs take over the top spot in sports editor Matt Daniels' weekly rankings.

After just a few games, a new No. 1 team has emerged in our weekly rankings, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. St. Joseph-Ogden 2-0 2 Spartans opened with a big win (Yorkville Christian) and a close win (Westville), both without Brandon Trimble. Next, they welcome in La Salette at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Teutopolis at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

2. Mahomet-Seymour 5-1 3 M-S opened final Corn Belt season with a 29-point win on Illinois Valley Central. Now, Cory Noe, Noah Benedict and the rest of the Bulldogs don’t play again until Dec. 13 at Prairie Central.

3. Danville 4-1 4 Vikings had the week off to prep for Big 12 opener at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday against Champaign Central. Should be a good one between two talented teams who have lofty expectations this season.

4. Champaign Central 3-2 1 Maroons lost to Normal Community in only home game this month. Jeff Finke’s team heads to Danville on Tuesday night before three games in three days at Webster Groves Classic outside of St. Louis starting on Thursday.

5. Rantoul 5-2 5 Eagles improved to 2-0 at home with 68-54 win against Mattoon on Saturday night. Duck Gibson and Co. have quick turnaround to play at Clinton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday before a week off.

6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5-0 6 Falcons kept unbeaten run going into Heart of Illinois Conference play with balanced scoring effort. GCMS will try to continue early success at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Tri-Valley.

7. Ridgeview 5-0 7 Mustangs haven’t had a close game yet, and all the routs have come away from Colfax. That has the opportunity to change this week when Ridgeview hosts Flanagan-Cornell (7:30 p.m., Tuesday) and El Paso-Gridley (7:30 p.m., Friday).

8. Monticello 2-0 9 Sages still shaking off some football rust, but a buzzer-beating win against quality Bismarck-Henning team should help Monticello when it travels to play at Auburn at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

9. Watseka 3-0 — Warriors have won first three games by an average of 31.7 points. They’ll have all week to prep for 12:30 p.m. home tip on Saturday against Judah Christian.

10. Oakwood 2-0 — Good glimpse to see if first two wins are a sign of what’s to come: a 7:30 p.m. nonconference game Tuesday at St. Thomas More before Vermilion Valley Conference play begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Chrisman.