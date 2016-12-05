Westville's Millis nearing 400 hoops victory

WESTVILLE — The milestone wasn’t reached on Saturday.

But Westville boys’ basketball coach Jeff Millis is closing in on a mark few coaches in the state, let alone the area, can boast of.

Not that Millis, in his 27th season leading the Tigers, will publicly gloat that he is three wins shy of 400 for his career.

His next chance to coach Westville to a win is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Villa Grove/Heritage.

Millis and Westville (1-1) suffered their first loss of the season this past Saturday, with St. Joseph-Ogden defeating the host Tigers 67-60.

SJ-O coach Brian Brooks, in his 14th season in charge of the Spartans, said he has always enjoyed competing against the Tigers with Millis at the helm.

“We tell our players each year going into our game with Westville that their kids are always going to be well-prepared, play very hard and they will be well-taught,” Brooks said. “They are typically as solid defensively as any team we see each season.”

Brooks also gets the chances to see Millis and his Westville teams right before Christmas when both teams compete at the Leader Classic, the holiday tournament SJ-O hosts that is entering its 28th year this month.

The two schools will meet again at the Leader Classic at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17. Westville has five more games before the Tigers and Spartans play again, but when they do, Millis could have 400 wins next to his name.

After Tuesday’s game with the Hawks, Westville hosts Hoopeston Area at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Oakwood at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 before playing Cissna Park at 5 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the Leader Classic and then playing Chicago CICS-Longwood at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the Leader Classic.

Millis’ effect, however, goes beyond just what his teams — which have won three regional titles and at least 20 games six times during a tenure that started in 1987 and paused from 2001 until he was hired again in 2004 after a three-year hiatus from coaching — accomplish on the court.

“What many people on the outside don’t get to see is that Jeff cares deeply about his players, and their success off the court as a person,” Brooks said. “With Jeff’s intensity on the sideline, that may not always come across to the average fan, but he is a huge advocate not only for his players, but also for Westville High School in general."