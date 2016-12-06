Danville boys edge Central

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: Centennial vs. Urbana » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Urbana's Calogeno Dawson(3) and Centennial's Bryson Cowper(10) and a loose ball during a prep basketball game at Centennial in Champaign on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016.

DANVILLE — Don’t worry, area boys’ basketball fans.



Danville and Champaign Central will meet again on the court. With many of the same dynamic players who took center stage during Danville’s 79-75 Big 12 victory on Tuesday night returning.



The encore just won’t happen until next season.



The Vikings relied on a game-high 36 points from junior point guard Kendle Moore, 19 points from junior Caleb Griffin and 15 points from junior Day’len Wiliams, along with deft passing from junior Jerry Reed, to give Danville (5-1) its fifth straight win in a game that saw both teams sink a combined 25 three-pointers.



“Kendle was just incredible,” Danville coach Ted Houpt said. “He’s been great for us all year, but he took it to another level. It seemed like the bucket was big, really, for both teams.”



Moore made five three-pointers and went 6 of 6 at the foul line in the final minute to hold off Central (3-3), which lost its second straight game after falling 50-48 to Normal Community last Friday on a late three-pointer.



“Danville played well and made shots, especially in the third quarter,” said Jeff Finke, Central’s coach who has seen his team lose three games by a combined nine points.



Junior guard Tim Finke scored a team-high 31 points to pace Central, while junior A’Kieon Gill (17 points) and senior Doug Wallen (12 points) also chipped in.



“They were pretty hard to guard as well,” Houpt said. “Tim Finke is a great player, and he didn’t disappoint the fans. That’s as exciting a high school game as I’ve been a part of. Obviously, it’s more fun to end up on the winning side of it, though.”

