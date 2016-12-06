Tuesday's highlights: Centennial boys top Urbana

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: Centennial vs. Urbana » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Urbana's Calogeno Dawson(3) and Centennial's Bryson Cowper(10) and a loose ball during a prep basketball game at Centennial in Champaign on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016.

In boys’ basketball



Macon County Tournament

■ Argenta-Oreana 68, Sangamon Valley 41. Senior forward Derek Jones swished seven field goals as part of a 15-point performance, pacing the Bombers to victory. JaColby Boston put in 12 points and Pierce Bradford added 11 points for the Bombers. The Bombers (2-1) advanced to Thursday’s 7 p.m. semifinals against Warrensburg-Latham.



Nontournament

■ Centennial 55, Urbana 51. Kam Reaves scored 12 points, Dante Hemsouvanh had 11 points and Jordan Williams added 10 points to lead the Chargers (2-5) to a four-point win in a Big 12 game played in Champaign. Kamari Ray-Davis paced the Tigers’ attack with 12 points, and Calogeno Dawson finished with 10 points for Urbana (3-5).



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 62, La Salette 45. Brandon Trimble lit up the scoreboard in his first game of the season for the Spartans after missing the first two because of a sprained ankle, swishing seven three-pointers and 14 field goals en route to a 38-point performance, leading the Spartans (3-0) past La Salette (4-2) in a showdown in St. Joseph. Jordan Brooks had 11 points for the Spartans. La Salette was without starting point guard James Deister, who suffered an ankle sprain in an earlier game. Joel Adese had 13 points for La Salette, but the Spartans’ defense held the Lions to six points in the fourth quarter.



■ St. Thomas More 66, Oakwood 57. Albion Francis led the way with 19 points and Tanner Klein added 15 to propel the Sabers (3-4) to a nonconference victory in a game played in Champaign. Cameron Wise had 17 points and Chase Vinson finished with 16 points for the Comets (2-1).



■ Monticello 54, Auburn 44. Sages forward Calvin Fisher sank eight field goals and scored 23 points to pace his team to a nonconference victory in a game played at Auburn. Fisher and Luke Stokowski each pulled down seven rebounds for Monticello (3-0).



■ Rantoul 87, Clinton 44. Kevin Williams scored 17 points and Duck Gibson hit six field goals and scored 16 points to help the Eagles (6-2) top the Maroons in a nonconference game played in Clinton. Dalton Smith had 12 points for the Maroons (4-3).



■ Tuscola 43, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 21. Ray Kerkhoff had 13 points, Jaret Heath had 11 points and Lukas Hortin had five rebounds and three steals for the Warriors (2-0) in a nonconference game played in Arthur. Colton Romine and Kobe Wells each had six points for the Knights. The Warriors held the Knights (2-3) scoreless in the second quarter.



■ Westville 66, Villa Grove/Heritage 44. Brady Crain scored 25 points, Brandt Williamson had 16 points and Kendall Jefferson added 13 points to pace the visiting Tigers (2-1) to a nonconference victory and give coach Jeff Millis his 398th victory at Westville. Hayden Painter accounted for 21 of the Hawks’ 44 points as VG/H (4-3) lost its second straight game.



■ Hoopeston Area 55, Bismarck-Henning 51. Four quarters weren’t enough to decide this one. Logan Walder scored six points in overtime, part of a 16-point performance, helping the Cornjerkers edge the Blue Devils in a Vermilion Valley Conference game played at Hoopeston. Trey Layden led the Cornjerkers (4-1) with 20 points, and Ryan Drayer had 14 points for Hoopeston Area. Four players scored in double figures for the Blue Devils (3-3): Colton Story (13), Wyatt Edwards (11), Austin Farnsworth (11) and Connor Watson (11).



■ Fisher 65, LeRoy 55. Zach Griffith was 8 of 12 from the field and scored 19 points to pace the visiting Bunnies to a 10-point Heart of Illinois Conference victory. Ryan Meents scored 11 points for the Bunnies (4-2). LeRoy’s Brett Egan and Nick Perry each swished six three-pointers and accounted for 44 of their team’s 55 points. Perry finished with 22 points; Egan had 20 for the Panthers (2-5).



■ Cissna Park 58, Armstrong-Potomac 53. Brian Fehr had 13 points to lead the visiting Timberwolves (1-2) in a nonconference game. Shawn Reardon led the Trojans (3-3) with 16 points.



■ Ridgeview 49, Flanagan-Cornell 32. The Mustangs (6-0) remained undefeated and posted their sixth straight win by double digits behind 12-point performances from Jacob Donaldson and Tyler McCormick in HOIC action.

■ Danville First Baptist 61, Faith Baptist 57. Kris Dixon lit up the scoreboard for 28 points, Kyle Cummins scored 19 points and Elijah Tidwell added 12 to lead the Knights to victory.



In girls’ basketball



■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 46, Tri-County 43. Hannah Wallen scored 11 points and Payton Wellbaum had nine points to propel the Knights (6-1) to a three-point victory in a game played at Arthur. Shayne Smith delivered 17 points and Kiersten Price-Wilson had 16 points for the Titans (7-2).



■ Watseka 58, Peotone 49. Guard Summer Cramer was 8 of 9 from the charity stripe and finished with 21 points and forward Kennedy Bauer added 17 points to help the Warriors (7-1) get by the Blue Devils.



■ Bismarck-Henning 45, Covington (Ind.) 33. Emily Meidel scored 17 points and Annie Nelson finished with 13 points to pace the Blue Devils (7-2) to a 12-point nonconference win in a game played in Covington.



In wrestling



■ At Lincoln. Chance Decker, David Spencer, Jackson Collins, Lucas Morgan, R.G. Bradley, Hunter Crowley and Ben Stahl all pinned their foes to help Mahomet-Seymour humble Lincoln 72-11.



■ At Bismarck. J. Juarez, Damon Bellik, Profirio Perez, London Edwards and Cruz Perez all had pins to lead Danville to a 58-33 victory against Bismarck-Henning in a dual match. Jordan Warner had a pin for the Blue Devils.



■ At Oakwood. Austin McConaha and Jason Bowman each pinned their opponents, helping St. Joseph-Ogden edge Oakwood 36-33 in a dual match. Comets grapplers Dalton Fox and Mason Ajster earned pins.



In boys’ swimming & diving



■ At Normal. Alex Shilts won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly and Damien McMullen was the diving champion for Centennial in its 113-67 loss to Normal Community.



■ At Normal. Central’s Luke Thompson won the 100 backstroke and placed second in the 200 individual medley and Mikey Hynds won diving, but it wasn’t enough for the Maroons, who lost to Normal U-High 109-77.



■ At Normal. Max Zhang won the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle, and Ethan Chow took the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle for Urbana in its 118-62 loss to Normal West.







