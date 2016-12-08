Thursday's highlights: Danville's Burton hits 1,000 points

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Centennial's Tamara Griffin(3) and Central's Lela McCoy(10) go for the ball during a prep basketball game at Centennial in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.

In boys’ basketball

Webster Groves (Mo.) Tournament

■ Champaign Central 68, Chesterfield (Mo.) Marquette 49. The Maroons snapped a two-game losing streak as Tim Finke (17 points), Bailey Dee (13 points) and Doug Wallen (12 points) all finished in double figures. Central (4-3) advances to play host Webster Groves tonight in the semifinals.



Macon County Tournament

■ Argenta-Oreana 48, Warrensburg-Latham 32. The Bombers received a game-high 13 points from JaColby Boston and 12 points from Pierce Bradford to help A-O (3-1) advance to tonight’s championship game against St. Teresa at Moweaqua.



In girls’ basketball

■ Arcola 45, Uni High 35. The visiting Purple Riders (1-6) secured their first victory of the season. Aja Trask led the Illineks (1-8) with 20 points and eight steals.

■ Bismarck-Henning 30, Milford 23. The host Blue Devils (8-2) emerged with the Vermilion Valley Conference win behind 13 points from Emily Meidel and nine points from Annie Nelson. Emily Duis had a team-high 12 points for the Bearcats (3-4).

■ Blue Ridge 45, Fisher 38. Josie Grammer scored a game-high 20 points, Haley Ester chipped in with 12 points and Alex Specht added nine points to lead the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference road win. The Bunnies (4-6) relied on Becca Clanton and her team-high 19 points.

■ Buffalo Tri-City 62, Cerro Gordo/Bement 19. Karly Jones and Kara Blickensderfer each had four points for the Broncos (3-7) in a road loss.

■ Central A&M 64, Clinton 38. Madison Filkin had a team-high 17 points for the Maroons (3-6) in a Central Illinois Conference loss.

■ Chrisman 49, Westville 23. The Cardinals’ Kodey Bush outscored the visiting Tigers by herself, tossing in a game-high 24 points and making five three-pointers in the VVC win. Karrington Krabel added 14 points for Chrisman (8-3).

■ Clifton Central 61, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48. Mackenzie Bruns had a team-high 13 points for the visiting Panthers (5-4) in a Sangamon Valley Conference loss.

■ Danville 76, Urbana 65. The host Vikings (4-3) won their third consecutive game, relying on 25 points from Megan Burton, who made four three-pointers and also pulled down 14 rebounds while topping 1,000 career points in the Big 12 win. Mikala Hall (17 points, six assists) and Jillean Cooper-Watson (15 points, eight rebounds) also had strong games for Danville.

■ Iroquois West 66, St. Anne 27. Grace Schroeder went 11 of 16 from the field en route to a game-high 25 points and Meara Tilstra contributed 12 points and six rebounds as the host Raiders (8-0) stayed undefeated with a nonconference win.

■ LeRoy 30, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25. The host Panthers (4-4) led 11-2 at the end of the first quarter and staved off their HOIC foe behind nine points apiece from Megan Woltkamp and Skielyr Trenkle. Makenzi Bielfeldt paced the Falcons (2-6) with a game-high 12 points.

■ Monticello 57, Unity 20. The visiting Sages (5-2) limited Unity (5-3) to 17 percent shooting from the field, while Zanna Myers (14 points, six steals), Tatum McCall (13 points, six rebounds), Rachael Lockmiller (13 points, four assists) and Emma Reeder (10 points) all ended up in double figures for Monticello. Hannah Rutledge paced Unity with six points.

■ Normal U-High 67, Mahomet-Seymour 36. Jordan Hackmann scored 13 points and Kailyn Northrup had 10 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough for the host Bulldogs (5-4) in a Corn Belt loss.

■ Oakwood 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 28. The host Comets (10-1) received double-digits scoring from Katelyn Young (19 points), Rylee Dowers (13 points) and Kelsey Blackford (10 points) in their VVC win, the fifth straight victory for Oakwood. Cheyanne Hasselbring led the Buffaloes with 13 points.

■ Ridgeview 56, El Paso-Gridley 44. The host Mustangs stayed unbeaten with an HOIC win as Grace Ward poured in a game-high 28 points and made five steals for

Ridgeview (9-0).

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 55, Rantoul 26. Maclayne Taylor (12 points), Sydney Kelso (11 points) and Bailey Dowling (11 points) led a balanced scoring effort by the visiting Spartans (7-2) in an Okaw Valley Conference win. Breezy Espinoza had a team-high 10 points for Rantoul (4-6).

■ Salt Fork 40, Armstrong-Potomac 36. Madison Kirby scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the second half for the visiting Storm (2-6) to emerge victorious in a VVC game, while Kayleigh Davis added eight points. Holley Hambleton (15 points) and Angela Sieberns (14 points) led A-P (4-6).

■ Schlarman 66, Hoopeston Area 29. The Hilltoppers had balanced scoring in their VVC home win. Anaya Peoples (18 points), Sydney Gouard (17 points) and Janiah Newell (15 points) helped Schlarman (5-3) cruise to the win. Sadie Drayer paced the Cornjerkers (2-6) with eight points.

■ Tuscola 52, Shelbyville 18. Emma Henderson finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the host Warriors (6-1), who won their third straight game. Teammate Natalie Bates added nine points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals in the CIC win.

■ Watseka 66, Momence 23. The host Warriors (8-1) rolled to their fifth straight win behind 19 points from Kennedy Bauer, who made four three-pointers, and 17 points from Summer Cramer in SVC action.



In wrestling

■ At Mattoon. Centennial defeated Argenta-Oreana 47-18 behind pins from Jay Terry at 138 pounds, Gavin Goddard at 182 and Nic Langenfeld at 285, but it suffered a 47-34 loss to Mattoon despite pins from Justin Cardani at 106, Jeremiah Risinger at 170 and Goddard at 182.

■ At Monticello. The Sages prevailed 42-36 against LeRoy/Tri-Valley thanks to pins from Hunter Weeks at 126 pounds, Douglas Nisly-Nagele at 138, Max Jarvis at 145 and Seth Menacher at 195. Ty Bulington (152), Hunter Gawlik (160), Jacob Conaty (170) and Dylan Woolridge (182) all recorded pins for the Panthers.

■ At Fairbury. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher defeated Prairie Central 39-34, with the Falcons (8-1) receiving a pin from Jacob Horsch in 12 seconds at 138 pounds. GCMS/Fisher also had pins from Cole Maxey at 106, Dakota Matthews at 120, Preston Braaten at 152, Jared Trantina at 182 and Levi Davis at 285. Dylan Varney had the quickest pin for the Hawks, doing so in 52 seconds at 220. Garrett Johnson at 126 and Simon Schuler at 145 also had pins for Prairie Central.

■ At Rantoul. The Eagles defeated Bismarck-Henning 49-24, receiving pins from Anthony Nash at 106 pounds, Alexis Gordillo-Vasquez at 126, Peter McCusker at 138 and Kevin Angel at 170. Cody Miller had the Blue Devils’ lone pin, at 220.



In boys’ swimming

■ At Champaign. Cam Barnard won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.55 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:00.05, while teammate Luke Thompson won the 200 individual medley (2:11.93) and the 100 backstroke (56.59) to pace Champaign Central to a 114-71 win against Normal West at Unit 4 Pool.