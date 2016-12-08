UI hoops Class of 2017 early-season glance

Video: Illini Recap: 'Offense wasn't a problem at all' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach John Groce and Illini guards Tracy Abrams and Malcolm Hill discuss their win against IUPUI that pushed their winning streak to three games.

Three of Illinois’ four 2017 signees will be back in action Friday. Beat writer Scott Richey gives a look at how they’ve played so far this season:

Trent Frazier

6-2, guard

Wellington (Fla.)

The Wolverines (5-1) will put their four-game winning streak on the line today against Seminole Ridge — wins that have come with Frazier leading the way. The lefty point guard had 15 points, six assists and four rebounds in Wellington’s 74-52 victory against Scheck Hillel on Tuesday, and he’s averaging 21.7 points, 4.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game so far this season.

Da’Monte Williams

6-3, guard

Peoria Manual

The Rams (2-2) will try to bounce back from their 84-69 loss to Bloomington on Saturday with a home game against Urbana today. Williams, who averaged 25.6 ppg in Manual’s three games at the Adam Lopez Thanksgiving Tournament in Springfield, injured his left knee in the loss to the Purple Raiders and was using a crutch Tuesday. His status remains unknown.

Javon Pickett

6-4, guard

Belleville East

The Lancers (4-2) have dropped two straight in what’s looking to be a brutal Southwestern Conference this season, but they won’t be back in action until Dec. 13 against crosstown

rival Belleville West. Pickett has picked up where he left off last season, with three 25-plus-point games. He’s averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Jeremiah Tilmon

6-10, center

East St. Louis

The Flyers (4-2) gave Tilmon early bragging rights on Pickett with their win against the Lancers on Saturday, and they’ll go for a third consecutive win today at Alton. Tilmon, who lost earlier this season to Champaign Central, has dealt with foul trouble this season, fouling out in half his games, but he’s still putting up 15 points (on 61 percent shooting), 11 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game.