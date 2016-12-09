Friday's highlights: Central boys advance in tournament

In boys’ basketball

Webster Groves (Mo.) Tournament

■ Champaign Central 68, Webster Groves (Mo.) 66. In a close game throughout, and one that featured two Class of 2018 prospects with Illinois offers, the Maroons emerged with the win to advance to today’s 4 p.m. title game against Chaminade (Mo.). Doug Wallen paced Central (5-3) with 18 points, while A’Kieon Gill made four three-pointers to finish with 16 points. Central’s Tim Finke, one of the two players in the game with an offer from Illinois, contributed 12 points. Webster Groves point guard Courtney Ramey, who also has an offer from Illinois, finished with 13 points.



Macon County Tournament

■ Argenta-Oreana 64, St. Teresa 54. The Bombers claimed the tournament title, their third straight victory. Pierce Bradford scored a game-high 25 points, making four three-pointers, and Derek Jones added 13 points, all in the second half, to spark A-O (4-1).



Grace (Tenn.) Shootout

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 51, Grace Baptist (Tenn.) 42. Benny Lee paced the Conquering Riders (3-5) with a game-high 22 points to go along with nine rebounds in AOC’s opening game at the tournament in Chattanooga, Tenn.



Nontournament

■ Bloomington Central Catholic 72, Prairie Central 52. The visiting Hawks kept it close in the first quarter but couldn't sustain that the rest of the Corn Belt game in losing their fourth straight contest. Tom Shafer had a game-high 25 points for Prairie Central (3-4), with Clifton Slagel chipping in 10 points.



■ Chrisman 62, Oakwood 57. The visiting Cardinals won their third straight game, with Brian Porter going 7 of 7 at the free-throw line and pouring in a game-high 23 points in the Vermilion Valley Conference win. Teammates Bryce Krabel and Kyle Webster each added 15 points for Chrisman (5-2). Chase Vinson and Cameron Wise each scored 17 points for the Comets (2-2).



■ Danville First Baptist 72, Urbana Calvary 43. Kyle Cummins drained four three-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points and Kris Dixon tallied 18 points to help the Knights win on the road.



■ Fisher 61, Blue Ridge 36. The host Bunnies overpowered the Knights in Heart of Illinois Conference play, jumping to a 20-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. Zach Griffith and Ryan Meents each scored 11 points, while Jaden Jones-Watkins (10 points) and Dalton Burk (eight points) weren’t far behind for Fisher (5-2), which won its third straight game. Blue Ridge (1-6) received a team-high 11 points from Austin Winemiller.



■ Hoopeston Area 34, Westville 32. The visiting Cornjerkers (6-1) won their fifth game this season by single digits, with Logan Walder scoring a team-high nine points and Lucas Hofer adding eight points, including two clutch three-pointers in the fourth quarter, as Hoopeston Area rallied from a 28-20 deficit to start the final period for a VVC win. Brady Crain had a game-high 12 points for Westville (2-2).



■ La Salette 56, Hutsonville/Palestine 44. The Lions had balanced scoring from Jake Schwendeman (14 points), James Roth (12 points), Joel Adese (12 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks) and Enrique Romero (10 points) in a home win.



■ LeRoy 39, Eureka 35. The host Panthers ended a three-game losing streak with a home HOIC win thanks to a game-high 18 points from Brett Egan, who sank four three-pointers for LeRoy (3-5).



■ Neoga 61, Sullivan 57. Three Sullivan players — Bryce Farris (18 points), Zach Sowers (13 points) and Brett Tuttle (10 points) — finished in double figures, but it wasn’t enough for the host Redskins (1-4) in a nonconference loss.



■ Normal Community 51, Centennial 48. Kam Reaves scored 12 points while Bryson Cowper and Jaden Roberts-Thomas each had 10 points, but the Chargers couldn’t hold off the host Ironmen in Big 12 play. Centennial (2-6) led 10-5 at the end of the first quarter, went into halftime down 21-17 and trailed 37-34 to start the fourth quarter.



■ Okaw Valley 57, Tri-County 52. Dylan Campbell supplied 18 points and Cody Richardson chipped in 14 points, but it wasn’t enough for the visiting Titans (2-5).



■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 61, Clifton Central 32. The Panthers (2-1) opened the home portion of their schedule with a resounding Sangamon Valley Conference win. Cole Eshleman dropped in a game-high 16 points and Andrew Zenner added 14 points as nine different Panthers dented the scorebook.



■ Ridgeview 58, El Paso-Gridley 45. Tyler McCormick paced the host Mustangs with a game-high 22 points on the strength of four three-pointers, Noah Young dropped in 17 points and grabbed six rebounds and Jacob Donaldson finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists as Ridgeview (7-0) won in HOIC action.



■ Salt Fork 53, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 35. The visiting Storm (4-4) won its third straight game as Ben Dowers (19 points), Zach Dable (13 points) and Caleb Fauver (10 points) sparked Salt Fork’s offense in VVC action. Conor Steinbaugh had 10 points for G-RF (3-4) and was the only Buffaloes player to hit double figures.



■ Tuscola 76, Uni High 64. The visiting Warriors (3-0) had four players finish in double figures, with Lukas Hortin (18 points), Tyler Meinhold (15 points), Kaleb Williams (14 points) and Jaret Heath (11 points) all contributing in the nonconference win. Uni High’s Noah Blue led all scorers with 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Paul D’Angelo added 14 points for the Illineks (4-4).



In girls’ basketball

Grace (Tenn.) Shootout

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 43, Grace Baptist (Tenn.) 26. The Conquering Riders (7-2) prevailed thanks to 17 points from Amanda Franklin and 11 points from Alexa Franklin in AOC’s opening game at the tournament in Chattanooga, Tenn.



Nontournament

■ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 54, Cerro Gordo/Bement 43. The Broncos (3-8) lost on the road despite 10 points from Cayla Richard and eight points from Karly Jones.

Matt Daniels