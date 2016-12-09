Strong second half leads Bearcats

MILFORD — For 16 minutes Friday, the Milford boys’ basketball team was in a rut offensively.



Trailing Armstrong-Potomac 22-18, the Bearcats came out of the locker room at halftime fired up, outscoring the Trojans by 36 points on the way to a 58-36 win in a Vermilion Valley Conference contest.



“They made us shoot from outside, and we didn’t make anything in the first half. They had a good game plan,” Milford coach David Caldwell said.



“Luckily, we started making them in the second half. That’s the first zone we’ve seen this year, and it showed (in the first half).”



The Bearcats forced back-to-back turnovers to take a 24-22 lead to start the third quarter, part of 19 takeaways. After struggling to score from the outside against the Trojans’ 1-2-2 zone, Milford took control with a 24-point third quarter for a 42-29 lead.



In the fourth quarter, the Trojans (3-4) looked to be making a comeback bid with a Cameron Colunga driving bucket from the baseline to cut the deficit to eight with just over five minutes to play.



But Milford senior Kyle McNally came down the next possession and buried a three, and the Bearcats (2-4) never looked back on the way to a second consecutive win.



“We’ve got some quickness, and when we want to get going, we can play some pretty good defense,” Caldwell said. “We’ve lost four games to four of the best teams in the area (Bismarck-Henning, Hoopeston Area, Fisher and Watseka). Three of them we led with 40 seconds to go. … We’ve had a really tough schedule, and we’re hoping we can get better.”



Following a season-opening championship at the Tri-County Tournament, at which they started the season 3-1, the Trojans now have dropped three straight games. Coach Sean O’Brien knows his squad can put together stretches of solid play, but they still are looking for a four-quarter effort.



“We can be a good team at times, but we’re struggling with consistency right now,” O’Brien said. “Most games there are stretches where we’re executing, we’re focused and we’re doing what we need to do. That was the case the first half (Friday).”



The Bearcats were led by the balanced scoring effort of Jacob Thompson (14 points), Steven Varela (12), Tyler Schmidt (12) and McNally (11). Milford also shot 19 of 21 from the free-throw line.



Shawn Reardon led the Trojans with 14 points.