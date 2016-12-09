Unity boys pick up first win of season

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: Unity vs. Arcola » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Unity's Makenzie Heyen(11) ties up the ball on the floor vs. Arcola in a prep basketball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016.

TOLONO — When he left his job at Springfield this summer, Matt Reed and his family, including his fifth- and seventh-grade daughters, moved into a house on Rocket Drive just around the corner from Unity High School, where Reed teaches math.

That is to say, the former Springfield boys’ basketball coach is taking seriously his new boys’ basketball coaching job at Unity.

“It’s a big life change for us,” Reed said. “(My daughters) have lived their whole life in Springfield. We uprooted our whole life. I hope that’s what people here understand. This was not a willy-nilly decision. We moved our whole family here to build this basketball program.”

Reed knows he has plenty of work to do to rebuild a Unity program that won 14 regional titles from 1992 to 2003. Just one starter, junior JT Wheeler, returns from a team that went 13-16 overall and 1-9 in Okaw Valley Conference play last season.

But he also has plenty to mold because most of the Rockets’ contributors are juniors.

On Friday, that inexperienced group won its first game of the young season in a 63-43 decision against Arcola. The Rockets’ lone returning starter kept it from turning into a close game.

Arcola (2-2) reeled off a 9-0 run early in the third quarter to close the score to 33-30. Wheeler, who faced a box-and-one throughout the first half, scored 14 consecutive points. Jon Decker scored six of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to close out the win for the Rockets (1-2).

“They got a quick few baskets on us, but I told our guys, ‘We’ve still got this,’ ” said Wheeler, who finished with 27 points. “I had it in my head that we needed to get back in this, and my teammates, they were just great screening off the ball.”

A year ago, Arcola coach Mike Shaffer took over a program flush with veterans. This season, the Purple Riders entered in a similar state to Unity, with only three seniors on the roster.

“Our effort was decent, but our biggest weakness is our defense,” Shaffer said. “We could use size as an excuse, but it’s not. I was proud of the way we attacked early in the third quarter. We were down three, feeling pretty good, but they rattled off 15 straight.”

Reed also is focused on defensive improvement. That side of the ball is the main difference between the new coaching staff and the last, with an emphasis placed on shutting down passing lanes when possession changes hands.

“We want to deny that first pass and make them work for it all the way up the court,” Wheeler said. “We work on that a lot in practice.”

The area Reed most wants to change, though, is much more basic.

“If you’re going to beat the really, really good teams, they’re going to have to score less than 45 points, but the other thing is making basketball important,” Reed said, “not just with the players but with the students and with the community. Because guess what? People at Unity like to win. If we win, they’ll hop on board."