Wooden Shoes bounce SJ-O

ST. JOSEPH — Teutopolis’ defensive game plan was clear from the opening tip Friday night against St. Joseph-Ogden. If there was an uncomfortable situation to put the Spartans in, the Wooden Shoes did it.



Fullcourt pressure. Trapping double teams in the corners. No clean looks for SJ-O leading scorer Brandon Trimble.



And the Spartans struggled. Trimble led SJ-O with 17 points but needed nearly the same number of shots to make it happen, and No. 7 Teutopolis pulled off a 91-67 upset against the defending Class 2A state champions and current top-ranked team.



“That’s what I would do to us,” SJ-O coach Brian Brooks said of the Wooden Shoes’ defense against Trimble. “If you can find a way to not give him good looks, obviously, I think teams will definitely try to do that. I thought they did a good job with that, and I don’t think we did a very good job at times of countering that.



“I thought their defense was very good on him — not only on the ball but off the ball. I thought they were in good position when he drove it.”



The Spartans (3-1) played the final nine minutes of Friday’s game without Trimble, who suffered an ankle injury late in the third quarter when he came down awkwardly after being fouled on a drive to the basket.



It’s the same ankle that sidelined Trimble at the beginning of the season. Jordan Brooks (14 points) and Kolten Taylor (12) took the reins of the SJ-O offense against the Wooden Shoes (5-1) after Trimble went down.



Brooks said he didn’t know Trimble’s status Friday night after the game, but SJ-O does return to action at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Tri-Valley. Better execution on both ends of the court will be imperative for the Spartans.



“We didn’t guard very well at all,” Brooks said. “That’s probably the understatement of the night. But we’re not guarding very well right now. I don’t know that we guarded very well the first three games. We talked about it and knew if we didn’t they were going to expose us, and they did.”



Mitch Hardiek led Teutopolis with 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting, while Brant Bueker was 9 of 13 from the field and added 20 points. Chris Ungrund’s 10 points made it three Wooden Shoes in double figures, as Teutopolis moved the ball efficiently on the offensive end.



“We took good shots, really worked well together (and) had a lot of good team chemistry,” Wooden Shoes coach Jason Hanson said. “I thought we had some terrific ball movement and possessions where we really made the extra pass and got open looks. We wanted to get the ball inside and go inside-out. I thought our kids really bought in and did that.”