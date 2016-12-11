Prep preview, Week of Dec. 12

Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar:

1. MONDAY: Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Top freshmen Katelyn Young (Oakwood) and Emily Meidel (Bismarck-Henning) square off in a Vermilion Valley Conference contest along with strong sophomores in Annie Nelson for the 8-2 Blue Devils and Kylie Neuman for the 10-1 Comets.

2. TUESDAY: LeRoy/Tri-Valley, Mahomet-Seymour at Clinton, wrestling, 6 p.m.

Three of the top area teams meet in a triangular at Clinton. Mahomet-Seymour is ranked No. 7 in Class 2A by Illinois Best Weekly, and Clinton (No. 18 in 1A) and LeRoy/Tri-Valley (No. 21 in 1A) also garnered early-season recognition.

3. TUESDAY: Centennial at Rantoul, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Kevin and Kevonte Williams will man the inside for Rantoul (6-2) and are complemented by Duck Gibson on the outside. The inexperienced Chargers (2-7) picked up its first Big 12 Conference win of the season last week against Urbana behind Kam Reaves and others.

4. WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: St. Joseph-Ogden Leader Classic, boys’ basketball

Westville (2-2) and Cissna Park (1-2) will kick off one of the area’s premier holiday tournaments on Wednesday at 5 p.m., and St. Joseph-Ogden (3-2) tips off at 8 p.m. that night for its game against Armstrong-Potomac (3-4).



5. SATURDAY: Unity Wrestling Invitational, all day

St. Thomas More, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Rantoul, St. Joseph-Ogden, Salt Fork/Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Unity will test themselves at one of the area’s biggest invitationals. Among those competing will be Griffin Meeker, who is coming off a 182-pound title in Petersburg.

