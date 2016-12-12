8 area connections into hoops Hall of Fame

BLOOMINGTON — Eight individuals with area connections have been chosen for enshrinement in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Included in the group are three former area athletes who earned News-Gazette Player of the Year accolades.

Centennial’s Roger McClendon earned that honor in 1984 on The News-Gazette All-State team.

Shiloh’s Missy Barrett (Tingley) was a two-time All-Area Player of the Year choice, in 1996 and 1997, while Bismarck-Henning’s Kandy Lindsey was the top All-Area honoree in 1999.

All three graduated as the career scoring leaders at their respective high schools.

Selections for the coaches category include former Crescent-Iroquois girls’ coach Hanns Meyer, who is retiring at season’s end as the athletic director at Iroquois West, and current Westville boys’ coach Jeff Millis, who started his head coaching career at Potomac.

In the Friends of Basketball division, Champaign’s Tony Clements, the longtime scorebook keeper at University of Illinois home basketball games, was chosen, as was Norm Schall, from Melvin-Sibley and Gibson City.

Schall was a former scorekeeper and timer for Melvin-Sibley and helped start the school’s Thanksgiving Tournament, which was one of the area’s first for that week. When M-S consolidated with Gibson City, he continued his bench duties. Schall also coached the Rams basketball teams in the early 1970s.

Former Illini Preston Pearson, a Freeport native who was a two-year starter for the Illini in basketball (1965-67) but wound up playing as a running back in the NFL for 14 seasons — five of which ended with Super Bowl appearances — will also be inducted on May 6, 2017, at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena.