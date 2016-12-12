N-G Top 10: Boys' basketball (Dec. 13)
For the third straight week, a new local team claims the top spot in our weekly rankings, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:
RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 5-1 2 After five games in the opening week of the season, Bulldogs only have three games before Christmas, including one tonight at Prairie Central in Corn Belt action.
2. Danville 5-1 3 Urbana will find out Friday night what Champaign Central experienced last Tuesday night: Kendle Moore is good. And he’s not the only Viking capable of lighting up the scoreboard.
3. Champaign Central 6-3 4 Maroons will get second chance to defeat 2016 Class 5A Missouri champ Chaminade, on Jan. 7 at Highland Shootout. But first, they travel to play at state-ranked Bloomington this Friday.
4. Rantoul 6-2 5 Eagles will welcome in two former Big 12 foes in Centennial (Tuesday) and Urbana (Saturday) before getting an 11-day break until the Taylorville Holiday Tournament starts on Dec. 28.
5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6-0 5 Good chance to find out if the balanced Falcons are for real when they travel to meet Ford County rival Paxton-Buckley-Loda tonight before playing at Blue Ridge on Friday.
6. Ridgeview 7-0 7 All seven wins have come by double digits as Mustangs and sharp-shooting guard Tyler McCormick prep for another Heart of Illinois Conference game Friday night at Eureka.
7. Monticello 3-0 8 After playing at Fisher — the Bunnies have won three straight — tonight, Sages will return home to Miller Gymnasium to welcome in Sullivan on Friday night.
8. Watseka 4-0 9 The Warriors tuned up for the eight-team holiday tournament they host that starts Thursday and runs through Dec. 20 by beating Judah Christian by 33 points.
9. Tuscola 3-0 — Only newcomer to the rankings this week will stay busy with three games in a five-day span, starting Tuesday at Douglas County rival Villa Grove/Heritage.
10. St. Joseph-Ogden 3-2 1 Spartans on two-game losing streak heading into annual Leader Classic that starts this week. SJ-O hosts six-team tournament and opens at 8 p.m. Wednesday against Armstrong-Potomac.
