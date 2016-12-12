Rantoul hoops revives past with Big 12 opponents

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: Unity vs. Arcola » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Unity's Makenzie Heyen(11) ties up the ball on the floor vs. Arcola in a prep basketball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016.

RANTOUL — Brett Frerichs knows all about the Big 12 and its ties to Rantoul.

The current Rantoul boys’ basketball players he coaches, however, aren’t as familiar with the conference the Eagles used to belong to.

“I just knew it was always pretty competitive,” Rantoul senior guard Ben Amerio said. “That’s pretty much it. I know now that it’s a pretty strong conference, and they have a couple teams in the state rankings, but other than that, not much from the past.”

After all, Rantoul hasn’t played Centennial or Urbana with much regularity in the regular season since leaving the league and joining the Corn Belt in 2004.

Rantoul isn’t in the Corn Belt anymore, either, moving to the Okaw Valley Conference in 2014. The Okaw will become a distant memory, too, for Rantoul after this school year when the Eagles and nine other schools currently in either the Corn Belt or Okaw form the new Illini Prairie Conference.

But for this week, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and continuing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Rantoul will take a step back in time.

Centennial (2-7) visits the Eagles’ home gymnasium tonight before Urbana (3-6) stops by Saturday night. Two former league rivals of the Eagles are now two nonconference foes who, even with some of their struggles this season, are opponents the Eagles are eagerly anticipating.

“A lot of former players travel back to those games because they remember those days where it was such a huge rivalry with Centennial and Urbana,” said Frerichs, a 1990 graduate who started alongside former Rantoul greats Kareem Richardson and Donnell Bivens. “Urbana and Rantoul, that was the rivalry, even going way back. It really means a lot to former players and alumni playing these two games. To have them both at home is even more of a bonus."

‘We got hammered by Centennial’

Both Centennial and Urbana are recent postseason foes for the Eagles.

Ever since Rantoul won a Class 2A regional title in 2011, only to move up to 3A for the next five seasons, the Eagles have played either Centennial or Urbana at the regional level. Last March, Rantoul defeated Urbana 78-62 in a regional semifinal on the Eagles’ home court, advancing to their first regional title game in five years.

“Urbana is going to be seeking revenge on us for what we did to them in the regional,” Rantoul senior forward Onycai Lawson said.

The win against the Tigers — who are now led by first-year coach Verdell Jones — nine months ago came after Urbana defeated Rantoul 50-49 in a 2015 regional quarterfinal game and 80-57 in a 2014 regional quarterfinal game.

Those two postseason setbacks were preceded by two straight years of Centennial ending Rantoul’s season. The Chargers did so on their home court back in 2013, beating the Eagles 58-44 in a 3A regional semifinal, and in 2012 as Centennial knocked off regional top seed Rantoul 79-66 in the semifinals.

The Eagles and Chargers are facing off for the third straight regular season, with Centennial getting wins in the last two games by decisive margins: an 87-70 win last season and a 71-48 victory two seasons ago.

“Last year, we got hammered by Centennial,” Rantoul senior guard Duck Gibson said, “so we’re looking forward to the rematch.”

“Centennial has had our number the last couple years, so we definitely look forward to playing them,” Frerichs said, “and with a new coach at Urbana, that’s going to be fun, too.”

‘Duck has worked on his game’

Fun is one way to describe the way Rantoul wants to play.

With an aggressive defense that fuels its up-tempo offense, Rantoul is averaging 73 points this season and has topped 70 points in six of its eight games, never failing to crack at least 60 — its lowest output coming in a season-opening 61-52 win Nov. 22 against another Big 12 school, Peoria Notre Dame — and is fresh off a season-best showing during its 87-44 win at Clinton last Tuesday.

“We lost five of our guys from last year, and we’re trying to get everybody to mix,” Amerio said. “Defense, obviously, is key because we’ve been getting after it on defense in practice, and that’s really what pushes our offense. The better we are on defense, the better we’re going to be on offense.”

Leading the charge is Gibson, who has transitioned well into his new role as the Eagles’ point guard, a key question mark before the season. Add in the talents of senior forwards Kevonte Williams and Kevin Williams, along with steady play from Lawson and the emergence of junior Erick Johnson, and Rantoul has some versatility up and down its lineup.

The glue holding it all together, though, is Gibson.

“Duck has worked on his game tremendously,” Lawson said. “He’s shooting it with more confidence, and he’s gaining confidence as our point guard by having the ball in his hands. His game has gotten way better. He’s going to be the one who will lead us to where we need to be in the future.”

‘A lot of good memories’

When Rantoul boys’ basketball is winning, the Eagles’ home gymnasium can get loud. And tickets can be hard to come by.

“It really motivates a lot of us just to leave it all out there because we know there’s a lot of people watching and a lot of people wanting us to do great things,” Amerio said. “It holds us accountable off the court, too. It brings the whole program up because we know how much it means to the community and to the fans.”

Bringing in two local opponents that have long-standing connections to Rantoul only adds to this week.

“In junior high, those were the people we usually played,” Lawson said. “It’s going to be kind of weird seeing them again, but preparing for the Big 12 teams, it’s good for us because it’s teams we don’t normally play.”

It also benefits the Eagles in the postseason since Rantoul is in 3A while the rest of the Okaw is made up of 2A schools. But Frerichs doesn’t look at the eight-game league schedule Rantoul plays as too much of a detriment when it comes to postseason seedings.

It’s why, along with Centennial and Urbana, the Eagles have already faced Peoria Notre Dame and will end the regular season against Big 12 foe Danville. Throw in a Thanksgiving tournament at Galesburg, a Christmas tournament at Taylorville, a game against Chicago Bogan on Jan. 14 at the Bob Hambric Shootout at Thornton Fractional North, and then a home game against T.F. North right before the postseason begins, and Frerichs is confident the Eagles’ schedule is already daunting.

“We’ve put a lot of emphasis into our scheduling,” he said. “I think we’ve done a good job of having one of the tougher schedules around. A lot of people put a little too much emphasis in us being in a smaller conference, but what people have to realize is that’s only eight games out of 30 games in the season.”

While the two games this week won’t make or break the Eagles’ season, the chance to continue their solid start while renewing some old rivalries is motivation enough for Rantoul.

“Playing these Big 12 schools brings back a lot of good memories,” Frerichs said. “I’m definitely looking forward to it.”