Monticello remains perfect

FISHER — Full-sided varsity scrimmages were non­existent in the Monticello gym for the first

few weeks of boys’ basketball practice, with only five to six players suiting up on a given day while the rest of the Sages dressed in pads and helmets during the football team’s undefeated run to the Class 3A semifinals.



After losing all but one starter and three rotation players to graduation, putting the puzzle together was difficult for Kevin Roy with most of his pieces missing.



“It was hard,” Roy said with a chuckle. “We had one practice before our first game where we had everyone.”



The slow start to practice didn’t show up in the loss column.



In their fourth game of the season Tuesday, the Sages’ record remained un­­blemished in a 56-37 win.



“It was a rough start, but we’ve been able to battle through it,” Roy said. “I think with the personnel that we have, they’re good enough basketball players, they’re good enough athletes that they’ve been able to respond.”



After Monticello’s lead ballooned to 10 in the second quarter, Fisher’s Zach Griffith sank a fullcourt heave to beat the halftime buzzer and make it 28-24.



Monticello, though, took over in the second half as its size overwhelmed the Bunnies. Six-foot-5 forward Calvin Fisher and 6-3 forward Isiah Florey scored 14 points apiece; 6-3 Luke Stokowski scored 13 and grabbed nine rebounds; and point guard Johnny Dawson added 13 points and five assists.



Griffith scored 13 points for Fisher.



“They’re tough to guard,” said Fisher coach Cody Diskin. “Sizewise, they have 6-5, 6-4, 6-3, and we start three guards, so we couldn’t match up right away. … They have some big boys, and it was hard to match up.”



Another win for Monticello means those football players who filled out the Sages’ roster haven’t lost a regular-season contest this school year. And while key differences remain, overlapping themes have arisen between Monticello’s football and basketball teams.



The football team, too, lost several key pieces of its starting lineup, including a quarterback and two receivers. They replaced those with players just as capable who served as backups and role players a year earlier.



Florey, the area’s second-leading receiver in football, returns as the Sages’ only starter, while Fisher and Stokowski evolved from off-the-bench contributors to featured starting roles.



“It’s kind of like the same thing as football,” he said. “The talent’s all there. We’re a young team, just like we were in football. Younger players have to step up their roles.”



For Dawson, a key two-way player for the Sages during football season, the Sages have a long way to go to match the chemistry the Sages brewed on the football field. But as the wins tally up during the young season, they’re getting closer every day.



“We knew each other (on the football team) because we had been playing together for years, so we knew each other,” Dawson said. “With this group, this is the first time we’re playing together, so we’re still getting used to each other. It’s been a process. We were just kind of feeling each other out, but now I think we’re figuring out what we want to do and how we want to play.”