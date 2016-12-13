Rantoul edges former rival

RANTOUL — If there was any doubt whether the Centennial and Rantoul boys’ basketball rivalry had lost some luster through the years, Tuesday night’s heated, intense display put that argument to rest.



The Eagles (7-2) survived 52-48 against a hard-nosed Chargers squad (2-8) in a physical, back-and-forth affair between former Big 12 Conference opponents in a nonconference contest.



Duck Gibson, who poured in a game-high 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, knocked down a pair of free throws with 9.4 seconds left to build a four-point lead and ice the game.



“We knew it was going to be intense when we scheduled the game,” Gibson said. “It was physical, and we had to be tough and push through it.”



“For a Tuesday night nonconference game, that’s as good as it’s going to get in terms of both teams leaving it all on the floor,” Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs said. “It felt like whoever had the ball last was going to win. Both teams fought, and both teams punched back. It was fun to watch.”



When Rantoul departed from the Big 12 for the Corn Belt in 2004, the two teams stopped playing each other. But the series has rekindled in recent years, as the squads met for the third consecutive time in the regular season on Tuesday. The previous two were dominated by the Chargers, 87-70 in 2015 and 71-48 in 2014.



The physicality came to a head early in the third quarter when a heated exchange led to the ejection of Rantoul forward Kevin Williams at the 5:10 mark.



“After that initial shock factor (of Williams getting ejected), I thought our guys responded well,” Frerichs said.



Gibson converted a putback layup and drove the lane for another bucket. Rantoul took a 38-25 lead heading into the final quarter.



The Chargers exploded for a 23-point quarter behind a pair of Brycen Cowper three-point jumpers. Cowper finished with a team-high 16 points on four triples. After Payton Sheen knotted the game at 46 with just over a minute and a half left, the Eagles’ Onycai Lawson drove strong for a basket in the paint for a 48-46 lead, and Rantoul was able to hold on.



Centennial coach Tim Lavin was impressed with the energy and passion between the two schools.



“The intensity was unbelievable,” Lavin said. “Rantoul loves its sports, loves its basketball. It was a big crowd, and it was fun game to go back and forth.



“I don’t know if (the rivalry) ever (lost any luster). We just stopped playing each other for a while with (being in) different conferences,” Lavin said. “But I think it’ll continue, and hopefully there will be more fun games like this.”





