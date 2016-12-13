Tuesday's highlights: Wheeler ignites Rockets

In boys’ basketball



■ Villa Grove/Heritage 57, Tuscola 52. Sophomore Jared Stevens swished 13 of 14 free-throw attempts and finished with 23 points to lead the Hawks to victory. Jacob Blacker had 13 points and Connor Wienke added 10 points for the Hawks. Jaret Heath had 15 points and Ray Kerkhoff put up 13 points for the Warriors.



■ Unity 63, Argenta-Oreana 59. J.T. Wheeler was an offensive machine, hitting eight field goals and going 8 for 10 from the charity stripe. He finished with 27 points to lead the Rockets to victory in a game played at Argenta. Jonathan Decker had 16 points and Steven Migut delivered 12 points for the Rockets. Pierce Bradford led the Bombers with 15 points, with Derek Jones adding 13.



■ Mahomet-Seymour 56, Prairie Central 38. The Bulldogs shot 90 percent from the free-throw line to defeat the Hawks in a game played at Fairbury. Cory Noe led the Bulldogs with 20 points and five rebounds. Nick Herrmann had four steals, and Noah Benedict had 14 points. The Bulldogs scored 14 points off turnovers to seal the win. Tom Shafer had nine points for the Hawks.



■ Schlarman 64, Armstrong-Potomac 53. Senior Johnny Carnahan led all scorers with 18 points as he paced the Hilltoppers to an 11-point victory in a game played at Armstrong. Gavin Gard and Chris Stanley each had 15 points for the Hilltoppers. Jason Sollars had 14 points, Roger Crozier had 11 and Dalton Loschen added 10 for the Trojans.



■ Westville 50, Oakwood 45. Brady Crain was a 4 for 4 at the line and scored 14 points to lead the Tigers to victory in a game played at Westville. Senior Kendall Jefferson finished with 12 points for the Tigers. Cameron Wise had 11 points and Bryce Jones contributed 10 for the Comets.



■ Milford 77, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 35. Jacob Thompson scored 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and the trio of Steven Varela, Khyler Cann and Kyle McNally each finished with 12 points for the Bearcats as they bounced the Buffaloes at Milford. Conor Steinbaugh had 16 points and two steals for the Buffaloes.



■ Meridian 44, Cerro Gordo/Bement 34. Senior guard Paolo Kinsella scored 11 points and Wes McDermith added eight for the Broncos. Meridian held the Broncos to four points in the first quarter.



■ Tri-County 60, Arthur Okaw Christian 56. Dylan Campbell had 17 points to lead the Trojans. Sophomore guard Ian Lowry had 15 points and Brady Mast had four assists and four steals for the Conquering Riders.



In girls’ basketball

■ Unity 68, Villa Grove/Heritage 31. Katie Kaiser garnered 13 rebounds, went 9 of 13 from the field and finished with 19 points to lead the Rockets to victory in a game played at Tolono. Three other Rockets finished in double figures: Elyce Knudsen (12), Abby Maxwell (10) and Harlie Duncan (10). Unity’s stifling defense held the Blue Devils to six points in the third quarter and three points in the fourth quarter. Kyrsten Cox led the Blue Devils with 16 points.



In wrestling

■ At Clinton. Nolyn Wharton, Tyler Harris, Christian Reynolds, Luke Shobe and Kyle Hammer all pinned their opponents to lead Clinton to a 37-31 win against Mahomet-Seymour. David Spencer, Zach Daebelliehn and Ben Stahl all won by pins for the Bulldogs.

■ At Monticello. Ethan O’Linc, Colin Jones and Kaehl VanDalsen each earned pins as Monticello edged Heyworth 48-34.



■ At Monticello. O’Linc, Max Jarvis, VanDalsen and Seth Menacher all pinned their foes as Monticello defeated Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher 40-21.



■ At Bismarck. Kolin Dykes and Cody Miller each had pins for Bismarck-Henning in its 44-30 loss to Fountain Central.



■ At Pontiac. Dalton Hall earned a pin for Central in its 60-21 loss to Pontiac.



In boys’ swimming & diving



■ At Champaign. Alex Shilts captured the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle and Luke Starks won the 100-yard breaststroke to lead Centennial to a 98-85 victory against Bloomington. The Chargers’ 200-yard medley relay team of Conner Hemming, Luke Starks, Shilts and Cole Grimes and 200-yard freestyle relay team of Hemming, Deican Benway, Evan Hobson and Gyumin Lee also earned victories.



