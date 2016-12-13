Zenner paces PBL past GCMS

Image Gallery: HS Boys' Basketball: PBL vs. GCMS » more Photo by: Heather Coit Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Cole Eshleman (30) makes a pass as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Mitchell McNutt (12) looks on in the second half at Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. Paxton won 65-43.

PAXTON — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Paxton-Buckley-Loda had more than bragging rights on the line in their Ford County rivalry game Tuesday.



Both teams went into the contest on a winning streak. The Falcons entered having won their first six games of the season. With a 65-43 victory in Tuesday night’s matchup, PBL (3-1) won its third consecutive game after a double-overtime loss in its season opener against Hoopeston Area.



“We needed a big win after the letdown to open the season. I’m proud of our kids. We’ve responded well in the last couple of weeks, and I like the way we’re trending,” PBL coach Adam Schonauer said. “It was a good win for our team. (GCMS is) a good basketball team. They’re going to win a lot of games. They’ve played some good basketball to start the season. The home court was big for us.”



The PBL defense held GCMS to four points in the third quarter.



The Panthers grabbed a 13-4 lead thanks in large part to a three-pointer and a three-point play by Andrew Zenner.



“We’ve had some games where we were able to get out and get some big leads and win. We’ve got our feet underneath us,” Schonauer said. “This was a good win for us (Tuesday night) because I knew we were going to be challenged. I knew they were going to be a tough team, and I liked the way our kids responded and came out and played well” Tuesday night.



Mitch McNutt, who led the Falcons with 14 points, tallied GCMS’ only points of the opening quarter. He tallied seven points in the second quarter to help cut the Falcons’ deficit to 15-14, but from there, the Panthers ended the quarter on an 11-0 run as Dalton Coplea scored four points and Zenner and Cole Eshleman each nailed a three-pointer to help PBL take a 26-14 lead into halftime.



“We made a couple of pushes there, and they would just come back and answer it. It was hard for us to establish any type of momentum,” GCMS coach Ryan Tompkins said. “They did a great job. PBL is very good at what they do. We know what they’re going to do, and they came out and executed very well.”



Eleven of Zenner’s game-high 21 points were scored in the first half.



After GCMS’ Bryce Barnes converted a three-point play and Tucker Cribbett drained a three-pointer to cut the Falcons’ deficit to their narrowest margin of the second half (36-28), Eshleman converted a three-point play with 2:10 left in the third quarter.



Eshleman finished with 17 points, including 11 in the second half. Nine different Panthers scored at least one point, including a four-point effort from Luis Rodriguez, who hit 4 of 6 free-throw attempts as he returns from an ankle injury that kept him out of most of PBL’s football season.



“Early on this year, we’re relying on Andrew and Cole to make big shots for us and carry the load offensively,” Schonauer said. “Luis Rodriguez gave us some really big minutes (Tuesday night) coming off of that ankle injury. I thought he was really good for us (Tuesday night). I think we have eight to nine guys who can play. It’s just about some guys getting some more reps in practice, getting healthy and getting out there.”



While PBL has a week off before traveling to Monticello next Tuesday, GCMS will look to stay undefeated in Heart of Illinois Conference play on Friday as the Falcons visit Blue Ridge.



“You’ve just got to go back to the things you did that made you successful and go back to doing those little things,” Tompkins said. “We’re back to the basics, and we’ll re-emphasize some of the smaller things to get ourselves to the point (we were at) heading into” Tuesday night.