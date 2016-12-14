Athletes of the Week: GCMS/Fisher's Braaten, Danville's Burton

Preston Braaten

GCMS/Fisher wrestling



Why he was chosen: The senior from Fisher won all three of his matches, including two by pin, at 152 pounds to claim first place in his weight class at the 20-team Reaper Classic in Plano. Braaten was the only Falcon to win an individual title and helped GCMS/Fisher earn a team title.



From Braaten: “It was great to have a first-place start coming into the tournament, and it was amazing to see what our team could do, and being able to come out with a win was a good steppingstone to going on the right path to be back in the team state series.”



I need concert tickets to ... Lynyrd Skynyrd.



One movie I could watch over and over again is ... I don’t watch movies.



If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... Jamaica.



If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... to be able to evolve into anything.



The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... take care of my mom.



One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... skydiving.



My biggest pet peeve is ... assistant coach Cody Moody.



My best wrestling memory was ... making it to state my junior year.



My most embarrassing wrestling memory was ... getting beat by a girl in kids’ club.



Before a meet ... I talk to my dad.



After a meet ... I thank my dad.



In five years, I see myself ... as a soon-to-be millionaire, living life right.



Honorable mention: Noah Blue, Uni High boys’ basketball; Pierce Bradford, Argenta-Oreana basketball; Calvin Fisher, Monticello basketball; Tim Finke, Champaign Central basketball; Andre Gordon, Centennial wrestling; Lukas Hortin, Tuscola basketball; Tyler Kittivanichkulkrai, Mahomet-Seymour wrestling; Andrew Mammen, St. Thomas More wrestling; Connor Wienke, Villa Grove/Heritage basketball; Max Zhang, Urbana swimming



Megan Burton

Danville basketball



Why she was chosen: The senior topped 1,000 career points with an impressive 25-point, 14-rebound effort during the Vikings’ 71-62 win against Urbana and averaged 17 points in three wins last week for Danville.



From Burton: “It was a great feeling to reach 1,000. It was definitely a huge accomplishment for me. I never thought I would be at this point considering basketball was my least favorite sport coming into high school. Our three wins last week were huge for us. We got off to a rough start, and nobody really expected us to bounce back the way we did. It showed that we are capable of competing with anyone and gave us some confidence.”



I need concert tickets to ... Beyoncé.



One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Coach Carter.”



If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... New York.



If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... mind reading to see what people are thinking.



The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... building a huge house with an indoor basketball court and a softball complex.



One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... fly in an airplane.



My biggest pet peeve is ... when people burp really loud.



My best basketball memory was ... breaking the three-point record my freshman year, hitting my 1,000th point, getting 20 wins and making it to the regional championship last year and being on the floor with my best friends.



My most embarrassing basketball memory was ... running backward down the floor in the middle of a game and just falling out of nowhere.



Before a game ... I get a pep talk from Lexi Hoskins.



After a game ... I eat and watch film.



In five years, I see myself ... graduating from Eastern Illinois University and starting my career as a teacher.



Honorable mention: Emma Blomberg, St. Thomas More basketball; Kodey Bush, Chrisman basketball; Summer Cramer, Watseka basketball; Rylee Dowers, Oakwood basketball; Emily Meidel, Bismarck-Henning basketball; Zanna Myers, Monticello basketball; Janiah Newell, Schlarman basketball; Kiersten Price-Wilson, Tri-County basketball; Meara Tilstra, Iroquois West basketball; Grace Ward, Ridgeview basketball

