Hoop dreams realized for area players

Champaign native and St. Thomas More graduate Tori McCoy received big news earlier this week when the Ohio State forward earned Big Ten freshman of the week accolades.

The recognition continued Tuesday with McCoy named the first national freshman of the week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association after she averaged 21 points and 8.5 rebounds in two wins last week for the Buckeyes while shooting 17 of 18 from the field.

Which got us to thinking: how are other former area standouts now playing Division I basketball faring this season?

Men

Corvon Butler Alabama State

The former Centennial and Champaign Central standout has played in six games for the Hornets (1-8), with the fifth-year senior forward averaging 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds heading into tonight’s game at Tennessee State



Jordan Caroline | Nevada

The former Champaign Central product, who ended his prep career at Montverde (Fla.) Academy, has started nine of the 10 games for the Wolfpack (8-2), averaging 11.4 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds in his first season at Nevada after transferring from Southern Illinois. Caroline is back in action at 9 tonight with a home game against UC Irvine.



Devin Carter | Arkansas State

The fifth-year senior guard and Centennial product leads the Red Wolves (7-2) in scoring, averaging 15.7 points, and is the team’s best three-point shooter, connecting on 29 of 65 (44.6 percent) from deep, going into tonight’s game at Tennessee-Martin



Matt Chastain | Loyola Chicago

The true freshman guard/forward from LeRoy played in three games, averaging 3.7 points, before suffering a season-ending knee injury for the Ramblers, who are 9-2 before Saturday’s game at Illinois-Chicago



Michael Finke | Illinois

The redshirt sophomore forward from Centennial is averaging 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 rebounds for the Illini (8-3), having started in eight of their 11 games heading into Saturday night’s game against BYU at the United Center



Nick Finke | Army

The former Centennial and Champaign Central product is playing his first season at the United States Military Academy Prep School, where he’s averaging 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds, but has missed the last seven games with an ankle injury.



Donte Ingram | Loyola Chicago

Former Danville guard, who ended his high school career at Chicago Simeon, is a averaging 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in eight games, all starts, in his junior season for the Ramblers, who received a vote in this week’s AP Top 25



Clayton Jones | Illinois

The ex-Champaign Central sharp-shooting guard is in his first season with the Illini. The walk-on is still looking for his first points in an Illinois uniform going into Saturday’s game with BYU, but he has seen the court in four of the Illini’s first 11 games



Christian Romine | Illinois State

Former Mahomet-Seymour post player is sitting out this season because of NCAA transfer rules after he left Texas El-Paso to play for the Redbirds, who are 5-3 and are back in action this Sunday afternoon at home against Saint Joseph’s. The 6-foot-9 Romine will have three seasons of eligibility left at Illinois State once the 2017-18 season begins



Noah Wells | Western Illinois

The sophomore guard, a Central graduate, is a walk-on with the Leathernecks (2-7) and has played in two games this season before WIU tips it off at Milwaukee this Saturday afternoon

Women

Brittin Boyer | Eastern Illinois

The Sullivan graduate and sophomore guard has played in 10 games for the 4-7 Panthers, averaging 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds going into Sunday’s game at New Mexico



Kiana Coomber | Loyola Chicago

The true freshman guard/forward from Prairie Central hasn’t started any of the nine games for the Ramblers (1-8), but is third on the team in scoring, averaging 8.3 points and 3.4 rebounds before Sunday’s home game against DePaul



Tori McCoy | Ohio State

The true freshman forward from St. Thomas More is averaging 8.1 points, good for fifth on the 12th-ranked Buckeyes (8-3), and grabbing 5.1 rebounds to go along with 11 blocks while averaging 14.5 minutes off the bench before Friday night’s home game against Alabama State



Addison Stoller | Valparaiso

The true freshman forward from Cissna Park has played in five games, averaging 3.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 10.4 minutes for 5-5 Crusaders, who host Bradley next Monday night