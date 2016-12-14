Ziilis: More boys' basketball storylines

Danville’s talented group gets on a roll

DANVILLE — Ted Houpt had his game plan mapped out for the first game of the season, his lineup in mind, and ideas of how to break down Mahomet-Seymour.



Then, he heard the news. Division I recruit Nico Johnson, the team’s only senior who was the team’s leading scorer the year before, was transferring.



“We had to try to figure some things out on the run,” Houpt said. “The first game, we weren’t very good. And Mahomet’s not a good team to play in that situation because they’re always prepared and well-coached. That was a tough start, and a lot of people, including myself, were wondering how long it was going to take us to get going and if we were going to be able to do it.”



As it turned out, it only took them a few days. The Vikings reeled off five consecutive wins, with the last coming against state-ranked Champaign Central.



After a rough first day of the season, a team of all juniors aside from sophomore Sean Houpt has shown it’s a threat in the Big 12. No player, perhaps, has been as important as junior point guard Kendle Moore, who has offers from Loyola (Chicago) and Illinois State.



“Kendle has taken on a bigger role in scoring,” Houpt said. “He’s always done a lot of things for us. He’s an elite defender, he pushes the ball up the floor, he’s a great teammate. He’s just added to that higher level of scoring. He’s not just scoring 21 a game. He’s doing it at a really high, efficient rate.”



Add to that guard Jerry Reed, a tenacious defender who moved to Danville this year, junior Caleb Griffin, the 6-foot-3 All-Area Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year who has taken on a vocal leadership role, 6-5 Daylen Davis-Williams, who is a force inside, along with several other contributors, and Houpt’s team has a mix of talent and size to match up with top teams.



After graduating a few key players and losing its only senior a day before the season, Houpt’s team has become an exciting two-year project.



“It doesn’t feel like we’re lacking in leadership. It’s a good feeling to know that you’ve got a two-year window with a team of talented kids that get along and play the right way. It’s exciting, but I don’t think we’re overwhelmed by the lack of seniors.”

Fisher moving on with host of options

FISHER — Fisher forward Zach Griffith’s role wasn’t altered much with the graduation of his 6-5 brother, Nick. After all, the 6-5 senior led his team in scoring last season. Rather, the players around him have been forced to fill in for Nick Griffith’s scoring, rebounding and defensive prowess down low.



“Nick was a great big for us, our leading rebounder, a great leader for us as well,” coach Cody Diskin said. “(Posts) Cale Zook and Jesse Pedigo have some big shoes to fill.”



During a 6-3 start, plenty of players have stepped up to new levels for Fisher.



Without Nick Griffith, the Bunnies have relied on a host of players, including Zook and Pedigo down low. Jaden Jones-Watkins and Ryan Meents, who led Fisher in scoring against Monticello and hit a fullcourt heave at the end of the first half on Tuesday against Monticello, have emerged as solid second and third scoring options.



“They’ve done a good job the last year. Zach was our leading scorer last year, this year, but just for

feeding the post, his brother’s not down there for putbacks or rebounds, or just a little more attention on Nick. I think we’re fine. We’re moving along here,” Diskin said.



Gibson, Lawson have Eagles soaring

RANTOUL — Duck Gibson felt sore as he woke up after scoring 19 points in a hard-fought, 52-48 victory against Centennial on Tuesday night in a nonconference game.



“It was a rough 19 points,” Gibson said on Wednesday’s News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast. “I still kind of felt it (Wednesday) morning. I knew I had to step up a little bit.”



The Eagles have needed Gibson to grow into a featured role this season after losing All-Area first-team point guard CJ Dunner to graduation. With senior Onycai Lawson backing him up, Gibson has helped lead the Eagles to a 7-2 record.



“We knew coming in that we had to make some changes, especially with Duck at the point guard, and he’s done an incredible job,” coach Brett Frerichs said on the News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast. “We’ve still got a long way to go, we’re still figuring out our rotations, still trying to get used to running that point, and even Onycai has taken over a lot of minutes at that point guard position. We feel good with where we’re at, but a lot is still to come.”

