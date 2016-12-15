Thursday's highlights: Peoples puts on performance

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball: Urbana at Centennial » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Urbana's Arieal Scott tries to steal the ball from Centennial's Elisha Mapson in the first quarter at Centennial High School in Champaign Thursday Dec. 15, 2016.

In boys’ basketball



St. Joseph-Ogden Leader Classic

■ Olympia 66, Armstrong-Potomac 50. Shawn Reardon had 14 points and Slade Bussard had 11 for the Trojans (3-7), who suffered their second tournament loss in two days.



Watseka Tournament

■ Tri-Point 63, Iroquois West 40. Corey Schunke hit 10 points for the Raiders in their loss.



In girls’ basketball



■ Oakwood 54, Salt Fork 26. Katelyn Young scored 29 points in three quarters (including going 7 of 8 from the free-throw line) and Kylie Neuman added 11 points as the Comets (12-1) won on the road. Madison Kirby led Salt Fork (3-8) with 14 points.



■ Schlarman 64, Chrisman 26. Anaya Peoples poured in 25 points and pulled down eight rebounds as Schlarman (6-3) overpowered the visiting Cardinals in a game in which college coaches from Notre Dame, Penn State, Purdue and Vanderbilt were in attendance. Capria Brown had 13 points and Destiny Dye 12 for the Hilltoppers. Hannah Eddy led Chrisman (9-4) with nine points.



■ Armstrong-Potomac 29, Bismarck-Henning 24. Madi Gayheart scored all of her team-high nine points in the second quarter as A-P recovered from a 7-3 deficit and gained a 16-11 halftime lead against the visiting Blue Devils (8-4). Angela Sieberns added eight points. B-H’s Annie Nelson had a game-high 10 points, and teammate Emily Meidel scored eight points.



■ Westville 28, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 19. Tiffanie Elliott’s nine points helped the Tigers (4-9) win on the road. Sierra Porter had 10 rebounds and Haylee Watson had seven points for G-RF.



■ Milford 44, Hoopeston Area 32. Emily Duis hit 13 of 14 free throws en route to a game-high 25 points as the Bearcats (5-7) won at home. Duis also cleared seven rebounds. Mercy Linder led the Cornjerkers with nine points, and Breanna Martin grabbed eight rebounds.



■ Bloomington 86, Champaign Central 52. Freshman Chanice Willis poured in 25 points and hauled down seven rebounds for the Maroons (2-8), who lost on the road. Lela McCoy added eight points for Central.



■ Monticello 56, Warrensburg-Latham 16. Four double-digit scorers led the Sages (8-1) to a win on the road. Tatum McCall scored 13 points, Zanna Myers had 12 points, Rachael Lockmiller had 11 and Marissa McPike finished with 10 points.



■ Normal University High 51, St. Thomas More 32. Nakaya Hughes and Maddy McCoy each scored eight points for the Sabers (3-6), who lost in Normal to the Class 3A fourth-ranked Pioneers.



■ Tuscola 53, Uni High 17. Cassie Russo put up 14 points and nine rebounds and teammate Jackie Watson scored 11 points as the Warriors (8-1) won at home. Aja Trask led Uni (2-10) with 11 points.



■ Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 45, Arthur Okaw Christian 31. Amanda Franklin scored 12 points for AOC (8-4), which lost on the road to an undefeated opponent. Alexa Franklin hit three three-pointers and added nine points. Jessica Franklin and Lilly Messmore each cleared five rebounds.



■ Unity 58, Argenta-Oreana 44. Abby Maxwell drained 4 of 5 three-point shots and tallied 18 points as the Rockets (8-3) won on the road. Teammate Katie Kaiser pulled down 14 rebounds. A-O’s Maggie Millington totaled 21 points and 15 rebounds. Lydia Hays scored 13 points for the Bombers.



■ Tri-County 49, Arcola 24. Shayne Smith collected 13 points and Kiersten Price-Wilson had 11 for the Titans (10-2), who won at home. Grace Burnside pulled down eight rebounds. Sophie Fishel led Arcola (1-8) with seven points.



■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 68, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 37. Liz Shipman (16 points), Megan Fifer (12 points) and Payton Wellbaum (10 points) were the offensive catalysts as ALAH (8-2) won at home.



■ Villa Grove/Heritage 63, Cerro Gordo/Bement 27. Alana Campbell and Kyrsten Cox each had 17 points for VG/H (6-6), which posted a win in Broadlands. Karly Jones led CG/B (3-9) with nine points.



■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, Momence 32. Valeree Johnson nailed five three-point shots and hit a team-high 18 points for PBL (6-5), which won at home. Teammate Ariana Gentzler scored 10 points.



■ St. Teresa 69, Clinton 30. Madison Filkin and Savanah Moore each scored seven points for the Maroons (4-8), who lost at home.



■ Sullivan 41, Okaw Valley 30. Chloe Riley scored 12 points and Tatum Ellis hit 11 for the Redskins (4-4) in their win at home.



■ Heyworth 55, LeRoy 26. Skielyr Trenkle’s six points led LeRoy (5-5), which lost at Heyworth.



■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55, Blue Ridge 23. Megan Moody scored 14 points, Makenzi Bielfeldt had 11 and Claire Retherford 10 as the Falcons (4-7) won in Farmer City. Becca Crook led Blue Ridge (7-6) with seven points.



■ Tremont 46, Fisher 33. The Bunnies (5-7) lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game on the road.



■ Ridgeview 52, Fieldcrest 44. Kelly Jones had team-high totals of 13 points and five rebounds as Ridgeview (11-0) won at home.



■ Prairie Central 52, Olympia 18. Kylie Vogel scored 15 points for the Hawks (3-7), who won at home. Teammates Hannah Conlisk and Molly Lane each added 12 points.



In wrestling



■ At Mount Zion. Monticello won both of its matches, defeating Class 2A foes Centennial (45-28) and Urbana (57-10). Grant Strode (120 pounds), Hunter Weeks (126), Colin Jones (132) and Alec Gallagher (220) had pins for the Sages against Urbana, all in the first period. Benton Freeseman (195) had the lone Monticello pin against the Chargers. Centennial had pins from Justin Cardani (106), Michael Moore (145) and Gavin Goddard (182).



■ At Clifton. Clifton Central shut out Paxton-Buckley-Loda 80-0.

