Westville's Millis earns benchmark win

Image Gallery: HS Boys' Basketball: Westville vs. Cissna Park » more Photo by: Heather Coit Westville's Ladavion Severado (3) looks for an opening as Cissna Park's Conner Lober (5) tries to guard him in the first half of the Leader Classic St. Joseph-Ogden High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.

ST. JOSEPH — The attendance at Wednesday’s 5 p.m. Leader Classic opener barely broke into the triple digits, so all that drowned out Jeff Millis’ shouts and emphatic timeout speeches were the 16 Westville cheerleaders on the baseline, the low din of chatter from the crowd and the squeaking of shoes.



“Box out!” Millis shouted early in the third quarter. “Locate and box out.”



“Can we please, please box out?” he said later. “Can we just get a body on them?”



After a confrontation with an official, he quickly added, “I’m not arguing with you, I’m just asking a question,” after which several members of the crowd chuckled.



The Jeff Millis standing on the sideline of the St. Joseph-Ogden gymnasium on Wednesday, though, was the toned-down version of the coach who took the sideline at Westville 27 years ago. Millis earned his 400th victory at the school after the Tigers defeated Cissna Park 37-34 on Wednesday.



“Let’s put it this way,” said Millis, who coached five years at Potomac prior to his time at Westville. “If some of my older players were to come back and watch practice today, they would think we’re in Cupcakeland. I’m not saying our kids don’t work hard. ... Our kids presently work very, very hard, but back in the ’90s was a different animal. People think I’m crazy now, they have no idea.”



Practices don’t go as long nowadays for Millis’ Westville teams, which he called a smart move. He doesn’t yell as much. He doesn’t confront officials with the same ferocity.



But he still pushes his players. That’s why Cissna Park coach Kevin Long walked across the court and into the Westville locker room after Wednesday’s game to tell the Tigers what a quality coach they had.



“He’s going to get more out of his kids than any coach that we play against,” Long said after his locker-room visit.



As Millis prodded his team, it built a small lead over the fourth quarter and ended up with a one-possession win, with well-executed defense forcing Cissna Park into a difficult heave at the buzzer. Senior Ladavion Severado scored 12 points, including 10 in the second half, and Brandt Williamson added 10. Brian Fehr and Conner Lober led Cissna Park with eight points.



Millis pushing his team to a hard-fought win is nothing new.



“Most of the time he’s pretty hard on us, but that’s just because he wants us to be better,” senior Brady Crain said. “He pushes us to be better than what we are. I’ve been playing for him for three years now, and it seems like we’re always being counted out of games, and he’s always making us win games that we probably shouldn’t win.”



That coaching style can be intimidating, even for players who grew up watching their hard-nosed coach.



“I knew what I was coming into,” said Severado, who along with Crain never has missed a practice or a game during his four-year varsity career. “Freshman and sophomore year, I was (intimidated). Junior and senior year, I’m used to it now.”



Of course, Severado is used to the Jeff Millis that coaches in Cupcakeland.



Had he played for vintage Jeff Millis, he’s not sure he would have made it through four seasons.



“I would probably quit if I played for him back in the day,” Severado said with a smile. “I wouldn’t even probably go out.”



Trimble delivers. As three-pointers rained down and Brandon Trimble drove to the basket without hesitation, the St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball team finally showed in a 79-40 win at the Leader Classic on Wednesday how its offense can run when everything clicks.



After missing the first few games of the season with a left ankle sprain, Trimble returned to score 25 points in 21/2 quarters. The Spartans’ win came after losses to Teutopolis and Tri-Valley.



“It was good just to get him back and to get everyone into a rhythm of playing together,” coach Brian Brooks said. “Even the first three wins, we weren’t playing real well, and we needed that wakeup call. We didn’t like at all how we were going into the T-Town game. … I thought we had a really good practice (Tuesday), and I thought it showed (Wednesday).”



Armstrong-Potomac led 6-4, but SJ-O reeled off a 33-8 run to lead 37-17 midway through the second quarter. Trimble scored 13 points in the first quarter, and Jordan Brooks knocked down four three-pointers on his way to 14 points.

“(The ankle) felt better,” Trimble said. “I still had my first step. I felt nervous about it at the beginning, but after a while you get all the adrenaline pumping, and you start having fun with your teammates and you stop thinking about it.”



Trimble knows his team has plenty of improvements to make, but he and Brooks are happy with the progress they showed Wednesday.

“Our defense is still getting there,” Trimble said. “We’re still figuring out where we need to be positionally. … (Wednesday’s game) was a lot better. We were hungry against T-Town, we were playing our hardest, but we came out and laid an egg at the beginning of the second half. We came out (Wednesday), got a good win, and we’ve just got to win four more.”



Schedule change. Because of weather concerns on Friday night and Saturday morning, two games previously scheduled for Friday will take place Thursday, which was previously an off day. Armstrong-Potomac will play Olympia at 5:30 p.m., and Cissna Park is scheduled to play St. Joseph-Ogden at 7.



Two of Saturday morning’s games (Olympia-Cissna Park and SJ-O/Westville) will then be scheduled for Friday evening, with Armstrong-Potomac playing CICS Longwood as scheduled on Friday.



On Saturday, CICS Longwood will play Westville at 11:30 a.m., with the other games going on as scheduled.



Games were shifted to allow maximum flexibility in case of a postponement on Friday or Saturday.



“We were worried about the weather Friday night and also on Saturday,” Brooks said. “And if we lost either one of those, most schools have exams next week, Monday or Tuesday, and we’re worried about playing too many games during exams.”





