Big 12 boys basketball roundup: Urbana surprises Danville

URBANA — Urbana cut its deficit to four points at halftime, reeling Danville in a little closer before tightening the screws defensively in the second half.

The Tigers then held the Vikings to 19 percent shooting in the final two quarters, pulling away for a 65-54 victory on Friday night in Big 12 Conference play.

“We finally figured out how important 32 minutes of basketball is,” Urbana coach Verdell Jones said. “We’ve had spurts. We’ve had moments where we’ve played well. ... I’m just really excited for these kids. We’ve asked a lot of them, and they’ve given it to us.

“I just want them to have the opportunity to experience some success for themselves.”

Urbana senior guard Jasia Fayne did most of his damage in the second half to lead a balanced Tigers (4-6) offense with 17 points. Davonnis Shaw and Kris Dixon chipped in 11 points apiece, while five other Urbana players found their way into the scoring column.

The Tigers put up 15 points in the third quarter to take a one-point lead into the final frame and finished off Danville (5-2) with a 17-7 advantage on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.

“We want to share the ball,” Jones said. “We’ve come to a place where people recognize team is a ‘we’ thing. They just want to win. They’ve been searching for that for some time.”

Danville bombed away from three-point range in the second half but connected on 2 of 20 shots from beyond the arc. The Vikings were 8 of 32 (25 percent) for the game, while Urbana shot 8 of 19 (42 percent) from three-point range, with Shaw making three of his five shots from deep.

Daylen Davis-Williams scored 22 points to lead Danville and was one of three Vikings in double figures. Kendle Moore chipped in 13 points, and Caleb Griffin finished with 10.

“They have a prolific offensive scoring team,” Jones said. “We really wanted to, if we could, make them drivers and not let them just catch and shoot. I thought our guys did a good job of getting to their shooters and making them shoot under duress. We wanted to take them out of their comfort zone.”

Bloomington 86, Champaign Central 78. Central had no issues on the offensive end with Tim Finke leading the way with 21 points, Doug Wallen chipping in 19 and A’Kieon Gill finishing with 13, but the Maroons couldn’t slow down Bloomington either and dropped their third Big 12 Conference game.

“Our problem is we’ve yet to learn to work at practice,” Central coach Jeff Finke said. “We went to St. Louis and had three pretty good games offensively and were good enough to win. This week, our practices just weren’t very good.”

Bloomington stayed unbeaten behind a 29-point performance from senior guard Dazon Farris, who tied Finke and Wallen with a game-high three three-pointers.

Chris Payton added 24 points for the Purple Raiders, while Patrick Fisher and Colton Sandage had 12 points apiece.

“They got a lot of runouts, and (Farris) made some shots early against our zone,” Finke said. “He’s a senior and he’s their leader and leading scorer, and he did what seniros do. ... We have 12 days until we play (in the Centralia Holiday Tournament). We’ll go back to work. We have to defend.”

