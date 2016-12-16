Centennial loses thriller

CHAMPAIGN — The intensity was clear to see, like it has been for an inexperienced Centennial boys’ basketball team throughout a tough start to the season, as Jordan Williams chased after Normal U-High’s Mark Widdel with just over two minutes left on Friday.



Widdel raced down the court ahead of the pack, but as the 6-foot-3 forward rose up for a layup in an attempt to extend a 56-51 lead, Williams rose up with him and parried the shot away. The Chargers quickly pushed the ball up the floor and launched a missed three, but sophomore Payton Sheen was there for the putback.



“It felt like we had good fire,” Williams said. “It just felt like we were in control of the game.”



Execution, though, has let the Chargers down throughout a 2-8 start, showing again in Friday’s 58-56 loss.



After Kam Reaves tied the game with a three-pointer, Normal U-High (4-3) took a timeout with 14.2 seconds remaining. The Chargers pressed off the inbounds pass, but the Pioneers moved the ball up the court and found Widdel, who had sealed off Williams for an easy game-winning layup, when backside help was nowhere to be found.



“All our games have been like this,” Centennial coach Tim Lavin said. “We’re right there, we’re playing tough, then we make a few silly turnovers. (The deficit) is seven or eight, then we fight back.”



After leading 22-18 with 6:19 left in the second, the Chargers didn’t score the rest of the quarter and trailed 33-22 at the half. Champaign Central transfer Reaves scored seven points in the third quarter, when Centennial tied the game at 36, and 13 more in the fourth as he pulled his team back into the game.



Reaves finished with 23 points, and sophomore Bryson Cowper added 19. In the end, several missed layups and shots around the basket kept the Chargers from gaining and sustaining leads.



But the effort is there. The talent shone through at times. Lavin hopes that, eventually, that shows in the win column.



“I think we’re getting closer, hopefully,” Lavin said. “It’s too bad that our schedule isn’t getting any easier. … Our effort has been great. There’s a lot of good signs. Hopefully we continue in that direction.”