Saturday's highlights: A-P, SJ-O post wins

In boys’ basketball



St. Joseph-Ogden Leader Classic



■ Armstrong-Potomac 52, CICS Longwood 49. With the clock slowly ticking down to the one-minute mark of the fourth quarter, Armstrong-Potomac trailed Chicago Longwood 49-48, and the Trojans’ Jason Sollars tossed a crosscourt pass that seemed destined for the sidelines.



But sophomore Cameron Culunga sprinted up the right sideline to gather the ball and save the possession. Following a timeout, A-P coach Sean O’Brien drew up a simple play — get the ball down low and see what happens.



After working the ball around, it ended up in the hands of senior Ruger Crozier, who immediately went to work with a power step-through around a Panthers defender and laid the ball in for a go-ahead bucket with under 45 seconds remaining. A defensive stop followed, and Shawn Reardon stepped to line to nail a pair of free throws.



The Trojans (4-7) then survived a hectic onslaught of three straight Panthers (2-8) three-point shots and offensive rebounds on the way to a thrilling win.



“I just went up with it, and it worked out pretty good,” Crozier said. “When I make a couple shots, I just feel like I’m on, and I just keep shooting ‘em. And I keep making ‘em.”



Zack Carpenter



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 62, Westville 38. Brandon Trimble sank a pair of three-pointers and was perfect from the free- throw line, scoring a game-high 29 points to lead St. Joseph-Ogden (6-2) past Westville (4-3). Eight more Spartans scored as SJ-O held the Tigers to 19 points in the second half. Ladavian Severado paced Westville with 10 points.



■ Olympia 54, Cissna Park 43. Cissna Park cut its deficit to three points at the end of the third quarter, but Olympia managed 20 points in the fourth to pull out the victory. Christian Stadeli led the Timberwolves (1-5) with 14 points, while Tristen Kissack chipped in 12.



Watseka Tournament



■ Hoopeston Area 88, Iroquois West 43. There was little doubt in Hoopeston Area’s win after it jumped to a 25-4 lead after one quarter. Trey Layden led the Cornjerkers (7-1) with a game-high 24 points and was one of four Hoopeston Area players in double figures. Logan Walder was next with 16 points, Ryan Drayer had 15 and Brayden Bouse rounded it out with 10. Iroquois West (1-8) was led by Michael Hartke with 11 points.



■ Milford 71, Donovan 28. Jacob Thompson and Steven Varela got Milford going early offensively, and the Bearcats (4-4) rolled to a dominant victory. Thompson paced the balanced offense with 18 points, while Varela made it a potent 1-2 punch with 15 points.



Nontournament



■ Fisher 57, Tri-Valley 42. The Bunnies (6-3) pulled away with a 20-point fourth quarter, turning a two-point lead into a 15-point victory in Heart of Illinois Conference play. Junior guard Jaden Jones-Watkins scored nine of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, while Zach Griffith added 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Kade Thomas chipped in 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.



■ Cerro Gordo/Bement 48, DeLand-Weldon 35. Cerro Gordo/Bement (3-7) recovered from an early deficit, holding DeLand-Weldon to single-digit scoring in the second and third quarters to pull out the 13-point victory. The Broncos’ Paolo Kinsella led all scorers with 18 points, while Will Wittmer chipped in 12 in the winning effort. Brandon Lappin paced D-W with 16 points, and Tyler Duff finished with 11.



■ Monticello 74, Sullivan 34. Monticello was seriously efficient offensively, shooting 63 percent in its rout of Sullivan. Luke Stokowski was 8 of 9 from the field and led the Sages (5-0) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Johnny Dawson shot 64 percent and chipped in 15 points, while Isiah Florey (13) and Calvin Fisher (10) also hit double figures. Queintan Britton paced Sullivan (1-7) with 11 points.



■ Tuscola 54, Judah Christian 30. Ray Kerkhoff did most of his scoring in the first quarter, dropping 12 of his game-high 18 in Tuscola’s win against Judah Christian. The Warriors (4-1) led 28-10 at halftime and never looked back, as four more players had at least seven points. Josh Candler led the Tribe (1-4) with nine points, including five in the fourth quarter.



■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 90, Blue Ridge 31. GCMS (7-1) parlayed a 20-point first-quarter lead into a 40-point halftime advantage in its HOIC win against Blue Ridge. Tucker Cribbett hit three three-pointers and scored 15 of his game-high 25 points in the first quarter. Ryland Holt (14 points), Kyle Freehill (12) and Alec Johnson (10) joined Cribbett in double figures. Trey Jamison had a team-high nine points for the Knights (1-7).



■ Argenta-Oreana 86, Macon Meridian 75. Argenta-Oreana rallied in the second half, turning a four-point halftime deficit into an 11-point victory thanks to a strong third-quarter effort. The Bombers (5-2) shot 61 percent from the field and scored 62 of their 86 points in the paint. Pierce Bradford’s 24 points led five A-O players in double figures. Derek Jones had 16 points, JaColby Boston added 13, Jared Gifford 12 and Brody Ulrey 10.



■ Unity 63, Bismarck-Henning 58. Unity’s Jon Deiker took control in the fourth quarter, scoring half of his 20 points in the final eight minutes to help lead the Rockets (3-2) past Bismarck-Henning. J.T. Wheeler matched Deiker for the game high with 20 points. The Blue Devils (4-4) had their own high-scoring pair with Blake Reifsteck and Colton Story scoring 19 points apiece to go with 10 from Connor Watson.



■ Neoga 63, Arcola 60. Arcola’s Blake Lindenmeyer went off in the third quarter for 16 of his team-high 25 points, but the Purple Riders couldn’t slow Neoga’s Caleb Hill. The Indians senior scored a game-high 27 points, including 13 in the first quarter that helped Neoga build a lead. Clayton Miller chipped in 15 points for Arcola (3-3).



■ Tri-County 60, Normal Calvary Christian 39. Jackson Barry and Brock Lewis scored 12 points apiece to lead a balanced Tri-County (4-5) past Normal Calvary Christian. Eleven different Titans scored in the win, as Tri-County opened a 10-point lead at the half and buried the Knights with 20 points in the fourth quarter.



■ Oakwood 75, Uni High 62. Oakwood started to pull away in the third quarter after trailing Uni High by two at halftime, and the Comets sealed their victory with a 26-point effort in the fourth quarter. Chase Vinson paced Oakwood (3-3) with 21 points and was joined in double figures by Cameron Wise (18), Bryce Jones (17) and Skylar Bolton (11). Uni High’s Noah Blue led all scorers with 38 points, and the Illineks (5-5) got 10 more from D.J. Nelson.



■ Heyworth 87, LeRoy 72. Nick Perry scored a game-high 28 points and Brett Egan added 18 — all on three-pointers — but LeRoy (4-6) fell to Heyworth in HOIC action. A 31-point second quarter by the Hornets had the Panthers playing catchup after leading through the first.



■ Villa Grove/Heritage 57, Arthur Okaw Christian 51. Villa Grove/Heritage cut into Arthur Okaw Christian’s early lead by the break and rallied for the win in the second half. Hayden Painter led the Hawks (7-3) with 17 points, while Connor Wienke and Jared Stevens chipped in 12 points apiece. Trevor Beachy (13 points), Robby Tucker (11) and Benny Lee (10) all hit double figures for the Conquering Riders (4-7).



In girls’ basketball



■ Judah Christian 54, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 23. Regan Bollant hit four three-pointers as part of her game-high 14 points, as Judah Christian (6-7) had 10 players score in its East Central Illinois Conference rout.



■ Watseka 66, St. Anne 31. Five Watseka players hit double figures, and the balanced Warriors convincingly took down St. Anne. Kate Norder paced Watseka (9-1) with 14 points, while the Warriors got 13 from Kennedy Bauer, 11 each from Summer Cramer and Mallory Drake and 10 from Magan Harris.



■ Bismarck-Henning 37, Cissna Park 36. Emily Meidel sank the game-winning free throw in the final second of overtime to lead Bismarck-Henning (9-4) to the come-from-behind victory. Meidel scored 13 points to go with Annie Nelson’s 16. Gabby Wessels had 16 points for the Timberwolves (5-4).



