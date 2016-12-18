Prep preview, Week of Dec. 19
Each Monday, copy editor Colin Likas will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar:
1. TODAY: Bismarck-Henning at Chrisman, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
Led by Emily Meidel and Annie Nelson, the Blue Devils have started the season 9-4. The Cardinals have achieved the same mark with the help of Karrington Krabel and Hannah Eddy. The Vermilion Valley matchup pits a 2-3 league record (B-H) against a 3-2 one (Chrisman).
2. TUESDAY: Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Monticello, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
These two teams haven’t done much losing so far, combining for an 8-1 record. Calvin Fisher and others show the way for the 5-0 Sages, while Cole Eshleman is the top scorer for the 3-1 Panthers. It’s a battle of teams that haven’t lost in the month of December.
3. TUESDAY: Arcola at Tuscola, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
The ’Cola Wars move to the court and feature two teams that have combined for seven wins so far this season. The 4-1 Warriors boast Lukas Hortin’s scoring prowess, while the 3-3 Purple Riders can count on Blake Lindenmeyer to fill the hoops. This rivalry isn’t just for the football field.
4. WEDNESDAY: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Olympia, boys’ basketball, 8 p.m.
The Leader Classic, hosted by SJ-O, reaches its climax following Westville/Armstrong-Potomac and Cissna Park/CICS Longwood earlier in the day. Brandon Trimble (29 points Friday vs. Westville) and Jordan Brooks (31 Saturday vs. Longwood) have spurred SJ-O (6-2).
5. THURSDAY: Oakwood at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, girls’ basketball, 3:30 p.m.
This is one of eight games on the day in ALAH’s Knights Holiday Classic. The Comets (12-1) have jumped to No. 1 in our Top 10 behind Katelyn Young and others, while the Knights (8-3) are led by Liz Shipman, Megan Fifer and Payton Wellbaum.
