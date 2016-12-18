Younger Brooks on mark for SJ-O

ST. JOSEPH — When it comes time for 1-on-1 drills each practice, St. Joseph-Ogden coach Brian Brooks always gives his son, Jordan, the most difficult partner, 2015-16 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Brandon Trimble.



With a lightning-quick first step, Trimble can blow by most defenders, including Brooks. But the junior has a weapon of his own.



“He’ll try to drive, and I’ll guard him,” Trimble said, “then he’ll dribble back and make (a three), and I just (shake my head).”



Throughout this season, that confident three-pointer has emerged. During Saturday’s 78-55 win against CICS Longwood at the Leader Classic, Brooks hit six of them, including four in the first half on his way to 31 points.



“I think he knows his teammates have confidence, and that’s the biggest thing,” Brian Brooks said. “That’s shown this year. He’s had a good start to the year. What helps — he had (four points) (Friday) night — he doesn’t care, whatever his team needs him to do. (Saturday), there were some open looks, those guys set some good screens for him, and he went off the bounce a lot better (Saturday).”



A year ago, Brooks came off the bench near the end of the Spartans’ state championship season. Brooks made 1 of 3 three-pointers in the state championship game, but at that time, he wasn’t the confident shooter in varsity games he is today.



“You could see (his shooting ability last year), but he would hesitate to shoot the ball,” Trimble said. “Now he steps back, shoots it, and it goes in.”



Led by Brooks’ hot shooting, the Spartans went into halftime on Saturday with a 36-26 lead. That lead extended throughout the second half as Trimble, who was guarded tightly all game, began to take over. The senior, whose greatest strength lies in driving to the basket, made all eight of his second-half free throws on his way to 26 points.



With the constant attention paid to Trimble, openings often were found on the outside for players like Brooks.



“It’s obviously a lot easier when you have one of the best players in the state playing alongside you, being guarded tight every night, you’re obviously going to get a lot more open shots,” Jordan Brooks said. “He pushes us, and he builds our confidence.”



After averaging 27.1 points per game last season, Trimble knew he’d have to take the bulk of the offense on his shoulders this season with an inexperienced group around him. But having shooters like Brooks around him, he knows, is essential.



“Especially when I’m being face-guarded, it takes the pressure off of me,” Trimble said. “They’ll be all concentrated on me, then he can just pop out and hit a three. ... Every game, and I tell (Kolten Taylor) the same thing, be ready to shoot the ball. If you shoot it with confidence, it’s going to go in.”



CICS Longwood 62, Westville 59. Four players scored in double figures for the Tigers (4-4), who were outscored 14-11 in overtime. Brady Crain led Westville with 18 points, Kendall Jefferson had 15 points, Dalton Dalbey 12 and LaDavion Severado 10.



Cissna Park 52, Armstrong-Potomac 29. Bailey Sluis scored a game-high 12 points to lead the Timberwolves (2-5) to victory. Teammates with 10 points each were John Nowaczyk and Christian Stadell. A-P (4-8) received seven points apiece from Slade Bussard and Cameron Colunga.

