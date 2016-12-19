Monday's highlights: Unity girls blast to victory
In boys’ basketball
St. Joseph-Ogden Leader Classic
■ Olympia 47, Westville 39. Brady Crain scored 11 points for the Tigers, who held Olympia to three second-quarter points but couldn’t come back after trailing 26-15 following the first quarter. Dalton Dalbey scored 11 points, but Westville (4-5) couldn’t overcome 6-foot-8 Charles Payton, who netted 22 points for the Spartans.
In girls’ basketball
Okaw Valley Tournament
■ Unity 81, Martinsville 20. The Rockets took a 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and didn’t allow more than eight points in any frame en route to a win. Harlie Duncan and Elyce Knudsen scored 16 points apiece, and Duncan added three rebounds. Jordy Curtis tallied 10 points and five assists for Unity (9-3), while Katie Kaiser grabbed eight boards.
■ Okaw Valley 49, Blue Ridge 37. Josie Grammer poured in 17 points and sank two three-pointers as Blue Ridge took a 22-21 lead into the half but couldn’t hang on. Okaw Valley overwhelmed the Knights (7-7) with a 17-8 final-quarter edge. Becca Crook scored eight points for Blue Ridge.
Nontournament
■ Mattoon 49, Sullivan 36. The Redskins couldn’t recover from a 23-11 halftime deficit despite 16 points from Chloe Riley. Tatum Ellis added eight points for Sullivan (4-5).
■ Eureka 60, LeRoy 40. Skielyr Trenkle scored 16 points, including 11 in the second half, and Megan Woltkamp added nine for the Panthers (5-6). LeRoy’s 17-point fourth quarter was for naught after Eureka took a 30-13 halftime lead.
■ Mahomet-Seymour 54, Centennial 42. Erin Lenschow led a balanced scoring attack, putting up 14 points to go with five rebounds, two assists and two steals for Mahomet-Seymour (6-5). The Bulldogs pulled away behind eight second-quarter points from Lenschow to take a 26-19 halftime lead. Abby Kyle scored five of her 11 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. Faith Ayodele scored 11 of her 17 points for Centennial (3-9) in the second half.
