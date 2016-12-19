N-G Top 10: Boys' basketball (Dec. 20)
For the first time this season, the No. 1 team stayed put in our rankings, courtesy preps coordinator ANTHONY ZILIS, but there was shifting throughout the rest of the group:
RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 6-1 1 Bulldogs took care of business in their lone game last week, against Prairie Central. Only tilt this week comes Thursday at Bloomington Central Catholic, before State Farm Classic.
2. Rantoul 7-2 4 Eagles escaped against Centennial before game against Urbana was postponed. That provided an early start to a break that lasts until Dec. 28, when Rantoul faces Mt. Zion.
3. Danville 5-2 2 Vikings were surprised by Big 12 foe Urbana last week but have a chance to bounce back Friday against Warren Central (Ind.) at the High Level Shootout in Indianapolis.
4. Champaign Central 6-4 3 Maroons closer to .500 than others in Top 10, but no shame in loss at state-ranked Bloomington. Central gets this week off before Centralia Holiday Tourney starts Dec. 28.
5. Monticello 5-0 7 Sages stayed unbeaten with two wins last week. A visit from Paxton-Buckley-Loda tonight has already been postponed, leaving Monticello’s next game on Dec. 27 in its own tourney.
6. Ridgeview 8-0 6 Mustangs also without a loss after edging out Eureka last week. Before participating in Monticello Holiday Hoopla, Ridgeview must handle Cornerstone tonight at 7 p.m.
7. St. Joseph-Ogden 7-2 10 Spartans followed their first two losses of season by getting healthy in own Leader Classic, winning four games last week. One tourney tilt remains: Wednesday against Olympia.
8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3-1 — Panthers have chance to prove win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley last week was no fluke when they travel to Monticello tonight at 7:30 p.m. in last game before Christmas.
9. Watseka 6-0 8 Warriors are still perfect on season after two wins Saturday at own Watseka Holiday Tournament. Hoopeston Area comes next Wednesday as a result of inclement weather.
10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7-1 5 Monday’s game against Heyworth was postponed, and Falcons now get break until Dec. 27, when they face previously-ranked Tuscola to kick off Monticello Holiday Hoopla run.
