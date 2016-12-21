Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, December 22, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Area prep boys' basketball leaders: Week of Dec. 19
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

Area prep boys' basketball leaders: Week of Dec. 19

Wed, 12/21/2016 - 11:08pm | Bob Jones

SCORING
Player, School     FG     FT     TP     AVG    HG
Trimble, SJ-O    57    40    166    27.7    38
Blue, Uni High    73    73    239    23.9    36
Francis, STM    67    38    180    22.5    29
Cummins, DFB    59    22    173    21.6    31
Wheeler, Unity    40    19    107    21.4    xx
Perry, LeRoy    75    36    213    21.3    32
Moore, Danvl    49    25    143    20.4    xx
Zenner, PBL    30    9    80    20.0    xx
Lindenmeyer, Arcola    38    29    114    19.0    xx
Noe, M-S    39    38    130    18.6    28
Eshleman, PBL    25    11    70    17.5    xx
Steinbaugh, G-RF    54    42    156    17.3    xx
Layden, Hoop    52    15    120    17.1    xx
Porter, Chrsmn    40    27    120    17.1    26
Webster, Chrsmn    50    19    119    17.0    27
Finke, Centrl    67    15    169    16.9    31
Egan, LeRoy    51    24    167    16.7    21
Stevens, VG/H    53    34    164    16.4    24
McCormick, Ridgvw    35    27    114    16.3    25
Chitty, Judah    38    14    97    16.2    27
Carnahan, Schlrmn    28    26    94    15.7    21
Griffith, Fisher    59    15    141    15.7    xx
Story, B-H    50    21    121    15.1    20
Castonguay, Watsk    35    2    90    15.0    xx
Klein, STM    38    21    118    14.8    26
Schroeder, Watsk    33    21    88    14.7    23
Decker, Unity    33    6    72    14.4    xx
Vinson, Oakwd    28    9    72    14.4    18
Young, Ridgvw    40    19    101    14.4    23
Wallen, Centrl    56    22    143    14.3    20
Barnes, GCMS    38    28    110    13.8    xx
Dee, Centrl    51    19    137    13.7    25
Crain, Westvl    49    22    120    13.3    18
Fisher, Mont    25    9    66    13.2    23
Stanley, Schlrmn    28    21    79    13.2    20
Brooks, SJ-O    44    3    118    13.1    31
Adese, La Salette    45    23    117    13.0    26
Stokowski, Mont    28    9    65    13.0    16
Drayer, Hoop    40    10    90    12.9    xx
Benedict, M-S    33    12    89    12.7    23
Gill, Centrl    43    17    126    12.6    18
Kerkhoff, Tuscl    22    19    63    12.6    15
B. Lee, AOC    47    15    125    12.5    22
Cribbett, GCMS    35    16    98    12.3    xx
Jones-Watkins, Fisher    40    16    111    12.3    xx
Fletcher, Watsk    30    5    73    12.2    19
C. Miller, Arcola    26    13    72    12.0    xx
Wise, Oakwd    21    13    60    12.0    19
Cowper, Centen    41    26    131    11.9    xx
Donaldson, Ridgvw    31    20    83    11.9    17
McCubbin, Clint    33    25    95    11.9    xx
McNutt, GCMS    33    23    95    11.9    xx
Wienke, VG/H    44    7    119    11.9    22
Fayne, Urbana    38    26    117    11.7    31
Gard, Schlrmn    22    26    70    11.7    18
Richardson, T-C    26    17    82    11.7    22
D’Angelo, Uni High    39    23    116    11.6    31
Bishop, T-C    33    9    80    11.4    20
Chopra, Uni High    42    9    114    11.4    25
Dixon, DFB    44    3    91    11.4    28
Lewis, T-C    34    8    80    11.4    21
Painter, VG/H    44    17    114    11.4    21
Kinsella, CG/B    46    13    125    11.3    xx
Reardon, A-P    45    38    135    11.3    21
Severado, Westvl    38    22    101    11.2    28
Dixon, Urbana    41    30    111    11.1    27
Kidwell, DFB    30    16    89    11.1    28
J. Roth, La Salette    37    11    100    11.1    18
Walder, Hoop    23    32    78    11.1    xx
D. Williams, Danvl    31    11    78    11.1    xx
Hortin, Tuscl    20    12    55    11.0    19
Fauver, SltFrk    35    17    87    10.9    16
Migut, Unity    18    16    54    10.8    xx
Dawson, Mont    23    5    53    10.6    15
Sollars, A-P    40    37    127    10.6    20
Lappin, D-W    40    11    92    10.2    12
Farris, Sullvn    34    12    81    10.1    xx
Wittmer, CG/B    45    22    112    10.1    xx
Farnsworth, B-H    34    3    80    10.0    15
Krabel, Chrsmn    21    17    70    10.0    20


FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE  
Player, School     FGA     FGM     PCT
Decker, Unity    43    33    76.7
Florey, Mont    28    20    71.4
Heath, Tuscl    23    16    69.6
Stokowski, Mont    41    28    68.3
Quain, La Salette    34    23    67.6
Burns, La Salette    21    14    66.7
Kerkhoff, Tuscl    33    22    66.7
Holt, GCMS    29    19    65.5
Gundersen, Uni High    28    18    64.3
Story, B-H    79    50    63.3
Williamson, Westvl    51    32    62.7
Fitton PBL    26    16    61.5
Westfall, Clint    35    21    60.0
Wells, ALAH    42    25    59.5
Fayne, Urbana    64    38    59.3
Casat, G-RF    45    26    57.8
Dawson, Mont    40    23    57.5
Houpt, Danvl    40    23    57.5
Roberts, Arcola    47    27    57.5
C. Zook, Fisher    50    28    56.0
Kinsella, CG/B    83    46    55.4
Farnsworth, B-H    62    34    54.8
Young, Ridgvw    73    40    54.8
Zenner, PBL    55    30    54.5
Eshleman, PBL    46    25    54.3
Moore, Danvl    91    49    53.8
Lewis, T-C    64    34    53.1
Romero, La Salette    32    17    53.1
C. Romine, ALAH    48    25    52.1
Dixon, Urbana    79    41    51.9
Brooks, SJ-O    85    44    51.8
Loschen, A-P    60    31    51.7
Crain, Westvl    95    49    51.6
Donaldson, Ridgvw    61    31    50.8
Shaw, Urbana    61    31    50.8
Adese, La Salette    90    45    50.0
Binion, AOC    48    24    50.0
Gard, Schlrmn    44    22    50.0
Klein, STM    76    38    50.0
Moss, La Salette    42    21    50.0
Scott, Clint    22    11    50.0
Stutzman, Sullvn    18    9    50.0
Griffith, Fisher    119    59    49.6
Bishop, T-C    67    33    49.3
K. Taylor, SJ-O    63    31    49.2
Stanley, Schlrmn    57    28    49.1
Francis, STM    137    67    48.9
Wheeler, Unity    82    40    48.8
Bolton, Oakwd    35    17    48.6
McNutt, GCMS    68    33    48.5
Watson, B-H    56    27    48.2
Barnes, GCMS    79    38    48.1
Dowers, SltFrk    54    26    48.1
Dable, SJ-O    25    12    48.0
B. Lee, AOC    98    47    48.0
Makabu, Centen    76    36    47.4
Dawson, Urbana    38    18    47.3
Steinbaugh, G-RF    102    48    47.1
Stevens, VG/H    114    53    46.5
Dalbe, SltFrk    54    25    46.3
Jones, Oakwd    41    19    46.3
Vogel, CG/B    67    31    46.3
Haake, SJ-O    26    12    46.2
Linares, Schlrmn    50    23    46.0
Trimble, SJ-O    124    57    46.0
Henricks, CG/B    61    28    45.9
Lindenmeyer, Arcola    83    38    45.8
Orwick, VG/H    22    10    45.5
D. Smith, Clint    22    10    45.5
Larkin, A-P    20    9    45.0
Shields, Arcola    20    9    45.0
Webster, Chrsmn    111    50    45.0
Wittmer, CG/B    100    45    45.0


FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
Player, School     FTA     FTM     PCT
Drayer, Hoop    10    10    100.0
Meents, Fisher    12    11    91.7
Trimble, SJ-O    44    40    90.9
Schwendeman, La Salette    10    9    90.0
Hamilton, M-S    24    21    87.5
Stevens, VG/H    39    34    87.2
Cowper, Centen    30    26    86.7
Sheen, Centen    30    26    86.7
Tongate, Ridgvw    14    12    85.7
Jones-Watkins, Fisher    19    16    84.2
Perry, LeRoy    43    36    83.7
Dawson, Urbana    24    20    83.3
C. Zook, Fisher    12    10    83.3
Noe, M-S    46    38    82.6
Reardon, A-P    46    38    82.6
Chopra, Uni High    11    9    81.8
Hoel, Tuscl    11    9    81.8
Zenner, PBL    11    9    81.8
Wittmer, CG/B    27    22    81.5
Hinchman, G-RF    16    13    81.3
Walder, Hoop    32    26    81.3
Klein, STM    26    21    80.8
Moore, Danvl    31    25    80.6
Moss, La Salette    15    12    80.0
Westfall, Clint    25    20    80.0
McCormick, Ridgvw    34    27    79.4
McNutt, GCMS    29    23    79.3
Kerkhoff, Tuscl    24    19    79.2
Wheeler, Unity    24    19    79.2
Young, Ridgvw    24    19    79.2
Layden, Hoop    19    15    79.0
Sollars, A-P    47    37    78.7
Winters, CG/B    14    11    78.6
Blue, Uni High    93    73    78.5
Cain, SJ-O    18    14    77.8
Francis, STM    49    38    77.6
Richardson, T-C    22    17    77.3
Coplea, PBL    13    10    76.9
Cosat, G-RF    13    10    76.9
S. Herschberger, ALAH    13    10    76.9
Roberts-Thomas, Centen    13    10    76.9
Wise, Oakwd    17    13    76.5
Steinbaugh, G-RF    55    42    76.4
Cribbett, GCMS    21    16    76.2
B. Reifsteck, B-H    21    16    76.2
Crozier, A-P    29    22    75.9
Benedict, M-S    16    12    75.0
Deister, La Salette    16    12    75.0
Finke, Centrl    20    15    75.0
Freehill, GCMS    12    9    75.0
Griffin, Clint    12    9    75.0
Hold, GCMS    12    9    75.0
Krabel, Chrsmn    23    17    73.9
Barnes, GCMS    38    28    73.7
Colunga, A-P    30    22    73.3
Heath, Tuscl    15    11    73.3
Brandt, AOC    22    16    72.7
Tidwell, DFB    22    16    72.7
Watson, B-H    22    16    72.7
D’Angelo, Uni High    32    23    71.9
Donaldson, Ridgvw    28    20    71.4
Porter, Chrsmn    38    27    71.1
Suggs, Urbana    12    10    71.1
Cummins, DFB    32    22    70.9
Bolton, Oakwd    17    12    70.6
Dee, Centrl    27    19    70.4
Carnahan, Schlrmn    37    26    70.3
Fayne, Urbana    37    26    70.3
Brinkley, Chrsmn    10    7    70.0
Isaac, Clint    10    7    70.0


THREE-POINT
FIELD GOALS
Player, School    3PT
Egan, LeRoy    41
Cummins, DFB    33
Dixon, DFB    28
Brooks, SJ-O    27
Perry, LeRoy    27
Stevens, VG/H    24
Wienke, VG/H    24
Cowper, Centen    23
Gill, Centrl    23
Chopra, Uni High    21
Klein, STM    21
Blue, Uni High    20
Fayne, Urbana    20
Finke, Centrl    20
Kinsella, CG/B    20
Moore, Danvl    20
Hemsouvanh, Centen    19
K. Thomas, D-W    19
Beachy, AOC    18
Castonguay, Watsk    18
Steinbaugh, G-RF    18
Tidwell, DFB    18
Colunga, A-P    17
K. Taylor, SJ-O    17
Dee, Centrl    16
Duff, D-W    16
B. Lee, AOC    16
Suggs, Urbana    16
D’Angelo, Uni High    15
Griffin, Danvl    15
Jones-Watkins, Fisher    15
J. Roth, La Salette    15
Houpt, Danvl    14
D. Lee, STM    14
McCormick, Ridgvw    14
Noe, M-S    14
Porter, Chrsmn    14
Sheen, Centen    14
Richardson, T-C    13
Carnahan, Schlrmn    12
Cribbett, GCMS    12
Lowry, AOC    12
Shaw, Urbana    12
Trimble, SJ-O    12
Benedict, M-S    11
Brinkley, Chrsmn    11
Britton, Sullvn    11
Krabel, Chrsmn    11
Reaves, Centen    11
Simmons, Uni High    11
Winland, G-RF    11
Zenner, PBL    11
Makabu, Centen    10
Sollars, A-P    10
Dawson, Urbana    9
Edwards, B-H    9
Eshleman, PBL    9
Farnsworth, B-H    9
Lindenmeyer, Arcola    9
Mast, AOC    9
Painter, VG/H    9
Schwendeman, La Salette    9
Sowers, Sullvn    9
Tomlinson, T-C    9
Tuttle, Sullvn    9
Wallen, Centrl    9
Crafton, VG/H    8
Fletcher, Watsk    8
Francis, STM    8
Griffith, Fisher    8
Harris, Judah    8
Jones, Oakwd    8
Leach, Clint    8
B. Thomas, Urbana    8
Wheeler, Unity    8
Bussard, A-P    7
Byard, Arcola    7
Campbell, G-RF    7
Chitty, Judah    7
Fisher, Mont    7
Griffin, Clint    7
Lyznicki, Watsk    7
McMasters, SltFrk    7
Meents, Fisher    7
C. Miller, Arcola    7
Reardon, A-P    7
Stillman, Centrl    7
Vinson, Oakwd    7
Winters, CG/B    7


REBOUNDS
(4.5 RPG)
Player, School     REB     RPG
Blue, Uni High    130    13.0
Zenner, PBL    46    11.5
Farris, Sullvn    78    9.8
Adese, La Salette    83    9.2
Webster, Chrsmn    64    9.1
Stokowski, Mont    44    8.8
Linares, Schlrmn    50    8.3
Griffith, Fisher    74    8.2
Bishop, T-C    57    8.1
Krabel, Chrsmn    57    8.1
Barnes, GCMS    62    7.8
Decker, Unity    38    7.6
Fauver, SltFrk    60    7.5
Finke, Centrl    74    7.4
Wallen, Centrl    74    7.4
D. Williams, Danvl    52    7.4
Bobo, STM    57    7.1
Fitton, PBL    28    7.0
Jones, Oakwd    35    7.0
Gard, Schlrmn    41    6.8
Trimble, SJ-O    40    6.7
B. Lee, AOC    67    6.7
Fisher, Mont    33    6.6
Lappin, D-W    59    6.6
Young, D-W    58    6.4
Dowers, SltFrk    50    6.3
Donaldson, Ridgvw    42    6.0
Noe, M-S    42    6.0
Painter, VG/H    60    6.0
Roberts, Arcola    36    6.0
Roberts-Thomas, Centen    47    5.9
Dixon, Urbana    58    5.8
Lewis, T-C    40    5.7
C. Romine, ALAH    40    5.7
Dable, SltFrk    45    5.6
Wheeler, Unity    28    5.6
Wilson, VG/H    56    5.6
Chopra, Uni High    55    5.5 
Francis, STM    43    5.4
McCubbin, Clint    43    5.4
Reardon, A-P    65    5.4
Steinbaugh, G-RF    49    5.4
Benedict, M-S    37    5.3
Perry, LeRoy    53    5.3
Story, B-H    42    5.3
Candler, Judah    31    5.2
Meents, Fisher    47    5.2
Wise, Oakwd    26    5.2
Young, Ridgvw    36    5.1
Wittmer, CG/B    55    5.0
Vinson, Oakwd    25    5.0
Crain, Westvl    44    4.9
Williamson, Westvl    44    4.9
Farnsworth, B-H    38    4.8
Gundersen, Uni High    38    4.8
Leach, Clint    38    4.8
H. Lee, Watsk    29    4.8
Crozier, A-P    56    4.7
Moore, Danvl    33    4.7
Henricks, CG/B    51    4.6
Wells, ALAH    32    4.6
Byard, Arcola    27    4.5
Lindenmeyer, Arcola    27    4.5


ASSISTS
(2.0 APG)
Player, School     Asst     AVG
B. Reifsteck, B-H    42    5.3
Duff, D-W    41    5.1
Coplea, PBL    20    5.0
Dawson, Urbana    48    4.8
McCormick, Ridgvw    33    4.7
Schroeder, Watsk    28    4.7
J. Reed, Danvl    31    4.4
Vinson, Oakwd    22    4.4
Winters, CG/B    48    4.4
Krabel, Chrsmn    30    4.3
Strader, Arcola    25    4.2
Finke, Centrl    41    4.1
Fauver, SltFrk    32    4.0
Brooks, SJ-O    35    3.9
Baker, Clint    23    3.8
Lindenmeyer, Arcola    22    3.7
McNutt, GCMS    28    3.5
Mast, AOC    34    3.4
Migut, Unity    17    3.4
Donaldson, Ridgvw    23    3.3
Richardson, T-C    23    3.3
Severado, Westvl    30    3.3
Fletcher, Watsk    19    3.2
Wheeler, Unity    16    3.2
Gill, Centrl    31    3.1
Moore, Danvl    22    3.1
Alston, Judah    18    3.0
Brinkley, Chrsmn    21    3.0
Tuttle, Sullvn    24    3.0
Klein, STM    23    2.9
Stevens, VG/H    29    2.9
Eshleman, PBL    11    2.8
Griffin, Danvl    19    2.7
Young, D-W    24    2.7
Fisher, Mont    13    2.6
Stokowski, Mont    13    2.6
Wienke, VG/H    26    2.6
Blue, Uni High    25    2.5
Castonguay, Watsk    15    2.5
Gard, Schlrmn    15    2.5
Lillard, Schlrmn    15    2.5
Roberts-Thomas, Centen    20    2.5
Stanley, Schlrmn    15    2.5
Bolton, Oakwd    12    2.4
Crafton, VG/H    24    2.4
Dawson, Mont    12    2.4
Jones, Oakwd    12    2.4
Martin, La Salette    22    2.4
McMasters, SltFrk    19    2.4
Perry, LeRoy    24    2.4
Vogel, CG/B    26    2.4
Wallen, Centrl    24    2.4
Watson, B-H    18    2.4
Bishop, T-C    16    2.3
Edwards, B-H    18    2.3
Knoll, VG/H    23    2.3
Porter, Chrsmn    16    2.3
Reardon, A-P    28    2.3
Schwendeman, La Salette    21    2.3
Sollars, A-P    28    2.3
Candler, Judah    13    2.2
Lyznicki, Watsk    12    2.2
Sluder, Tuscl    11    2.2
Hamilton, M-S    15    2.1
Shetler, AOC    21    2.1
Egan, LeRoy    20    2.0
Florey, Mont    10    2.0
Francis, STM    16    2.0
Fruehling, STM    14    2.0
D. Lee, STM    16    2.0
Noe, M-S    14    2.0
K. Taylor, SJ-O    18    2.0
Toler, B-H    16    2.0


STEALS
(1.5 SPG)
Player, School     StL     AVG
Young, D-W    34    3.8
Gard, Schlrmn    18    3.0
Knoll, VG/H    30    3.0
Candler, Judah    17    2.8
Wienke, VG/H    28    2.8
Fletcher, Watsk    16    2.7
Egan, LeRoy    26    2.6
Migut, Unity    13    2.6
Wheeler, Unity    13    2.6
Cribbett, GCMS    20    2.5
Trimble, SJ-O    15    2.5
Crafton, VG/H    24    2.4
Vogel, CG/B    26    2.4
Baker, Clint    14    2.3
Eshleman, PBL    9    2.3
Schroeder, Watsk    14    2.3
Blue, Uni High    22    2.2
Hoel, Tuscl    11    2.2
Painter, VG/H    21    2.1
J. Reed, Danvl    15    2.1
Winters, CG/B    23    2.1
Francis, STM    16    2.0
Griffin, Danvl    14    2.0
Klein, STM    16    2.0
Barnes, GCMS    15    1.9
Roberts-Thomas, Centen    15    1.9
Severado, Westvl    17    1.9
K. Thomas, D-W    17    1.9
Byard, Arcola    11    1.8
Castonguay, Watsk    11    1.8
Coplea, PBL    7    1.8
Decker, Unity    9    1.8
Henricks, CG/B    20    1.8
S. Herschberger, ALAH    13    1.8
M. Roth, La Salette    11    1.8
Stevens, VG/H    18    1.8
Vanausdoll, ALAH    13    1.8
Kinsella, CG/B    19    1.7
H. Lee, Watsk    10    1.7
Lindenmeyer, Arcola    10    1.7
Moore, Danvl    12    1.7
J. Roth, La Salette    15    1.7
Bishop, T-C    11    1.6
Cohan, ALAH    11    1.6
Duff, D-W    13    1.6
Hortin, Tuscl    8    1.6
Leach, Clint    13    1.6
Makabu, Centen    17    1.6
McNutt, GCMS    13    1.6
D. Williams, Danvl    1    1.6
Chopra, Uni High    15    1.5
Farris, Sullvn    12    1.5
Fitton, PBL    6    1.5
Tuttle, Sullvn    12    1.5

NOTE: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette at 217-373-7401 or emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com each Tuesday by noon.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments