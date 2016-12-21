Area prep boys' basketball leaders: Week of Dec. 19

SCORING

Player, School FG FT TP AVG HG

Trimble, SJ-O 57 40 166 27.7 38

Blue, Uni High 73 73 239 23.9 36

Francis, STM 67 38 180 22.5 29

Cummins, DFB 59 22 173 21.6 31

Wheeler, Unity 40 19 107 21.4 xx

Perry, LeRoy 75 36 213 21.3 32

Moore, Danvl 49 25 143 20.4 xx

Zenner, PBL 30 9 80 20.0 xx

Lindenmeyer, Arcola 38 29 114 19.0 xx

Noe, M-S 39 38 130 18.6 28

Eshleman, PBL 25 11 70 17.5 xx

Steinbaugh, G-RF 54 42 156 17.3 xx

Layden, Hoop 52 15 120 17.1 xx

Porter, Chrsmn 40 27 120 17.1 26

Webster, Chrsmn 50 19 119 17.0 27

Finke, Centrl 67 15 169 16.9 31

Egan, LeRoy 51 24 167 16.7 21

Stevens, VG/H 53 34 164 16.4 24

McCormick, Ridgvw 35 27 114 16.3 25

Chitty, Judah 38 14 97 16.2 27

Carnahan, Schlrmn 28 26 94 15.7 21

Griffith, Fisher 59 15 141 15.7 xx

Story, B-H 50 21 121 15.1 20

Castonguay, Watsk 35 2 90 15.0 xx

Klein, STM 38 21 118 14.8 26

Schroeder, Watsk 33 21 88 14.7 23

Decker, Unity 33 6 72 14.4 xx

Vinson, Oakwd 28 9 72 14.4 18

Young, Ridgvw 40 19 101 14.4 23

Wallen, Centrl 56 22 143 14.3 20

Barnes, GCMS 38 28 110 13.8 xx

Dee, Centrl 51 19 137 13.7 25

Crain, Westvl 49 22 120 13.3 18

Fisher, Mont 25 9 66 13.2 23

Stanley, Schlrmn 28 21 79 13.2 20

Brooks, SJ-O 44 3 118 13.1 31

Adese, La Salette 45 23 117 13.0 26

Stokowski, Mont 28 9 65 13.0 16

Drayer, Hoop 40 10 90 12.9 xx

Benedict, M-S 33 12 89 12.7 23

Gill, Centrl 43 17 126 12.6 18

Kerkhoff, Tuscl 22 19 63 12.6 15

B. Lee, AOC 47 15 125 12.5 22

Cribbett, GCMS 35 16 98 12.3 xx

Jones-Watkins, Fisher 40 16 111 12.3 xx

Fletcher, Watsk 30 5 73 12.2 19

C. Miller, Arcola 26 13 72 12.0 xx

Wise, Oakwd 21 13 60 12.0 19

Cowper, Centen 41 26 131 11.9 xx

Donaldson, Ridgvw 31 20 83 11.9 17

McCubbin, Clint 33 25 95 11.9 xx

McNutt, GCMS 33 23 95 11.9 xx

Wienke, VG/H 44 7 119 11.9 22

Fayne, Urbana 38 26 117 11.7 31

Gard, Schlrmn 22 26 70 11.7 18

Richardson, T-C 26 17 82 11.7 22

D’Angelo, Uni High 39 23 116 11.6 31

Bishop, T-C 33 9 80 11.4 20

Chopra, Uni High 42 9 114 11.4 25

Dixon, DFB 44 3 91 11.4 28

Lewis, T-C 34 8 80 11.4 21

Painter, VG/H 44 17 114 11.4 21

Kinsella, CG/B 46 13 125 11.3 xx

Reardon, A-P 45 38 135 11.3 21

Severado, Westvl 38 22 101 11.2 28

Dixon, Urbana 41 30 111 11.1 27

Kidwell, DFB 30 16 89 11.1 28

J. Roth, La Salette 37 11 100 11.1 18

Walder, Hoop 23 32 78 11.1 xx

D. Williams, Danvl 31 11 78 11.1 xx

Hortin, Tuscl 20 12 55 11.0 19

Fauver, SltFrk 35 17 87 10.9 16

Migut, Unity 18 16 54 10.8 xx

Dawson, Mont 23 5 53 10.6 15

Sollars, A-P 40 37 127 10.6 20

Lappin, D-W 40 11 92 10.2 12

Farris, Sullvn 34 12 81 10.1 xx

Wittmer, CG/B 45 22 112 10.1 xx

Farnsworth, B-H 34 3 80 10.0 15

Krabel, Chrsmn 21 17 70 10.0 20



FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

Player, School FGA FGM PCT

Decker, Unity 43 33 76.7

Florey, Mont 28 20 71.4

Heath, Tuscl 23 16 69.6

Stokowski, Mont 41 28 68.3

Quain, La Salette 34 23 67.6

Burns, La Salette 21 14 66.7

Kerkhoff, Tuscl 33 22 66.7

Holt, GCMS 29 19 65.5

Gundersen, Uni High 28 18 64.3

Story, B-H 79 50 63.3

Williamson, Westvl 51 32 62.7

Fitton PBL 26 16 61.5

Westfall, Clint 35 21 60.0

Wells, ALAH 42 25 59.5

Fayne, Urbana 64 38 59.3

Casat, G-RF 45 26 57.8

Dawson, Mont 40 23 57.5

Houpt, Danvl 40 23 57.5

Roberts, Arcola 47 27 57.5

C. Zook, Fisher 50 28 56.0

Kinsella, CG/B 83 46 55.4

Farnsworth, B-H 62 34 54.8

Young, Ridgvw 73 40 54.8

Zenner, PBL 55 30 54.5

Eshleman, PBL 46 25 54.3

Moore, Danvl 91 49 53.8

Lewis, T-C 64 34 53.1

Romero, La Salette 32 17 53.1

C. Romine, ALAH 48 25 52.1

Dixon, Urbana 79 41 51.9

Brooks, SJ-O 85 44 51.8

Loschen, A-P 60 31 51.7

Crain, Westvl 95 49 51.6

Donaldson, Ridgvw 61 31 50.8

Shaw, Urbana 61 31 50.8

Adese, La Salette 90 45 50.0

Binion, AOC 48 24 50.0

Gard, Schlrmn 44 22 50.0

Klein, STM 76 38 50.0

Moss, La Salette 42 21 50.0

Scott, Clint 22 11 50.0

Stutzman, Sullvn 18 9 50.0

Griffith, Fisher 119 59 49.6

Bishop, T-C 67 33 49.3

K. Taylor, SJ-O 63 31 49.2

Stanley, Schlrmn 57 28 49.1

Francis, STM 137 67 48.9

Wheeler, Unity 82 40 48.8

Bolton, Oakwd 35 17 48.6

McNutt, GCMS 68 33 48.5

Watson, B-H 56 27 48.2

Barnes, GCMS 79 38 48.1

Dowers, SltFrk 54 26 48.1

Dable, SJ-O 25 12 48.0

B. Lee, AOC 98 47 48.0

Makabu, Centen 76 36 47.4

Dawson, Urbana 38 18 47.3

Steinbaugh, G-RF 102 48 47.1

Stevens, VG/H 114 53 46.5

Dalbe, SltFrk 54 25 46.3

Jones, Oakwd 41 19 46.3

Vogel, CG/B 67 31 46.3

Haake, SJ-O 26 12 46.2

Linares, Schlrmn 50 23 46.0

Trimble, SJ-O 124 57 46.0

Henricks, CG/B 61 28 45.9

Lindenmeyer, Arcola 83 38 45.8

Orwick, VG/H 22 10 45.5

D. Smith, Clint 22 10 45.5

Larkin, A-P 20 9 45.0

Shields, Arcola 20 9 45.0

Webster, Chrsmn 111 50 45.0

Wittmer, CG/B 100 45 45.0



FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

Player, School FTA FTM PCT

Drayer, Hoop 10 10 100.0

Meents, Fisher 12 11 91.7

Trimble, SJ-O 44 40 90.9

Schwendeman, La Salette 10 9 90.0

Hamilton, M-S 24 21 87.5

Stevens, VG/H 39 34 87.2

Cowper, Centen 30 26 86.7

Sheen, Centen 30 26 86.7

Tongate, Ridgvw 14 12 85.7

Jones-Watkins, Fisher 19 16 84.2

Perry, LeRoy 43 36 83.7

Dawson, Urbana 24 20 83.3

C. Zook, Fisher 12 10 83.3

Noe, M-S 46 38 82.6

Reardon, A-P 46 38 82.6

Chopra, Uni High 11 9 81.8

Hoel, Tuscl 11 9 81.8

Zenner, PBL 11 9 81.8

Wittmer, CG/B 27 22 81.5

Hinchman, G-RF 16 13 81.3

Walder, Hoop 32 26 81.3

Klein, STM 26 21 80.8

Moore, Danvl 31 25 80.6

Moss, La Salette 15 12 80.0

Westfall, Clint 25 20 80.0

McCormick, Ridgvw 34 27 79.4

McNutt, GCMS 29 23 79.3

Kerkhoff, Tuscl 24 19 79.2

Wheeler, Unity 24 19 79.2

Young, Ridgvw 24 19 79.2

Layden, Hoop 19 15 79.0

Sollars, A-P 47 37 78.7

Winters, CG/B 14 11 78.6

Blue, Uni High 93 73 78.5

Cain, SJ-O 18 14 77.8

Francis, STM 49 38 77.6

Richardson, T-C 22 17 77.3

Coplea, PBL 13 10 76.9

Cosat, G-RF 13 10 76.9

S. Herschberger, ALAH 13 10 76.9

Roberts-Thomas, Centen 13 10 76.9

Wise, Oakwd 17 13 76.5

Steinbaugh, G-RF 55 42 76.4

Cribbett, GCMS 21 16 76.2

B. Reifsteck, B-H 21 16 76.2

Crozier, A-P 29 22 75.9

Benedict, M-S 16 12 75.0

Deister, La Salette 16 12 75.0

Finke, Centrl 20 15 75.0

Freehill, GCMS 12 9 75.0

Griffin, Clint 12 9 75.0

Hold, GCMS 12 9 75.0

Krabel, Chrsmn 23 17 73.9

Barnes, GCMS 38 28 73.7

Colunga, A-P 30 22 73.3

Heath, Tuscl 15 11 73.3

Brandt, AOC 22 16 72.7

Tidwell, DFB 22 16 72.7

Watson, B-H 22 16 72.7

D’Angelo, Uni High 32 23 71.9

Donaldson, Ridgvw 28 20 71.4

Porter, Chrsmn 38 27 71.1

Suggs, Urbana 12 10 71.1

Cummins, DFB 32 22 70.9

Bolton, Oakwd 17 12 70.6

Dee, Centrl 27 19 70.4

Carnahan, Schlrmn 37 26 70.3

Fayne, Urbana 37 26 70.3

Brinkley, Chrsmn 10 7 70.0

Isaac, Clint 10 7 70.0



THREE-POINT

FIELD GOALS

Player, School 3PT

Egan, LeRoy 41

Cummins, DFB 33

Dixon, DFB 28

Brooks, SJ-O 27

Perry, LeRoy 27

Stevens, VG/H 24

Wienke, VG/H 24

Cowper, Centen 23

Gill, Centrl 23

Chopra, Uni High 21

Klein, STM 21

Blue, Uni High 20

Fayne, Urbana 20

Finke, Centrl 20

Kinsella, CG/B 20

Moore, Danvl 20

Hemsouvanh, Centen 19

K. Thomas, D-W 19

Beachy, AOC 18

Castonguay, Watsk 18

Steinbaugh, G-RF 18

Tidwell, DFB 18

Colunga, A-P 17

K. Taylor, SJ-O 17

Dee, Centrl 16

Duff, D-W 16

B. Lee, AOC 16

Suggs, Urbana 16

D’Angelo, Uni High 15

Griffin, Danvl 15

Jones-Watkins, Fisher 15

J. Roth, La Salette 15

Houpt, Danvl 14

D. Lee, STM 14

McCormick, Ridgvw 14

Noe, M-S 14

Porter, Chrsmn 14

Sheen, Centen 14

Richardson, T-C 13

Carnahan, Schlrmn 12

Cribbett, GCMS 12

Lowry, AOC 12

Shaw, Urbana 12

Trimble, SJ-O 12

Benedict, M-S 11

Brinkley, Chrsmn 11

Britton, Sullvn 11

Krabel, Chrsmn 11

Reaves, Centen 11

Simmons, Uni High 11

Winland, G-RF 11

Zenner, PBL 11

Makabu, Centen 10

Sollars, A-P 10

Dawson, Urbana 9

Edwards, B-H 9

Eshleman, PBL 9

Farnsworth, B-H 9

Lindenmeyer, Arcola 9

Mast, AOC 9

Painter, VG/H 9

Schwendeman, La Salette 9

Sowers, Sullvn 9

Tomlinson, T-C 9

Tuttle, Sullvn 9

Wallen, Centrl 9

Crafton, VG/H 8

Fletcher, Watsk 8

Francis, STM 8

Griffith, Fisher 8

Harris, Judah 8

Jones, Oakwd 8

Leach, Clint 8

B. Thomas, Urbana 8

Wheeler, Unity 8

Bussard, A-P 7

Byard, Arcola 7

Campbell, G-RF 7

Chitty, Judah 7

Fisher, Mont 7

Griffin, Clint 7

Lyznicki, Watsk 7

McMasters, SltFrk 7

Meents, Fisher 7

C. Miller, Arcola 7

Reardon, A-P 7

Stillman, Centrl 7

Vinson, Oakwd 7

Winters, CG/B 7



REBOUNDS

(4.5 RPG)

Player, School REB RPG

Blue, Uni High 130 13.0

Zenner, PBL 46 11.5

Farris, Sullvn 78 9.8

Adese, La Salette 83 9.2

Webster, Chrsmn 64 9.1

Stokowski, Mont 44 8.8

Linares, Schlrmn 50 8.3

Griffith, Fisher 74 8.2

Bishop, T-C 57 8.1

Krabel, Chrsmn 57 8.1

Barnes, GCMS 62 7.8

Decker, Unity 38 7.6

Fauver, SltFrk 60 7.5

Finke, Centrl 74 7.4

Wallen, Centrl 74 7.4

D. Williams, Danvl 52 7.4

Bobo, STM 57 7.1

Fitton, PBL 28 7.0

Jones, Oakwd 35 7.0

Gard, Schlrmn 41 6.8

Trimble, SJ-O 40 6.7

B. Lee, AOC 67 6.7

Fisher, Mont 33 6.6

Lappin, D-W 59 6.6

Young, D-W 58 6.4

Dowers, SltFrk 50 6.3

Donaldson, Ridgvw 42 6.0

Noe, M-S 42 6.0

Painter, VG/H 60 6.0

Roberts, Arcola 36 6.0

Roberts-Thomas, Centen 47 5.9

Dixon, Urbana 58 5.8

Lewis, T-C 40 5.7

C. Romine, ALAH 40 5.7

Dable, SltFrk 45 5.6

Wheeler, Unity 28 5.6

Wilson, VG/H 56 5.6

Chopra, Uni High 55 5.5

Francis, STM 43 5.4

McCubbin, Clint 43 5.4

Reardon, A-P 65 5.4

Steinbaugh, G-RF 49 5.4

Benedict, M-S 37 5.3

Perry, LeRoy 53 5.3

Story, B-H 42 5.3

Candler, Judah 31 5.2

Meents, Fisher 47 5.2

Wise, Oakwd 26 5.2

Young, Ridgvw 36 5.1

Wittmer, CG/B 55 5.0

Vinson, Oakwd 25 5.0

Crain, Westvl 44 4.9

Williamson, Westvl 44 4.9

Farnsworth, B-H 38 4.8

Gundersen, Uni High 38 4.8

Leach, Clint 38 4.8

H. Lee, Watsk 29 4.8

Crozier, A-P 56 4.7

Moore, Danvl 33 4.7

Henricks, CG/B 51 4.6

Wells, ALAH 32 4.6

Byard, Arcola 27 4.5

Lindenmeyer, Arcola 27 4.5



ASSISTS

(2.0 APG)

Player, School Asst AVG

B. Reifsteck, B-H 42 5.3

Duff, D-W 41 5.1

Coplea, PBL 20 5.0

Dawson, Urbana 48 4.8

McCormick, Ridgvw 33 4.7

Schroeder, Watsk 28 4.7

J. Reed, Danvl 31 4.4

Vinson, Oakwd 22 4.4

Winters, CG/B 48 4.4

Krabel, Chrsmn 30 4.3

Strader, Arcola 25 4.2

Finke, Centrl 41 4.1

Fauver, SltFrk 32 4.0

Brooks, SJ-O 35 3.9

Baker, Clint 23 3.8

Lindenmeyer, Arcola 22 3.7

McNutt, GCMS 28 3.5

Mast, AOC 34 3.4

Migut, Unity 17 3.4

Donaldson, Ridgvw 23 3.3

Richardson, T-C 23 3.3

Severado, Westvl 30 3.3

Fletcher, Watsk 19 3.2

Wheeler, Unity 16 3.2

Gill, Centrl 31 3.1

Moore, Danvl 22 3.1

Alston, Judah 18 3.0

Brinkley, Chrsmn 21 3.0

Tuttle, Sullvn 24 3.0

Klein, STM 23 2.9

Stevens, VG/H 29 2.9

Eshleman, PBL 11 2.8

Griffin, Danvl 19 2.7

Young, D-W 24 2.7

Fisher, Mont 13 2.6

Stokowski, Mont 13 2.6

Wienke, VG/H 26 2.6

Blue, Uni High 25 2.5

Castonguay, Watsk 15 2.5

Gard, Schlrmn 15 2.5

Lillard, Schlrmn 15 2.5

Roberts-Thomas, Centen 20 2.5

Stanley, Schlrmn 15 2.5

Bolton, Oakwd 12 2.4

Crafton, VG/H 24 2.4

Dawson, Mont 12 2.4

Jones, Oakwd 12 2.4

Martin, La Salette 22 2.4

McMasters, SltFrk 19 2.4

Perry, LeRoy 24 2.4

Vogel, CG/B 26 2.4

Wallen, Centrl 24 2.4

Watson, B-H 18 2.4

Bishop, T-C 16 2.3

Edwards, B-H 18 2.3

Knoll, VG/H 23 2.3

Porter, Chrsmn 16 2.3

Reardon, A-P 28 2.3

Schwendeman, La Salette 21 2.3

Sollars, A-P 28 2.3

Candler, Judah 13 2.2

Lyznicki, Watsk 12 2.2

Sluder, Tuscl 11 2.2

Hamilton, M-S 15 2.1

Shetler, AOC 21 2.1

Egan, LeRoy 20 2.0

Florey, Mont 10 2.0

Francis, STM 16 2.0

Fruehling, STM 14 2.0

D. Lee, STM 16 2.0

Noe, M-S 14 2.0

K. Taylor, SJ-O 18 2.0

Toler, B-H 16 2.0



STEALS

(1.5 SPG)

Player, School StL AVG

Young, D-W 34 3.8

Gard, Schlrmn 18 3.0

Knoll, VG/H 30 3.0

Candler, Judah 17 2.8

Wienke, VG/H 28 2.8

Fletcher, Watsk 16 2.7

Egan, LeRoy 26 2.6

Migut, Unity 13 2.6

Wheeler, Unity 13 2.6

Cribbett, GCMS 20 2.5

Trimble, SJ-O 15 2.5

Crafton, VG/H 24 2.4

Vogel, CG/B 26 2.4

Baker, Clint 14 2.3

Eshleman, PBL 9 2.3

Schroeder, Watsk 14 2.3

Blue, Uni High 22 2.2

Hoel, Tuscl 11 2.2

Painter, VG/H 21 2.1

J. Reed, Danvl 15 2.1

Winters, CG/B 23 2.1

Francis, STM 16 2.0

Griffin, Danvl 14 2.0

Klein, STM 16 2.0

Barnes, GCMS 15 1.9

Roberts-Thomas, Centen 15 1.9

Severado, Westvl 17 1.9

K. Thomas, D-W 17 1.9

Byard, Arcola 11 1.8

Castonguay, Watsk 11 1.8

Coplea, PBL 7 1.8

Decker, Unity 9 1.8

Henricks, CG/B 20 1.8

S. Herschberger, ALAH 13 1.8

M. Roth, La Salette 11 1.8

Stevens, VG/H 18 1.8

Vanausdoll, ALAH 13 1.8

Kinsella, CG/B 19 1.7

H. Lee, Watsk 10 1.7

Lindenmeyer, Arcola 10 1.7

Moore, Danvl 12 1.7

J. Roth, La Salette 15 1.7

Bishop, T-C 11 1.6

Cohan, ALAH 11 1.6

Duff, D-W 13 1.6

Hortin, Tuscl 8 1.6

Leach, Clint 13 1.6

Makabu, Centen 17 1.6

McNutt, GCMS 13 1.6

D. Williams, Danvl 1 1.6

Chopra, Uni High 15 1.5

Farris, Sullvn 12 1.5

Fitton, PBL 6 1.5

Tuttle, Sullvn 12 1.5

