Trimble pours in 45 points in SJ-O victory

Image Gallery: HS Boy's Basketball: SJ-O vs. Olympia » more St. Joseph-Ogden's Brandon Trimble(3) and Olympia's Mason Marquis(21) during the final game of the Leader Classic tournament at St. Joseph-Ogden high school in St. Joe on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

ST. JOSEPH — Brandon Trimble was a worker.



That was Olympia senior Charles Payton’s last memory of the St. Joseph-Ogden senior’s basketball ability heading into this year’s Leader Classic, coming from the one summer they spent together on the Illinois Wolves AAU team.



“That dude works,” Payton said. “He was one of those players that came into Illinois Wolves and he wasn’t a big-name guy, and he came back, kept fighting and came back to high school basketball

and made a name for himself.”



In the de facto Leader Classic championship game, Trimble showed what the work turned into.



The defending News-Gazette Player of the Year scored 45 points on 13-of-30 shooting and made all 14 of his free throws as the Spartans grabbed an 84-71 win, capping a 5-0 run at their own tournament.



Payton, in his own right, scored 40 points in a back-and-forth battle between star players.



“It makes the game more exciting (to have a back-and-forth battle),” Trimble said, “because if I don’t step it up, he’s going to take over and is going to give them the lead.”



Early on, it became clear that each star posed a matchup problem for the opposition.



Trimble scored 28 points in the first half, while Payton hit four threes on his way to 16 points. The host Spartans (8-2) led the visiting Spartans 42-36 at the half.



“I don’t think it was Payton going against Brandon or Brandon going against Payton, I just think it was two guys who were trying to help their team win,” SJ-O coach Brian Brooks said. “Payton was a tough matchup for us, and Brandon was a tough matchup for them.”



Trimble was face guarded and double- and triple-teamed in the second half, and as he forced defenders to chase him around multiple screens, SJ-O showed it’s not one-dimensional.



Jordan Brooks scored 12 points in the second half to keep Olympia (10-2) at bay. Olympia cut the deficit to two points in the third quarter but never came any closer.



“I thought we took advantage of some things with Jordan and Kolten knocking down some big shots for us,” Brooks said. “No team can win with one guy, and we feel like by February we can be better offensively than we were last year.”



Payton wouldn’t let his team wilt, scoring 18 points in the second half, including one play in which he missed a layup off the backboard and leaped in the air for a tip-in dunk. Payton made 15 of 31 shots and sank 5 of 7 free throws.



Trimble and SJ-O got the better of the matchup. And in the end, two players scoring in bunches may have made each other better.



“If you’re not competitive at that point, you shouldn’t be a basketball player,” Payton said. “When you see a player coming down like that, you should want to go right back at him. That’s why when I pass it, I’m calling for the ball back to get at it and get back and finish through contact, hit anything I possibly can.



“It’s kind of what was to be expected. Two all-state players going at it.”



CICS Longwood 56, Cissna Park 43. Each team tallied two field goals apiece in the first quarter but heated up offensively from there. Ultimately, Longwood heated up more to close its Leader Classic stint with a win.



Julian Stadeli led Cissna Park (2-6) with 13 points, and Christian Stadeli added 12.



Westville 45, Armstrong-Potomac 28. Brandt Williamson scored 13 points to lead the Tigers (5-5) past the Trojans (4-9). Dalton Loschen, Ruger Crozier and Jason Sollars each had five points for the Trojans.