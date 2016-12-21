Tuesday's highlights: Grammer sets Blue Ridge mark

In boys’ basketball

■ Cerro Gordo/Bement 51, Blue Ridge 40. The twin threats of junior forward Will Wittmer and senior guard Paolo Kinsella proved to be too much for Blue Ridge. Wittmer had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Kinsella posted 17 points to help the Broncos top the Knights. The Broncos held the Knights to six points in the third quarter. Clay Stevens led the Knights with 17 points. Trey Jamison finished with seven points and Austin Winemiller added six points for the Knights.



In girls’ basketball

Nontournament

■ Blue Ridge 51, Martinsville 23. Senior guard Josie Grammer scored 19 points, including a pair of three-pointers, to become the all-time leading scorer in Blue Ridge girls’ basketball history. Grammer paced the Knights to a 28-point victory. She now has 1,191 points in her career. Hannah Brackenhoff and Haley Ester each scored 13 points for the Knights.



■ Judah Christian 53, Decatur Christian 30. Regan Bollant made three treys en route to 13 points and Michelle Miller and Diana Kannan also scored 13 points apiece to lead the Tribe to a 23-point victory against the Warriors in a game played in Champaign. The Tribe had 15 assists.

Okaw Valley Tournament

■ Unity 31, Okaw Valley 26. Harlie Duncan scored eight points, Abby Maxwell added seven points and Elyce Knudsen scored six points to propel the Rockets past Okaw Valley in a game played at Bethany. The Rockets held Okaw Valley to four points in the third quarter.



In wrestling

■ At Mahomet. Hunter Crowley, Ben Stahl, Cory Haberman, Lucas Morgan and Zach Daebelliehn all earned pins as Mahomet-Seymour topped Westville 68-9.



■ At Mahomet. Kyle Johnson and Crowley each pinned their foes, leading Mahomet-Seymour to a 59-9 win against Decatur Eisenhower.

