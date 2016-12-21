Tuscola edges Arcola

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: Tuscola vs Arcola » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Tuscola's Lukas Hortin sails over Arcola's Dylan Shields on a drive to the basket in the second half at Tuscola High School Wednesday Dec. 20, 2016.

TUSCOLA — Tuscola senior Kaleb Williams didn’t feel the divot in his knuckle as he squared up for a shot with less than 10 seconds left in Tuesday’s tied game against Arcola, just as he hardly felt the broken bone in his hand as he played quarterback for the final three football games of his high school career.



So Williams squared up for a shot.



The ball hit the front of the rim. Then it bounced off the backboard and finally it bounced in. Arcola wouldn’t get a shot off on its final play, and the Warriors won 65-62.



“I thought it was good,” Williams said of the moment the ball left his hand on the game-winner, “but that made it a lot more scary when it started bouncing on the rim.”



The all-state linebacker and quarterback missed the first three games of the season after breaking a bone in his right throwing and shooting hand during the final three weeks of the season. He continued to play, leading the Warriors to the Class 1A quarterfinals, and after the season, doctors found a large lesion in his knuckle from a previous injury.



But Williams has shown his shooting stroke is back in midseason form. In his third game of the season on Tuesday, Williams hit four three-pointers on his way to 14 points.



“It’s great to see him get some confidence and make some big shots for us,” coach Matt Franks said.



The biggest difference on Tuesday, though, came in the form of 6-foot-5 forward Ray Kerkhoff. The senior scored nine of his game-high 23 points in the first quarter as the Warriors jumped to a 16-5 lead.



The Purple Riders came storming back behind a personal 8-0 run to open the second quarter by Blake Lindenmeyer, who led Arcola with 18 points. Tuscola’s lead ballooned to 14 points in the third quarter, but again, Arcola had an answer, responding with a 26-10 run to take a 53-51 lead, its first of the game, with 3:35 remaining. Dylan Shields knocked down three consecutive three-pointers during that span.



“There were a lot of ebbs and flows. I can’t complain about our kids’ effort, and we battled hard,” Arcola coach Mike Shaffer said. “We had a really good shot of winning. … We seemed to have them back on their heels a little bit, but down the stretch we just had way too many unnecessary fouls.”



One of those fouls came with 30 seconds remaining, when Kerkhoff sealed off his defender and had a clear route to the basket after a timeout. He sank two free throws before Myles Roberts scored on the other end.



But in the end, the ball ended up in Williams’ hands. And after making 60 three-pointers last season, good for 13th in the area, Williams showed his shooting stroke is just fine with his recently healed hand.



“Honestly, it doesn’t feel any different,” Williams said. “I wasn’t sure about that after sitting out, not knowing how my shot was going to be, but it’s fine.”