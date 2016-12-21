Wednesday's highlights: Thompson delivers for Milford

Image Gallery: HS Boy's Basketball: SJ-O vs. Olympia » more St. Joseph-Ogden's Brandon Trimble(3) and Olympia's Mason Marquis(21) during the final game of the Leader Classic tournament at St. Joseph-Ogden high school in St. Joe on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

In boys’ basketball



Watseka Holiday Tournament



■ Milford 72, Clifton Central 31. Jacob Thompson hit nine field goals, including a three-pointer, pulled down 14 rebounds, had two blocks and scored 20 points as the Bearcats (6-4) topped the Comets. Tyler Schmidt had three steals and scored 10 points, Khyler Cann delivered eight points and Steven Varela had five steals for the Bearcats, who shot 49 percent from the field and 63 percent at the charity stripe. The Bearcats’ defense limited the Comets to 26.8 percent shooting from the field.



■ Hoopeston Area 59, Watseka 53. Trey Layden scored 20 points, Ryan Drayer put in 17 and Logan Walder had 13 to help the Cornjerkers (9-1) past the Warriors (6-1). Blake Castonguay led the way for Watseka with 19 points, and Brendan Fletcher had 10 points.



St. Teresa Soy Tournament



■ Heyworth 79, Blue Ridge 33. Sam Duggins scored 10 points for the Knights (1-9). Heyworth outscored the Knights 44-18 in the first half.



■ St. Teresa 48, Sullivan 35. Senior forward Bryce Farris swished six field goals and scored 14 points for the Redskins (1-8). Queintan Britton sank three three-pointers to account for all nine of his points for the Redskins. St. Teresa held the Redskins to four points in the second quarter.



Nontournament



■ Danville 92, St. Thomas More 67. Daylen Davis-Williams swished 11 field goals and scored 24 points to pace the Vikings (6-2) to victory against STM (3-6). Sean Houpt and Julian Pearl each contributed 12 points for the Vikings. The Sabers’ Albion Francis led all scorers with 35 points. He made 13 field goals, four of which were from three-point range.



■ Turkey Run (Ind.) 60, Schlarman 49. Chris Stanley tallied 18 points for the Hilltoppers, whose late comeback fell short despite 16 fourth-quarter points. Gavin Gard (14 points) and Johnny Carnahan (13) also hit double figures in scoring for Schlarman (4-3).



In girls’ basketball



Okaw Valley Tournament



■ Mt. Zion 51, Unity 32. Harlie Duncan and Elyce Knudsen each scored six points for the Rockets (10-4), who fell to the Braves in the championship game. Lauren Wendling pulled down eight rebounds for the Rockets.



■ Blue Ridge 51, Decatur LSA 34. One night after setting her school’s all-time career scoring record, Blue Ridge senior guard Jose Grammer lit up the scoreboard for another 20 points to pace the Knights to a consolation-championship victory. Hannah Brackenhoff added 16 points for the Knights (9-7).



ALAH Knights Holiday Classic



■ Chrisman 41, Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 36. Karrington Krabel was 5 of 6 from the charity stripe en route to a 14-point performance to lead the Cardinals (10-5) to the win. Kodey Bush finished with 11 points for the Cardinals.



■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 52, St. Teresa 45. Liz Shipman made nine field goals and finished with 22 points and Payton Wellbaum totaled 12 points to pace the Knights (9-3) to victory. St. Teresa led 24-23 at the half before the Knights rallied with a 16-8 run.



■ Tri-County 69, Shelbyville 23. Shayne Smith had 14 points for the Titans (12-2), Miaya Eskew compiled 12 points and Harley Barry had 11 in the 46-point blowout.



■ Oakwood 59, Cumberland 23. Freshman forward Katelyn Young scored 25 points, all in the first three quarters, to help the Comets (13-1) defeat Cumberland. Kylie Neuman and Shaelyn Turner each had eight points for the Comets.



