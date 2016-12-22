10 hoops tourney games to watch in next 8 days

Image Gallery: HS Girls' Basketball: M-S vs. Rantoul » more Mahomet-Seymour's Kailyn Northrup(12) left, and Rantoul's Akalah Spinks(10) hit the floor in a prep basketball game at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.

Numerous area teams are taking part or will take part in holiday tournaments. Copy editor Colin Likas offers 10 games to view in the next eight days:

Girls' games to watch

Friday: Tri-County vs. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 6:30 p.m.

ALAH Knights Holiday Classic

Why to watch: Preceding this game is a tilt between Oakwood (14-2) and Chrisman (11-6) at 5 p.m., so two good games on tap. The Knights are paced by Payton Wellbaum, while the Titans (14-2) thrive on the offense of Shayne Smith (17.0 ppg). ALAH (11-3) and Tri-County are each 3-0 so far in this event.



Tuesday: Watseka vs. Benton Central (Ind.), 1 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning Blue Devil Classic

Why to watch: Summer Cramer (14.7 ppg) and Kennedy Bauer (12.9 ppg) lead the charge for the Warriors (11-1), who will open their tournament run against a Bison team that has gotten off to an 8-4 start, including 2-0 on neutral courts.



Tuesday: Tuscola vs. Monticello, 6 p.m.

Monticello Holiday Hoopla

Why to watch: The Warriors (9-2), winners of their last six, have Emma Henderson (17.0 ppg) and Cassie Russo (11.1 ppg) filling up the baskets. The Sages (8-2) had a five-game win streak snapped Wednesday night against Mattoon but are paced by Tatum McCall, Rachael Lockmiller and Zanna Myers.



Wednesday: Urbana vs. Effingham, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston Tournament

Why to watch: Roaring off a win against Class 4A state-ranked Chicago Whitney Young, this will be the Tigers’ second game of the tournament. It’ll be a sturdy challenge against the 9-1 Flaming Hearts, but Duke commit Arieal Scott (30.0 ppg) and Lauryn Cross (13.7 ppg) form a potent scoring duo for 9-3 Urbana.



Friday, Dec. 30: State Farm Classic title games; Small School at 3 p.m., Large School at 6:30 p.m.

Why to watch: Head onto what should be a relatively quiet Illinois Wesleyan campus for a couple more chances at basketball prior to the calendar year’s conclusion. Two interesting teams to watch on the small-school side are Schlarman (7-3) and St. Joseph-Ogden (9-2).

Boys' games to watch

Tuesday: Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Ridgeview, 3:30 p.m.

Monticello Holiday Hoopla

Why to watch: One of only two undefeated teams remaining in the area, the Mustangs (9-0) open with a stiff test against the 3-1 Panthers. Tyler McCormick (16.3 ppg) shows the way for Ridgeview, while Andrew Zenner (20.0 ppg) is top dog for PBL.



Tuesday: Watseka vs. Fisher, 5 p.m.

BSN Classic, at Bismarck

Why to watch: Blake Castonguay (15.0 ppg) and the Warriors (6-2) will be on their second game of the day after starting with Loogootee (Ind.). They’ll also be coming off their first loss of the season, Wednesday against Hoopeston Area. Zach Griffith (15.7 ppg) and the Bunnies (6-3) will be fresh, on their first game of this event.



Tuesday: Mahomet-Seymour vs. North Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

State Farm Classic, Large School

Why to watch: The News-Gazette’s No. 1 team, M-S has a chance to start its tournament run off right against a 4-4 Warhawks squad. Cory Noe (18.6 ppg) and Noah Benedict (12.7 ppg) show the way for the Bulldogs, who are representing the area in the large-school field.



Wednesday: Danville vs. West Aurora, 9 p.m.

Pontiac Tournament

Why to watch: A late game, but likely a good one. The Vikings (6-2) will be coming off today’s game against Warren Central (Ind.), while the Blackhawks (7-2) are off until they face Danville. Powered by Kendle Moore (left, 20.4 ppg), however, the Vikings are always a threat.



Friday, Dec. 30: Centralia Tournament championship game, 9 p.m.

If Champaign Central is able to weed through a field that includes teams from Tennessee and Missouri, the Maroons (6-4) will end up playing in this space. Tim Finke (16.9 ppg) and Co. will try to bounce back from a loss to state-ranked Bloomington last week.