Athletes of the Week: Blake Castonguay and Katie Kaiser

Blake Castonguay

Watseka basketball

Why he was chosen: The sophomore hit eight three-pointers (four in the opening period) and poured in 32 points for the Warriors in a 66-37 win last weekend against Tri-Point.

From Castonguay: “My teammates got me the ball where I like it. We were playing real team basketball, and I just made some open shots.”

I need concert tickets to ... rappers like Future and Drake.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Coach Carter.”

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... I like going to Florida. I have family living there that I don’t get to see very often.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... invisibility. It would be cool because nobody would know where you’re at.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... buy my parents a new house and cars.

One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... snorkeling in the ocean to see the exotic fish.

My biggest pet peeve is ... when people fidget with their stuff and are jumpy when you get near them.

My best basketball memory was ... winning the Watseka Holiday Tournament as a freshman.

My most embarrassing basketball memory was ... we were playing Judah Christian, and we were supposed to be running a lob play. I threw it from the volleyball line, and it went into the basket instead of to the guy I was throwing it to.

Before a game ... I drink a Mountain Dew. It’s a superstition.

After a game ... I go to one of my friend’s houses, and we watch basketball or watch a movie.

In five years, I see myself ... still in college, pursuing a degree in law enforcement and playing basketball.

Katie Kaiser

Unity basketball

Why she was chosen: Kaiser pulled down 14 rebounds in a 58-44 win against Argenta-Oreana and had 19 points and 13 rebounds in a 68-31 victory against Heritage/Villa Grove.

From Kaiser: “I love playing with my team. We all get along so well. It’s a good atmosphere on the court.”

I need concert tickets to ... Justin Bieber.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Finding Nemo.”

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... Hawaii.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... invisibility.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... buy a Jeep.

One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... skydiving.

My biggest pet peeve is ... when people chew with their mouths open.

My best basketball memory was ... summer tournaments playing with my team.

My most embarrassing basketball memory was ... during a jump ball when I almost elbowed the referee.

Before a game ... I like to go eat with my friends.

After a game ... I go home and sleep.

In five years, I see myself ... in college playing volleyball.

