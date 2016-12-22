On campus: Kyler in spotlight

■ Sophomore Devin Kyler, from Centennial, has started all eight games for Wheaton College. She’s tied for third in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin in rebounding at 7.6 per game, is second with 6.4 defensive rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game, and is ninth with 3.4 assists per game. Currently ranked 17th in Division III, the Thunder travels to Whittier, Calif., to face UC Santa Cruz and Whitworth University in the Whittier College Purple and Gold Poet Classic Dec. 29-30.



■ Sophomores William Tinsley, from Ridgeview, and Tyler Schuring, from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, have played in all 13 games for Lake Land. Tinsley is averaging 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, both of which are second on the team. Schuring is averaging 7.2 points and shooting 37.7 percent from the three-point arc. In November, Tinsley signed a national letter of intent to play for Illinois State in 2017. The Loggers are on Christmas break and will return to action on Jan. 7, when they face Wabash Valley at 7:30 p.m.



■ Sophomores Germaine Roebuck, from Champaign Central, and Deon Ward, from Centennial, have contributed to Waubonsee CC men’s basketball’s 9-4 start. Roebuck is averaging 18.2 points and a team-high 9.0 rebounds per game, and Ward is putting up 13.6 points and 2.6 assists. Waubonsee begins the second half of the season with a 4 p.m. road game against the Aurora JV team.



■ Sophomore Jamor Stewart, from Danville, has played in nine games, starting seven, for Robert Morris-Peoria. Averaging 10.3 points per game on 51.4 percent shooting, Stewart is second on the team in both categories. Next up for the Eagles is a trip to Jefferson City, Mo., to take on Lincoln University next Thursday at 7 p.m.



■ Freshman Jordan Cunningham, from Danville, has started eight games for Millikin. He leads the Big Blue with 33 field goals, a 56.9 field goal percentage and 5.0 rebounds per game while averaging 8.9 points. Cunningham is also tied for second in the CCIW with 2.6 offensive rebounds per game and is seventh in field goal percentage and blocked shots. Millikin will play in the Wittenberg Tournament in Springfield, Ohio, next Thursday and Friday.



■ Three ex-Danville tracksters turned in top-three finishes for their respective schools in early-season indoor meets. Senior Alexus Jimson-Miller took home a victory in the 60 hurdles in 8.77 seconds for Miami (Ohio) at the Oiler Open hosted by Findlay University, while at the Hoosier Open in Bloomington, Ind., senior Destiny Carter finished second in the 60 and 200 meters for Kentucky, and Johnny Leverenz finished third in the mile for Butler. Jimson-Miller and Carter will compete at the Kentucky Invitational on Jan. 13 and 14, while Leverenz and Butler University will participate in the Illini Classic on Jan. 14.



■ Two former area basketball standouts are in their first seasons as coaches at the collegiate level. Hannah Ohl, 2009 News-Gazette Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year, is currently an assistant coach for the Danville Area Community College women’s basketball team. After graduating from Bismarck-Henning, Ohl attended and graduated from Parkland, where she was the 2011 Mid-West Athletic Conference Player of the Year, then played for South Carolina Upstate. She recently received her master’s of science in kinesiology and sports studies from Eastern Illinois. Alex Thorson, a 2012 Unity graduate, is on the Olivet Nazarene men’s basketball staff as a graduate assistant and head JV coach. Thorson was a two-time All-Academic honoree in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, led the CCAC in assists and assists per game in 2016 and is 19th in career assists at Olivet. He is pursuing a master’s of business administration degree.

