Thursday's highlights: Cornjerkers claim hoops crown

Image Gallery: HS Girls' Basketball: M-S vs. Rantoul » more Mahomet-Seymour's Kailyn Northrup(12) left, and Rantoul's Akalah Spinks(10) hit the floor in a prep basketball game at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.

In boys’ basketball



Watseka Tournament



■ Hoopeston Area 47, Milford 45. The Cornjerkers earned the tournament title behind 16 points from Trey Layden. The Bearcats (6-5), who managed to cut into a seven-point deficit after three quarters, were led by Steven Varela’s game-high 22 points.



■ Beecher 44, Watseka 42. Brendan Fletcher’s 14 points and Blake Castonguay‘s 13 weren’t enough for the Warriors (6-2) in the third-place matchup.



■ Donovan 50, Iroquois West 42. Corey Schunke had 14 points, seven steals and three rebounds for the Raiders (1-11) in the seventh-place game.



St. Teresa Soy Tournament



■ Mt. Pulaski 66, Blue Ridge 31. Six points apiece from Trey Jamison, Clay Stevens, Austin Winemiller and Sam Duggins weren’t enough for the Knights (1-10).



■ Decatur LSA 72, Sullivan 44. Bryce Farris scored a team-high 12 points for the Redskins (1-9), but it wasn’t enough in a Day 2 defeat.



Nontournament



■ Tri-County 37, Tuscola 34. Brock Lewis netted 14 points as the host Titans (5-5) outlasted the Warriors (5-2) behind a 14-6 final-quarter edge. Kaleb Williams’ 14 points led Tuscola.



■ Mahomet-Seymour 52, Bloomington Central Catholic 45. Cory Noe collected 24 points and eight rebounds to lift the Bulldogs in a Corn Belt Conference game. Noah Benedict and Bradley Hamilton each added 11 points for M-S (7-1, 3-0 Corn Belt).



■ Williamsville 46, Clinton 29. Peyton McCubbin tallied nine points for the Maroons (4-5), who stumbled on the road.



In girls’ basketball



ALAH Knights Holiday Classic



■ Tri-County 54, Chrisman 27. Harley Barry had a game-high 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Titans (14-2), who will play Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at 6:30 p.m. today in the title game. The Cardinals were led by Kodey Bush and Karrington Krabel, who each scored seven points.



■ Tri-County 65, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 29. Shayne Smith scored a game-high 24 points for the Titans, who received 12 points and eight rebounds from Kiersten Price-Wilson.



■ Chrisman 58, Shelbyville 33. Krabel netted a game-high 23 points for the Cardinals (11-6), while Bush added 14 points. Chrisman will take on Oakwood in the third-place game at 5 p.m. today.



■ Oakwood 53, St. Teresa 50. A balanced scoring effort saw Katelyn Young pace the Comets with 16 points, while Rylee Dowers (15) and Kylie Neuman (10) also hit double figures in the win.



■ ALAH 61, Oakwood 37. The Knights took a 21-11 first-quarter lead and blew past the Comets (14-2). Eight players scored for ALAH, led by Mycaela Miller’s 17 points and 12 from Hannah Wallen. Young netted a team-best 13 points for Oakwood.



■ ALAH 59, Cumberland 13. Another big first quarter, this one a 21-5 edge for the Knights, led to a victory. Liz Shipman’s 17 points was tops for ALAH (11-3).



Nontournament



■ Mahomet-Seymour 58, Rantoul 27. Erin Lenschow tallied 14 points, Jordan Hackmann added 10 and Abbie Velazquez hit a trio of three-pointers for nine points as the Bulldogs (7-5) rolled. The Eagles (4-9) were paced by Kanosha Williams’ eight points.



■ Watseka 67, Donovan 27. The Warriors (11-1) received double-digit points from Magan Harris (19), Mallory Drake (14) and Summer Cramer (12) in a road rout.



In wrestling



■ At Mahomet. Zach Daebelliehn (170 pounds) and Caleb Grove (145) each won a match by pinfall and a match by decision as Mahomet-Seymour defeated Mt. Zion 53-11 but lost to Bloomington 39-27.



