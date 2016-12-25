Feeling festive: Sages ready for Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament

MONTICELLO — Coach David Beery knows he can’t be overly critical of his Monticello girls’ basketball team.

After all, the Sages are 8-2 heading into the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament, which starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. with Monticello taking on Stark County.

But Beery has high expectations for this year’s group, which brought back All-Area honorees Rachael Lockmiller and Zanna Myers, introduced All-Area point guard Tatum McCall and returned former All-Area player Marissa McPike, who missed last season with a torn ACL.

“I feel like we’ve still got a long ways to go to reach our full potential,” Beery said. “I feel like we’ve got kind of high expectations on what this team can do.

“We’ve won our regional these last two years and then not won a game in the sectional. I think we’d like to maybe do a little bit better than that. I’m cautiously optimistic about where we’re at and what we’re going to be able to accomplish.”

In addition to the Sages having success in the postseason, Beery hopes his team one-ups its performance at this week’s Holiday Hoopla.

“I’m tired of not making it to the championship game,” Beery said. “The last few years, we had teams that were capable of winning it, and we didn’t get it done. In front of your home crowd, you definitely want that to happen.”

The Sages will have to look out for defending tournament champion Tuscola, which lost seniors Maddie Meinhold and Halle McCrory but has started the season 8-2.

Beery has his eye on undefeated Ridgeview (13-0), which topped state-ranked Iroquois West 57-38 last week.

“That definitely makes you raise your eyebrow, and they were already having a good season,” Beery said. “They’re going to come in here red hot, sky high.”

As for his team, Beery is seeing signs that the Sages are jelling. Whether or not they can reach their vast potential remains to be seen.

“We are coming together, we are seeing improvement,” he said. “I’d say we’ve had spurts of playing really well and putting everything together but no sustained consistency at this point, which is probably not unusual, probably nobody’s happy with where they’re at. We’re definitely trending in the right direction.”



Dawson relishing new role

Johnny Dawson doesn’t lead the Monticello boys’ basketball team in points or assists. But he leads his team in a different way.

“Really, the heart and soul of our team is Johnny Dawson,” Sages coach Kevin Roy said. “He’s our heart and soul. He handles the ball extremely well, and the energy that he brings, the expectation that he brings being on the court.

“He’s a defensive stopper out there. He plays with a lot of heart. He’s contagious.”

The junior rarely played last year with All-Area guards Zach Fisher and Noah Freemon in front of him. But he’s come in this season and averaged 10.6 points on 57.5 percent shooting.

He and the Sages (5-0) will hope to avenge their Monticello Holiday Hoopla final loss to Ridgeview last year.

“With our guard position, we had two unanimous all-conference players ahead of Johnny, which was great for the team, but unfortunate for Johnny,” Roy said. “But he handled it well, continued to improve and work on his game. With him stepping up, we don’t feel like we’re reloading or anything, we’re just continuing and getting better from where we were at last year.

“He’s very coachable, he has a great attitude, and he’s our heart and soul.”